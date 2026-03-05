RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -2

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025

RM plc Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 Improved profitability driven by strategic focus on key growth areas RM plc ("RM"), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its full year results for the year ended 30 November 2025 and provides an update on its strategy. Financial highlights GBPm FY25 FY24 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 162.1 166.1 (2.5)% Profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations 3.2 (12.1) 126.5% Loss from discontinued operations1 - (0.9) n/a Statutory profit/(loss) after tax 2.2 (4.7) 146.3% Diluted EPS from continuing operations 2.5p (4.6)p 154.3% Adjusted performance measures2: Divisional contribution excluding corporate costs 32.3 32.8 (1.5)% Divisional contribution margin 20.0% 19.8% 0.2% Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 11.5 8.6 33.2% Adjusted operating profit margin 7.1% 5.2% 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA 16.5 13.7 19.9% Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 5.5 2.4 126.0% Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.9p 11.7p (58.1)% Adjusted net debt3 50.6 51.7 2.1%

-- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations has increased substantially by 33.2% to GBP11.5m (FY24: GBP8.6m)

and adjusted EBITDA by 19.9% to GBP16.5m (FY24: GBP13.7m). -- Profit before tax is GBP3.2m marking the first reported statutory profit since FY21, reinforcing RM's upward

trajectory in generating profitability. -- Revenue from continuing operations is slightly down reflecting the ongoing challenges facing the UK schools' market

in H1 impacting the Technology and TTS divisions. -- Significantly, RM's higher margin, core Assessment division has achieved 19.9% revenue growth with digital platform

revenue up by 17.3% versus FY24. -- Adjusted net debt has reduced by GBP1.1m to GBP50.6m following the equity placing last October and a further GBP6m being

invested in RM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform. The Company has operated within its hard liquidity

and EBITDA covenants throughout FY25. -- Reduction in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations due to GBP9.2m deferred tax credit in FY24. -- Successfully agreed with the trustees of the defined benefits pension schemes to cease further contributions from

the Company, with the schemes now showing a technical provisions surplus.

Core Assessment business continues to grow and drive margin improvement

-- The substantial contracted order book4 of Assessment is maintained at GBP95.5m at end of FY25 (FY24: GBP95.7m). -- 99% of Assessment's revenue up for renewal during FY25 has been successfully renewed, demonstrating strong ability

to retain strategic customers. -- Assessment's adjusted operating margin has increased from 17.5% to 22.9% reflecting the focus on margin improvement

this year. -- RM Ava platform KPIs have strengthened:

- Assessment digital platform revenue grew 17.3% year on year (FY24: 12.0%), Assessment recurring revenue

(including scanning) grew 15.5% year on year (FY24: 10.0%).

- Over 20m tests successfully processed through the Assessment platforms. -- Invested a further GBP6m during the year in the development of our strategic RM Ava platform, which will drive future

growth. -- The introduction of our AI marking tool has been well received with a number of proof of concepts having been

secured.

TTS

-- TTS has continued to develop exciting products, launching 131 new products using our own IP in FY25. -- UK sales were impacted by the tough schools market and international sales were constrained by the US tariffs in

H1. -- Further investment has been made in Dubai and TTS is ready to capitalise on growing market opportunities overseas.

Technology

-- Technology sales were impacted by delays in key initiatives such as Connect the Classroom funding and a general

slowness across the UK schools market. -- The division has secured a number of managed services contract renewals and wins which represents recurring revenue

for years to come.

Current trading and FY26 outlook

Trading in the first months of the year has been consistent with the Board's expectations, with the full-year outlook remaining in line with expectations.5 We are progressing with the work required to deliver the legal and operational separation of divisions that will help facilitate disposals and unlock future cost savings. At the same time, we continue to invest in RM Ava which is the key driver of future growth.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said

"This year has seen us build real momentum in executing our strategy as we continue to grow our core Assessment platform revenue and drive a meaningful increase in our profitability year on year. This is underpinned by our relentless focus on providing a brilliant experience for learners globally and the positive impact from the cost saving initiatives we put in place.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth, by continuing to invest in RM Ava and our core, higher margin, Assessment business. Simultaneously, we are actively working on delivering the operational and legal separation necessary to facilitate future disposals of non-core assets and further improve efficiencies."

"I'm really pleased with what we have achieved so far, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues for their hard work in delivering this set of results."

Board change

As part of the Board's continued focus to reduce central costs and overheads in the business, Jamie Murray Wells, Non-Executive Director, will be stepping down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM in May and will therefore not stand for re-election.

Helen Stevenson, Chair of RM, said

"Jamie has played an important role on the Board during RM's transformation over the last two and a half years and I am very grateful for his contribution. As Chair of the ESG Committee, he has overseen a marked improvement in this space, helping to ensure that ESG risks and opportunities are integrated into RM's business strategy. On behalf of the Board, I express my thanks to Jamie and wish him well for the future."

Notes

1 Discontinued operations in FY24 related to RM Consortium.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) before tax and adjusted diluted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. Their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year, with the exception of adjusted EBITDA which has been redefined to exclude share-based payment charges (on the basis it is a non-cash item) and comparatives have been restated.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP15.4m (2024: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 15).

4 Contracted order book represents secured revenue, supported by a contract, that is yet to be recognised as revenue in the financial statements. We have introduced this metric for our Assessment division to provide greater visibility of the increasing trend towards securing longer-term strategic contractual revenue.

5 Prior to this update, the Company believes that market expectations for FY26 adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA were GBP13.6m and GBP19.0m, respectively.

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and

governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary

schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 114 countries internationally. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools

and colleges.

Chief Executive's Statement

Building momentum

2025 in review

I am very proud of our achievements this year as we continue to build momentum in growing and expanding our global digital assessment offering. The official launch last June of RM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform, was a prominent moment in our history and this internally developed platform will be the engine for our future growth. We delivered a significant increase of 33.2% in adjusted operating profit, now GBP11.5m, and a 19.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) to GBP16.5m. Revenue in our higher margin, core Assessment division grew 19.9% with digital platform revenue[1] up by 17.3%, in a year which saw a record number of exams marked in multiple countries around the world, using our platform. Equally pleasing is that this strong growth is underpinned by a significant number of strategic customer renewals, with 99% of Assessment's revenue up for renewal during FY25 having been successfully renewed. This demonstrates our ability to retain strategic customers and the stickiness of recurring revenue associated with our assessment offering. Our new wins in FY25 include Trinity College London on an initial 3-year contract which will see their mostly digital assessments moved to our platform.

Overall revenue from continuing operations is marginally lower than FY24 by 2.5%. As previously announced, this is due to the ongoing challenging UK schools' market and other macroeconomic headwinds in H1 impacting the Technology and TTS divisions. The impact of this, along with Assessment's growth, is that our core Assessment division now represents 29.4% of total revenue compared to 23.9% in FY24. This, along with cost saving measures now being realised, has helped to drive overall margin improvement in RM.

As reported at the half year, we successfully renewed our banking facility until July 2027, and our lenders remain highly supportive of our strategy. We continued to operate within our banking covenants throughout the year. The Board and Executive Committee are highly focused on reducing net debt and we are actively working on simplifying our business which includes disposing of non-core assets.

At the half year, we also reported that the triennial valuations for RM's closed defined benefits pension schemes showed a combined technical provisions surplus of GBP10.5m. Since then, I am pleased to add that we successfully agreed with the trustees to cease further contributions to those schemes 18 months earlier than had originally been agreed.

We made a couple of changes to our Executive Committee which has seen Ian Mackinnon join as CEO of Technology and TTS, combining two roles into one, and Claire Matthews as Communications Director. Ian has extensive experience in business and corporate development, and Claire has taken on a role covering both internal and external communications. I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all our people for their hard work and commitment during this transformational period. These achievements could not have been realised without their efforts.

Accelerate

The equity raise has helped accelerate our strategy

Having consulted with major shareholders, we undertook an equity placing last October to help accelerate future growth. This generated GBP13.5m cash before fees. The interest we received was overwhelming with the order book well oversubscribed, and I am grateful for the support and shared vision from our major shareholders and new investors. We stated that the proceeds would be used to do four things:

-- Complete the separation work required to facilitate disposals of non-core assets; -- Strengthen RM Ava and accelerate its development; -- Invest in RM Assessment's sales and marketing capability; and -- Manage general working capital purposes.

Separation involves the untangling of legacy systems that are either costly, inefficient, or inflexible for our current needs. The removal and replacement of such systems will provide further operational efficiency and, crucially, will allow us to separate the divisions to help facilitate the disposal of non-core assets. We have made good progress to date, including selecting a new ERP system to provide greater flexibility and simplicity.

Build

RM Ava development remains on track

Our RM Ava platform is unique. It is a single sign-on, cloud-based platform that brings our existing tools and new modules together into one platform, capable of supporting the full assessment lifecycle, from content creation and online learner testing, through to digital marking and feedback. Several new modules and features were launched in 2025. This includes the learner portal which will be a simple entry point for everything connected to a learner's assessment, such as sitting the tests. Our AI marking proof of Concepts are giving customers the opportunity to run pilots on how AI marking compares with human markers. Once completed, we will build an optional AI driven marking module into RM Ava, giving customers the choice of how much AI involvement they wish to use.

To date, we have committed GBP20m to RM Ava's development and expect it to be fully completed by end of FY27. We are excited by the growth opportunities as the platform accommodates a diverse range of customer types and sizes with no limit on the number we can onboard.

Divisional performance

Assessment: core platform revenue grows

We have been clear that our Assessment division is where we see the significant future growth of our business and I am delighted to report further growth with revenue up 19.9% to GBP47.6m and, after removing one-off projects, our core digital platform revenue grew 17.3%. Even with this significant revenue growth our Assessment contracted orderbook has been maintained at GBP95.5m (FY24: GBP95.7m) and our orderbook for recurring core platform revenues is 11.4% higher at the end of FY25 compared to FY24. We had our most successful summer peak exam period with a record number of papers marked on our platform in Europe and APAC with over 20 million papers in total. At peak, 4,300 exam markers were working on the platform in a single day.

We successfully renewed all our material contracts with strategic customers including Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, South Australian Certificate of Education, and ACCA, some with expanded scopes of work, and won Trinity College London on an initial three-year contract, as highlighted above.

Adjusted operating profit for Assessment has increased by 56.8% to GBP10.9m. With recent Assessment wins and renewals being predominantly high margin platform revenue, along with the benefit of savings within corporate overheads now transpiring, the division's adjusted operating margin has increased from 17.5% to 22.9%. We expect this trend to continue as our customers pivot further towards fully digital exams, enabled by RM Ava deployment.

Operationally our COO, Dr Gráinne Watson, now leads the Assessment division in its entirety which has facilitated a more aligned approach with the market and our customers' needs coupled with providing greater visibility of key milestones and system development. Gráinne also oversees the development of RM Ava.

TTS: International growth opportunities

TTS revenue of GBP67.3m was down 7.2% primarily due to the tough UK schools' market involving budget constraints as reported in H1. TTS International started the year well before sales to the US were impacted by the higher trade tariffs imposed on products manufactured in China, and a delay to European orders which are now expected to land in FY26. That said, TTS revenue in the Middle East grew 20.1% to GBP3.7m in FY25. We are confident the division will return to growth; further investment has been made in Dubai and TTS is ready to capitalise on growing market opportunities overseas. .

We developed 467 exciting new products during the year with 131 using our own IP, further strengthening our portfolio. Since our learning resources have a clear impact in schools, we have introduced a new range into the parental market for home use, which is gaining early traction.

Technology: performing in a tough market

Technology has performed admirably in a tough UK schools' market which has seen key initiatives such as Connect the Classroom funding delayed by several months more than originally expected and a general slowness due to schools' budget constraints. Revenue declined 12.5% to GBP47.2m with the hardware and installation services most affected.

