Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:14 Uhr
LGMG Launches "ProCare" Global Service Brand at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

New global service platform establishes standardized performance benchmarks for parts delivery, field support, and lifecycle maintenance

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, LGMG introduced its new global service brand, "LGMG ProCare," at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, outlining a more structured and performance-driven approach to aftermarket support.

LGMG Launches

The launch brings LGMG's global service operations under a unified framework designed to standardize performance benchmarks while strengthening localized execution. Company leadership positioned service capability as a long-term competitive differentiator alongside equipment performance and ongoing product innovation.

"LGMG ProCare" unifies LGMG's global parts supply, technical support, maintenance programs, and lifecycle services under a coordinated global structure. The operating model is supported by localized service personnel, regional parts distribution centers, and market-based management, ensuring close proximity to customers while maintaining consistent performance standards worldwide.

Under the ProCare platform, LGMG has established defined service targets, including over 90% parts delivery within 48 hours, a 90%+ fault resolution rate within 48 hours, and more than 80% service coverage within a 200-kilometer radius in key markets. These metrics are designed to improve equipment uptime, reduce downtime risk, and enhance fleet reliability for contractors and rental operators working in demanding jobsite environments.

President Simon Zhang stated, "Our relationship with customers extends beyond equipment delivery. Long-term operational support across the equipment lifecycle is fundamental to building durable partnerships." He noted that as competition intensifies in the construction machinery sector, structured and responsive after-sales service plays an increasingly decisive role in procurement decisions.

North America remains a priority market for LGMG's service expansion. The company has increased regional parts inventory, technical staffing, and field service capacity to support its growing installed base. The ProCare framework will continue to roll out across additional international markets as regional service networks expand.

The ProCare platform spans product commissioning, operator training, preventive maintenance programs, field diagnostics, parts logistics, and remanufacturing services. By combining measurable service standards with regional responsiveness, LGMG aims to deliver consistent support across operating environments and customer segments.

With the launch of ProCare, LGMG formalizes service infrastructure as a core pillar of its global operations, reinforcing its commitment to supporting customers throughout the full equipment lifecycle and enhancing long-term asset value.

For more information about LGMG's solution in North America, please visit https://www.lgmg.com.cn/.

LGMG

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926877/LGMG_Launches__ProCare__Global_Service_Brand.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925587/LGMG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lgmg-launches-procare-global-service-brand-at-conexpo-conagg-2026-302705053.html

