Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE9V | ISIN: ZAE000255915 | Ticker-Symbol: AU61
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 12:30
13,100 Euro
-1,50 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ABSA GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,00013,30008:36
13,00013,30008:36
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Absa and Thunes unveil Absa Global Pay, a next-generation solution for fast, affordable global remittances

The alliance brings real-time global money transfers, affordable and transparent pricing and a seamless mobile-first experience

JOHANNESBURG, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Absa Group, one of Africa's largest diversified financial services providers, has partnered with Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, to launch a new digital-first remittance solution, Absa Global Pay, that makes sending money across borders faster, simpler and more affordable for millions of customers across Africa.

With international remittances playing an increasingly critical role in supporting families, education, healthcare and small businesses, customers are demanding solutions that are intuitive, transparent and cost-effective. The Absa-Thunes collaboration responds directly to this need by combining Absa's trusted Pan African banking footprint with Thunes' agile Direct Global Network to deliver an end-to-end, real-time money movement experience.

A simpler, faster, more intuitive customer experience

Absa Global Pay allows Absa customers to send funds directly from the Absa Banking App or Connected Banking (Absa Online) with instant settlement to 18 countries with 6 countries forming part of the first release (UK, Kenya, India, Malawi, Pakistan and Zimbabwe). Customers can choose from multiple payout methods - bank accounts, mobile wallets or approved cash pick-up points - with real-time notifications and full transaction visibility for added confidence and control.

Affordability and transparency at the core

By leveraging Thunes' trusted Direct Global Network and Absa's scale across key African markets, the solution offers lower fees, clear pricing, competitive FX rates, and greater value, ensuring that more of each transaction reaches the families and businesses that depend on remittances as a financial lifeline.

Nick Nkosi, Managing Executive for Transactional and Deposits at Absa Personal and Private Banking, said:

"At Absa, we are committed to building financial services that are innovative, intuitive and deeply connected to the everyday needs of our customers. Remittances remain essential for keeping families supported across borders, and our research shows significant opportunity to unlock more value in this space. Together with Thunes, we are delivering a solution that is simpler, faster and more affordable - empowering customers with choice, transparency and meaningful value."

Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, said:

"We are proud to partner with Absa, one of Africa's most trusted financial institutions, to expand access to modern, low-cost cross-border payments. By combining Absa's deep local insights with Thunes' expansive Direct Global Network, we are making international money movement seamless and accessible for anyone, anywhere. This launch is an important milestone in our mission to support the growth of the continent by powering intra-Africa money movement and bring inclusive financial connectivity to communities across the world."

A track record of multiple payment innovations at Absa

This product launch builds on a growing track record of several recent Absa payment innovations aimed at simplifying how customers interact with their money - from mobile-first solutions such as Absa Pay for online payments - a secure online platform allowing Absa customers to pay for their ecommerce purchases on a merchant site without sharing banking login details and most recently the launch of Bill payments in partnership with EasyPay and Pay@.

For more information about Thunes, visit: https://www.thunes.com/
For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/absa-and-thunes-unveil-absa-global-pay-a-nextgeneration-solution-for-fast-affordable-global-remittances-302704389.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.