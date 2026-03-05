CrowdStrike Falcon platform to be available on STACKIT, enabling European enterprises to secure AI workloads while maintaining full data sovereignty

Companies of Schwarz Group to consolidate cybersecurity use on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Schwarz Digits today announced a long-term strategic partnership to bring the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to STACKIT, Schwarz Digits' sovereign cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will deliver the AI-native Falcon platform with full attack path visibility on a platform fully operated within the EU on STACKIT, enabling enterprises and public institutions to meet Europe's data sovereignty requirements while defending against advanced cyber threats.

As regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act take full effect and NIS2 increases accountability requirements for executive leadership, organizations operating critical infrastructure require cybersecurity that performs at the highest level, with many highly regulated entities seeking locally-delivered, sovereign solutions without routing data outside EU jurisdictions. Operating natively within STACKIT's European sovereign infrastructure, the Falcon platform will support those requirements.

"Every organization in Europe is asking the same question: how do we adopt AI at scale without compromising data sovereignty or security," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Making the Falcon platform available on STACKIT will enable customers to deploy AI-native protection on EU-owned and operated infrastructure while maintaining the performance, visibility, and efficacy they expect from CrowdStrike."

By integrating the Falcon platform into STACKIT's sovereign, GDPR-compliant cloud, Schwarz Digits will expand access to globally recognized cybersecurity technology for highly regulated industries and operators of critical infrastructure. Operating AI-driven security platforms within European data centers supports data residency and operational autonomy aligned with regional regulatory expectations.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform will be available through STACKIT's cloud marketplace, providing customers, including those across highly-regulated industries with access to CrowdStrike's AI-native platform capabilities across endpoint, cloud, identity, and exposure management, powered by real-time threat intelligence and unified visibility. Telemetry and detection processing for deployments on STACKIT will operate within European data centers, supporting compliance with GDPR, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and applicable national regulatory standards.

"Digital sovereignty is not a theoretical concept; it is foundational to European competitiveness in the AI era," said Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits. "Bringing a premium global technology standard in cybersecurity to our sovereign stack marks an important milestone for STACKIT and the European market. We are empowering organizations to strengthen their digital independence helping ensure that the data driving their AI innovations remains under their control. This is the 'Freedom of Choice' our customers demand and the strategic resilience Europe needs to compete."

"By integrating CrowdStrike's Falcon platform directly into our EU-operated STACKIT infrastructure, we are helping reduce the trade-off between world-class performance and strict data residency," said Christian Müller, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to IT efficiency: we provide an AI-native security layer designed to protect complex workloads while minimizing the operational overhead of routing telemetry across borders. For our customers, this means advanced protection aligned with speed and technical interoperability requirements."

The first joint sovereign solutions resulting from this strategic partnership will be the Seraphic secure enterprise browser and a native, AI-based next-generation SIEM.

The partnership will expand CrowdStrike's ecosystem strategy while strengthening STACKIT's sovereign cloud offering for security-conscious organizations across healthcare, financial services, public administration, defense, and other regulated industries. As part of this long-term strategic partnership, the companies of Schwarz Group will also be consolidating its cybersecurity use on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog X LinkedIn Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group. It offers compelling digital products and services that comply with strict German data protection standards. In doing so, Schwarz Digits guarantees the greatest possible digital sovereignty. With this ambition, Schwarz Digits provides the IT infrastructure and solutions for the ecosystem of the companies of Schwarz Group and continues to develop it for the future. The sovereign core services of Schwarz Digits include Cloud, Cyber Security, Data and AI, Communication, and Workspace. Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of trendsetting innovations for end customers, companies, and public sector organizations.

Learn more: www.schwarz-digits.de

Follow us: LinkedIn Instagram YouTube

About Schwarz Group

Schwarz Group is an international leader in the retail industry with about 14,200 stores and 595,000 employees. In the 2024 fiscal year, the companies of Schwarz Group generated a total sales volume of 175.4 billion euros. Their unique ecosystem lets them cover the full value cycle: from production and retail to recycling and digitalization. They create solutions to make lives safer, healthier and more sustainable, both right now and in the future they act ahead.

Lidl and Kaufland form the pillars of the food retail market and are an integral part of their customers' daily lives in 32 countries. Many of the own-brand products and much of the sustainable packaging come directly from Schwarz Produktion. Through its recycling management solutions, the environmental service provider PreZero promotes a functional circular economy and is investing in a clean future. The IT and digital division, Schwarz Digits, provides compelling digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards, thus ensuring the maximum degree of digital sovereignty. As a partner service provider, Schwarz Corporate Solutions assists the companies of Schwarz Group with all matters related to administration, HR, operational activities and everything in between.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding a strategic partnership between CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits, bringing CrowdStrike Falcon to STACKIT and its benefits, and the Schwarz Group companies' consolidation on CrowdStrike Falcon. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including partnership terms, evolving legal requirements and industry standards, CrowdStrike Falcon's integration into STACKIT and the availability of solutions thereon, and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304953419/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

CrowdStrike: press@crowdstrike.com

Schwarz Digits: Presse-digits@mail.schwarz