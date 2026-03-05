RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -6

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 05-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 March 2026 RM plc Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 Improved profitability driven by strategic focus on key growth areas RM plc ("RM"), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its full year results for the year ended 30 November 2025 and provides an update on its strategy. Financial highlights GBPm FY25 FY24 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 162.1 166.1 (2.5)% Profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations 3.2 (12.1) 126.5% Loss from discontinued operations1 - (0.9) n/a Statutory profit/(loss) after tax 2.2 (4.7) 146.3% Diluted EPS from continuing operations 2.5p (4.6)p 154.3% Adjusted performance measures2: Divisional contribution excluding corporate costs 32.3 32.8 (1.5)% Divisional contribution margin 20.0% 19.8% 0.2% Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 11.5 8.6 33.2% Adjusted operating profit margin 7.1% 5.2% 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA 16.5 13.7 19.9% Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 5.5 2.4 126.0% Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.9p 11.7p (58.1)% Adjusted net debt3 50.6 51.7 2.1%

-- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations has increased substantially by 33.2% to GBP11.5m (FY24: GBP8.6m)

and adjusted EBITDA by 19.9% to GBP16.5m (FY24: GBP13.7m). -- Profit before tax is GBP3.2m marking the first reported statutory profit since FY21, reinforcing RM's upward

trajectory in generating profitability. -- Revenue from continuing operations is slightly down reflecting the ongoing challenges facing the UK schools' market

in H1 impacting the Technology and TTS divisions. -- Significantly, RM's higher margin, core Assessment division has achieved 19.9% revenue growth with digital platform

revenue up by 17.3% versus FY24. -- Adjusted net debt has reduced by GBP1.1m to GBP50.6m following the equity placing last October and a further GBP6m being

invested in RM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform. The Company has operated within its hard liquidity

and EBITDA covenants throughout FY25. -- Reduction in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations due to GBP9.2m deferred tax credit in FY24. -- Successfully agreed with the trustees of the defined benefits pension schemes to cease further contributions from

the Company, with the schemes now showing a technical provisions surplus.

Core Assessment business continues to grow and drive margin improvement

-- The substantial contracted order book4 of Assessment is maintained at GBP95.5m at end of FY25 (FY24: GBP95.7m). -- 99% of Assessment's revenue up for renewal during FY25 has been successfully renewed, demonstrating strong ability

to retain strategic customers. -- Assessment's adjusted operating margin has increased from 17.5% to 22.9% reflecting the focus on margin improvement

this year. -- RM Ava platform KPIs have strengthened:

- Assessment digital platform revenue grew 17.3% year on year (FY24: 12.0%), Assessment recurring revenue

(including scanning) grew 15.5% year on year (FY24: 10.0%).

- Over 20m tests successfully processed through the Assessment platforms. -- Invested a further GBP6m during the year in the development of our strategic RM Ava platform, which will drive future

growth. -- The introduction of our AI marking tool has been well received with a number of proof of concepts having been

secured.

TTS

-- TTS has continued to develop exciting products, launching 131 new products using our own IP in FY25. -- UK sales were impacted by the tough schools market and international sales were constrained by the US tariffs in

H1. -- Further investment has been made in Dubai and TTS is ready to capitalise on growing market opportunities overseas.

Technology

-- Technology sales were impacted by delays in key initiatives such as Connect the Classroom funding and a general

slowness across the UK schools market. -- The division has secured a number of managed services contract renewals and wins which represents recurring revenue

for years to come.

Current trading and FY26 outlook

Trading in the first months of the year has been consistent with the Board's expectations, with the full-year outlook remaining in line with expectations.5 We are progressing with the work required to deliver the legal and operational separation of divisions that will help facilitate disposals and unlock future cost savings. At the same time, we continue to invest in RM Ava which is the key driver of future growth.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said

"This year has seen us build real momentum in executing our strategy as we continue to grow our core Assessment platform revenue and drive a meaningful increase in our profitability year on year. This is underpinned by our relentless focus on providing a brilliant experience for learners globally and the positive impact from the cost saving initiatives we put in place.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth, by continuing to invest in RM Ava and our core, higher margin, Assessment business. Simultaneously, we are actively working on delivering the operational and legal separation necessary to facilitate future disposals of non-core assets and further improve efficiencies."

"I'm really pleased with what we have achieved so far, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues for their hard work in delivering this set of results."

Board change

As part of the Board's continued focus to reduce central costs and overheads in the business, Jamie Murray Wells, Non-Executive Director, will be stepping down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM in May and will therefore not stand for re-election.

Helen Stevenson, Chair of RM, said

"Jamie has played an important role on the Board during RM's transformation over the last two and a half years and I am very grateful for his contribution. As Chair of the ESG Committee, he has overseen a marked improvement in this space, helping to ensure that ESG risks and opportunities are integrated into RM's business strategy. On behalf of the Board, I express my thanks to Jamie and wish him well for the future."

Notes

1 Discontinued operations in FY24 related to RM Consortium.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) before tax and adjusted diluted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. Their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year, with the exception of adjusted EBITDA which has been redefined to exclude share-based payment charges (on the basis it is a non-cash item) and comparatives have been restated.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP15.4m (2024: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 15).

4 Contracted order book represents secured revenue, supported by a contract, that is yet to be recognised as revenue in the financial statements. We have introduced this metric for our Assessment division to provide greater visibility of the increasing trend towards securing longer-term strategic contractual revenue.

5 Prior to this update, the Company believes that market expectations for FY26 adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA were GBP13.6m and GBP19.0m, respectively.

Presentation details

A presentation by Management for investors and analysts will be published on the company website later this morning at https://www.rmplc.com/.

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -2-

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and

governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary

schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 114 countries internationally. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools

and colleges.

Chief Executive's Statement

Building momentum

2025 in review

I am very proud of our achievements this year as we continue to build momentum in growing and expanding our global digital assessment offering. The official launch last June of RM Ava, our adaptive virtual accreditation platform, was a prominent moment in our history and this internally developed platform will be the engine for our future growth. We delivered a significant increase of 33.2% in adjusted operating profit, now GBP11.5m, and a 19.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) to GBP16.5m. Revenue in our higher margin, core Assessment division grew 19.9% with digital platform revenue[1] up by 17.3%, in a year which saw a record number of exams marked in multiple countries around the world, using our platform. Equally pleasing is that this strong growth is underpinned by a significant number of strategic customer renewals, with 99% of Assessment's revenue up for renewal during FY25 having been successfully renewed. This demonstrates our ability to retain strategic customers and the stickiness of recurring revenue associated with our assessment offering. Our new wins in FY25 include Trinity College London on an initial 3-year contract which will see their mostly digital assessments moved to our platform.

Overall revenue from continuing operations is marginally lower than FY24 by 2.5%. As previously announced, this is due to the ongoing challenging UK schools' market and other macroeconomic headwinds in H1 impacting the Technology and TTS divisions. The impact of this, along with Assessment's growth, is that our core Assessment division now represents 29.4% of total revenue compared to 23.9% in FY24. This, along with cost saving measures now being realised, has helped to drive overall margin improvement in RM.

As reported at the half year, we successfully renewed our banking facility until July 2027, and our lenders remain highly supportive of our strategy. We continued to operate within our banking covenants throughout the year. The Board and Executive Committee are highly focused on reducing net debt and we are actively working on simplifying our business which includes disposing of non-core assets.

At the half year, we also reported that the triennial valuations for RM's closed defined benefits pension schemes showed a combined technical provisions surplus of GBP10.5m. Since then, I am pleased to add that we successfully agreed with the trustees to cease further contributions to those schemes 18 months earlier than had originally been agreed.

We made a couple of changes to our Executive Committee which has seen Ian Mackinnon join as CEO of Technology and TTS, combining two roles into one, and Claire Matthews as Communications Director. Ian has extensive experience in business and corporate development, and Claire has taken on a role covering both internal and external communications. I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all our people for their hard work and commitment during this transformational period. These achievements could not have been realised without their efforts.

Accelerate

The equity raise has helped accelerate our strategy

Having consulted with major shareholders, we undertook an equity placing last October to help accelerate future growth. This generated GBP13.5m cash before fees. The interest we received was overwhelming with the order book well oversubscribed, and I am grateful for the support and shared vision from our major shareholders and new investors. We stated that the proceeds would be used to do four things:

-- Complete the separation work required to facilitate disposals of non-core assets; -- Strengthen RM Ava and accelerate its development; -- Invest in RM Assessment's sales and marketing capability; and -- Manage general working capital purposes.

Separation involves the untangling of legacy systems that are either costly, inefficient, or inflexible for our current needs. The removal and replacement of such systems will provide further operational efficiency and, crucially, will allow us to separate the divisions to help facilitate the disposal of non-core assets. We have made good progress to date, including selecting a new ERP system to provide greater flexibility and simplicity.

Build

RM Ava development remains on track

Our RM Ava platform is unique. It is a single sign-on, cloud-based platform that brings our existing tools and new modules together into one platform, capable of supporting the full assessment lifecycle, from content creation and online learner testing, through to digital marking and feedback. Several new modules and features were launched in 2025. This includes the learner portal which will be a simple entry point for everything connected to a learner's assessment, such as sitting the tests. Our AI marking proof of Concepts are giving customers the opportunity to run pilots on how AI marking compares with human markers. Once completed, we will build an optional AI driven marking module into RM Ava, giving customers the choice of how much AI involvement they wish to use.

To date, we have committed GBP20m to RM Ava's development and expect it to be fully completed by end of FY27. We are excited by the growth opportunities as the platform accommodates a diverse range of customer types and sizes with no limit on the number we can onboard.

Divisional performance

Assessment: core platform revenue grows

We have been clear that our Assessment division is where we see the significant future growth of our business and I am delighted to report further growth with revenue up 19.9% to GBP47.6m and, after removing one-off projects, our core digital platform revenue grew 17.3%. Even with this significant revenue growth our Assessment contracted orderbook has been maintained at GBP95.5m (FY24: GBP95.7m) and our orderbook for recurring core platform revenues is 11.4% higher at the end of FY25 compared to FY24. We had our most successful summer peak exam period with a record number of papers marked on our platform in Europe and APAC with over 20 million papers in total. At peak, 4,300 exam markers were working on the platform in a single day.

We successfully renewed all our material contracts with strategic customers including Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, South Australian Certificate of Education, and ACCA, some with expanded scopes of work, and won Trinity College London on an initial three-year contract, as highlighted above.

Adjusted operating profit for Assessment has increased by 56.8% to GBP10.9m. With recent Assessment wins and renewals being predominantly high margin platform revenue, along with the benefit of savings within corporate overheads now transpiring, the division's adjusted operating margin has increased from 17.5% to 22.9%. We expect this trend to continue as our customers pivot further towards fully digital exams, enabled by RM Ava deployment.

Operationally our COO, Dr Gráinne Watson, now leads the Assessment division in its entirety which has facilitated a more aligned approach with the market and our customers' needs coupled with providing greater visibility of key milestones and system development. Gráinne also oversees the development of RM Ava.

TTS: International growth opportunities

TTS revenue of GBP67.3m was down 7.2% primarily due to the tough UK schools' market involving budget constraints as reported in H1. TTS International started the year well before sales to the US were impacted by the higher trade tariffs imposed on products manufactured in China, and a delay to European orders which are now expected to land in FY26. That said, TTS revenue in the Middle East grew 20.1% to GBP3.7m in FY25. We are confident the division will return to growth; further investment has been made in Dubai and TTS is ready to capitalise on growing market opportunities overseas. .

We developed 467 exciting new products during the year with 131 using our own IP, further strengthening our portfolio. Since our learning resources have a clear impact in schools, we have introduced a new range into the parental market for home use, which is gaining early traction.

Technology: performing in a tough market

Technology has performed admirably in a tough UK schools' market which has seen key initiatives such as Connect the Classroom funding delayed by several months more than originally expected and a general slowness due to schools' budget constraints. Revenue declined 12.5% to GBP47.2m with the hardware and installation services most affected.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -3-

Despite these external challenges, the division secured key contract renewals with South Lanarkshire Council, Brook Weston Trust and HFL Education, and won the First Federation Trust Managed Service, Connectivity and Filtering contract. Adjusted operating profit margin has improved by 0.9% to 7.5% following cost saving initiatives such as with our data centre, which has led to greater footprint efficiency and associated savings. Looking ahead, there's a growing need from schools around security and data protection. We understand these requirements well, and will be building that expertise into our plans.

Growth strategy

The global EdTech market is forecast to increase by USD170.8 billion at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2024 and 2029[2]. The market shift to digital education and assessment, is driving a material growth phase. We are already leaders in this space, through longstanding relationships with global accreditors and a unique offering that supports both paper and fully digital assessments or an integrated hybrid model. RM Ava, which unites core solutions into one world-leading accreditation platform, provides significant opportunities for further growth. It supports the entire lifecycle from exam content creation and secure online testing, through to AI driven marking and feedback. There are no restrictions to the number of users we can bring onto the platform as we unlock new customers and markets and continue to scale globally.

As we explained to investors when we undertook an equity placing, we are investing in sales and marketing in a targeted way to help drive growth and capture this opportunity. Increasing Assessment income, coupled with the disposal of non-core assets, will continue our trajectory towards a business model substantially underpinned by assured and recurring revenues. I am excited about the prospects over the coming years as we look to extend our global assessment offering, setting our business up for long term sustainable growth.

Chief Financial Officer's statement

FY25 was a 'Year of Building Momentum' for RM with the benefits of previous activity starting to show through in the financial results.

The clearest indication of the momentum that has been building in RM over the past 3 years is that FY25 sees the Company return to posting a Profit Before Tax (GBP3.2m), for the first time since FY21.

The standout performance in FY25 came from the Assessment Division, with a 19.9% growth in total revenues and a 56.8% increase in adjusted operating profit. Unfortunately, RM's two other divisions fared less well this year, with TTS and Technology both being impacted by a very challenging UK schools' market. TTS international was further impacted by global factors, such as higher US tariffs, and delays to decisions on awarding key tenders by Governments across Europe - now expected to benefit FY26.

As a result, total revenue from continuing operations in FY25 declined by 2.5% to GBP162.1m.

Despite the in-year revenue decline, the business delivered an adjusted operating profit of GBP11.5m (adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) GBP16.5m) compared to GBP8.6m (adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) GBP13.7m) reported in FY24; a total increase of 33.2% (EBITDA +19.9%). Adjusted EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) is now at 10.2% of revenues, up from 8.3% last year. This significant increase in profitability has been achieved both by, the higher proportion of revenue that RM Assessment now delivers within the Company; and the increasing impact of material cost savings delivered in recent years. Corporate overheads alone reduced by 13.8% in FY25 and are now only 12.9% of total revenue, down from 14.6% in FY24.

RM Assessment renewed 99% of its long-term contracted revenue in the year, saw volumes increase across most customers and won a new contract with Trinity College London. As a result of these contract renewals, new wins, and the strong revenue growth, the value of the contracted orderbook in RM Assessment has held steady at GBP95.5m giving the division strong visibility of future revenues. Our contracted orderbook includes significant future platform revenue from our two biggest digital assessment contracts, with International Baccalaureate and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. Both contracts remain on track, but the significant increase in digital assessment volumes will come through later in the contract period.

Cost control remains a major focus of the business, and we are conscious that our corporate overheads, while reducing significantly, remain too high. GBP20m+ of annualised savings were previously achieved in FY23 & FY24 and the annualised impact of those actions has materially benefited FY25. While FY25 itself didn't see the same high level of new cost savings being identified as previous years, we have still delivered significant further reductions in most areas. During this year we completed the project to right-size the senior management team and made further efficiencies across the organisation. Material new savings have been achieved via renegotiating, right-sizing and replacing various third party supplier contracts, especially across IT. Towards the end of the year, we announced our plans for 'Separation'. This project will result in both separating our operating divisions into individual legal entities, and also the replacement of our legacy IT systems into separate solutions for each division. The Separation project is now well underway and is anticipated to unlock the next wave of cost savings and efficiency improvements over the coming two to three years.

In order to support our longer-term growth, and to deliver higher revenue and margin from new and existing contracts, we have made GBP9.7m in total capital expenditure in year, primarily in our continued investment in building the RM Ava platform. The business remains highly leveraged but net debt slightly reduced during the year by GBP1.1m to GBP50.6m, with operating cash generation plus the GBP12.7m net proceeds from our equity raise, being offset by interest payments (GBP5.5m) and the capital expenditure noted above. Throughout FY25, RM operated within its EBITDA and hard liquidity covenants, and we remain extremely grateful for the very collaborative way in which our lenders HSBC and Barclays continue to support the business. We have already started constructive discussions with our lenders around revised agreements to replace our existing facilities which run until July 2027. We remain highly focused on improving the operating cash conversion of the business, while we have made significant improvements in that regard, there remains more to do, especially as RM is committed in the immediate term to reinvesting operating cash into the development of RM Ava. During FY25 we successfully concluded an agreement with the trustees of our defined benefit pension schemes to cease the deficit recovery contributions to those schemes 18 months earlier than had originally been agreed.

Financial performance

GBPm FY25 FY24 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 162.1 166.1 (2.5)% Profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations 3.2 (12.1) 126.5% Loss from discontinued operations1 - (0.9) n/a Statutory profit/(loss) after tax 2.2 (4.7) 146.3% Diluted EPS from continuing operations 2.5p (4.6)p 154.3% Adjusted performance measures2: Divisional contribution excluding corporate costs 32.3 32.8 (1.5)% Divisional contribution margin 20.0% 19.8% 0.2% Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 11.5 8.6 33.2% Adjusted operating profit margin 7.1% 5.2% 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA 16.5 13.7 19.9% Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 5.5 2.4 126.0% Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.9p 11.7p (58.1)% Adjusted net debt3 50.6 51.7 2.1%

1 Discontinued operations in FY24 related to RM Consortium.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) before tax and adjusted diluted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (see Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence. Their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year, with the exception of adjusted EBITDA which has been redefined to exclude share-based payment charges (on the basis they are a non-cash item) and comparatives have been restated.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP15.4m (2024: GBP15.0m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 15).

Divisional performance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -4-

Divisional contribution has been added as a new metric this year. Divisional contribution is adjusted operating profit before the allocation of corporate overheads (see Note 2).

GBPm FY25 FY24 Variance RM TTS: Total revenue 67.3 72.4 (7.2)% UK revenue 50.5 53.7 (6.1)% International revenue 16.8 18.7 (10.5)% Divisional contribution 7.4 8.9 (16.7)% Divisional contribution margin 11.0% 12.2% (1.2)% Adjusted operating profit 4.2 5.4 (21.8)% Adjusted operating profit margin 6.2% 7.4% (1.2)% RM Assessment: Revenue 47.6 39.7 19.9% Divisional contribution 16.6 14.4 14.9% Divisional contribution margin 34.8% 36.4% (1.6)% Adjusted operating profit 10.9 6.9 56.8% Adjusted operating profit margin 22.9% 17.5% 5.4% RM Technology: Revenue 47.2 54.0 (12.5)% Divisional contribution 8.3 9.5 (12.3)% Divisional contribution margin 17.5% 17.6% (0.1)% Adjusted operating profit 3.5 3.6 (0.3)% Adjusted operating profit margin 7.5% 6.6% 0.9%

RM TTS revenues decreased by 7.2% to GBP67.3m (FY24: GBP72.4m). Continuing budgetary pressures and significant uncertainty for UK schools, especially in the first half of the year, resulted in UK revenues falling by 6.1% across the year, with a more encouraging 2nd half year performance. Increased discounting across the industry, especially in the UK, resulted in Divisional Contribution Margin declining by 1.2% in the year. Following a strong start to the year, especially in the Middle East, TTS International was significantly impacted by the introduction of US tariffs on to the predominantly Chinese manufactured, higher margin, own IP products. Delayed decisions on several European tenders also saw significant orders slip out of FY25 into the following year. As a result, international revenues declined by 10.5% in the year. International sales still account for 25% of total TTS revenues and remain a strong focus for growth in the coming year. Continued operating efficiencies within TTS partially mitigated the revenue and gross margin reductions with divisional contribution margin reduced to GBP7.4m (FY24: GBP8.9m) but remaining above 10% of revenues. Adjusted operating profit decreased to GBP4.2m (FY24: GBP5.4m) and adjusted operating margin decreased to 6.2% (FY24: 7.4%).

RM Assessment revenues increased by 19.9% to GBP47.6m (FY24: GBP39.7m) made up of 17.3% growth in core platform revenues and 15.5% growth in total recurring revenues, as well as a significant increase in non-recurring project revenue which primarily related to one-off revenues in a single non-core contract. Divisional contribution increased to GBP16.6m (FY24: GBP14.4m), a slight reduction in relation to revenue at 34.8% (FY24: 36.4%) as the division saw increases in hosting charges and further increases in Sales & Marketing Overhead towards the end of the year - funded by the Equity Raise. Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to GBP10.9m (FY24: GBP6.9m) and adjusted operating margin increased to 22.9% (FY24: 17.5%) as the division benefited from the significant reductions in corporate overheads coming through in the central allocation (GBP5.7m in FY25, GBP7.5m in FY24).

RM Technology revenues decreased by 12.5% to GBP47.2m (FY24: GBP54.0m) with the biggest reductions coming in the transactional revenue streams of hardware and associated installation services. These lines of business were the most impacted by the delays to the Connect the Classroom Government funding, which was only eventually confirmed late in H1. Due to the nature of the roll-out by the UK Department of Education, funding did not ramp up fully as expected in H2. Services revenue was further impacted by scope reductions for a significant customer. This important customer has now been secured for a further seven years minimum and will continue to provide a strong bedrock of both recurring and transactional revenues. Divisional contribution decreased to GBP8.3m (FY24: GBP9.5m) on the back of the lower revenue, however contribution as a percentage of revenue was stable at 17.5%, because of further operational efficiencies. Adjusted operating profit decreased fractionally to GBP3.5m (FY24: GBP3.6m) and adjusted operating margin increased to 7.5% (FY24: 6.6%). RM Technology remains a stable and consistently profitable business; considerable focus has been made towards the end of the year to ensure that the division is well positioned to take full advantage of its prominence within the UK Schools market in the years to come.

Overall Company adjusted profit before tax was GBP5.5m versus GBP2.4m in FY24, an increase of GBP3.1m or 126.0%. Statutory profit after tax was GBP2.2m (FY24: loss of GBP4.7m), both metrics driven by the increase in adjusted operating profit, as a well as a significant reduction in adjusting items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.9p (FY24: 11.7p), the reduction being a function of reduced adjusted profit after tax (principally due to the GBP9.2m deferred tax credit in FY24) and the increased number of shares following the equity raise, and statutory diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.5p (FY24: loss of 4.6p).

Adjusting items

To provide an understanding of business performance including the comparability of results year-on-year, we exclude the effect of adjustments that are identified by virtue of their size, nature and incidence, as set out below.

Adjusting items (total operations) GBPm FY25 FY24 Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.2 0.4 Impairment of RM TTS goodwill1 - 9.3 Reversal of impairment of RM Consortium assets2 - (0.5) Restructuring costs3 1.8 4.6 Cost of GMP conversion - 0.3 Consortium pension costs4 0.3 - Total adjustments 2.3 14.1 Tax impact (0.3) (0.8) Total adjustments after tax 2.0 13.3

1 A GBP9.3m impairment of TTS goodwill was booked during FY24. This impairment arose both as a result of the significant proportion of goodwill allocated to TTS following the closure of Consortium, and reductions in estimated future cashflows caused by increasing uncertainty in UK and international school budgets.

2 Following the announcement of the closure of the Consortium business and the subsequent termination of the ERP replacement programme in FY23, management performed an impairment review resulting in the Company recognising a total impairment charge of GBP38.9m, including GBP2.8m for inventory write-downs to expected net realisable value. During FY24, the Company wrote back GBP0.5m of inventory provisions previously recognised in FY23.

3 Restructuring costs of GBP1.8m (2024: GBP4.6m) relating to the implementation of the Company's new Target Operating Model announced in 2023, and the legal and operational separation of the divisions announced in the HY25 interim results. These include GBP0.9m of redundancy costs (of which GBP0.9m were paid during the year), GBP0.8m of professional fees and contractor costs, and GBP0.5m of staff costs, offset by a GBP0.1m reversal of impairments and provisions for properties exited in FY24 following termination of leases, and a GBP0.3m reversal of other costs.

4 Ongoing costs for the CARE pension scheme (see Note 14) are presented as an adjusting item within continuing operations as they are not related to the underlying trading operations of the Company, following the discontinuation of the Consortium business.

Inventory

Inventories decreased by 14.5% to GBP13.0m (FY24: GBP15.2m), as close control of working capital remains a key area of focus in TTS. Year-end inventory also includes relatively significant stockholding in anticipation of several delayed international tenders.

Corporate costs

Corporate costs in the period were GBP7.2m, down from GBP7.3m in FY24, reflecting the allocation of the significant reduction in total Corporate Overheads.

Taxation

There was a GBP1.0m tax charge on continuing operations for the year (FY24: GBP8.3m tax credit). The prior year credit was principally due to the recognition of an GBP8.5m deferred tax asset.

Cash flow, net debt and lender agreement

On a statutory basis, net cash inflow from operating activities was GBP7.5m (FY24: inflow of GBP8.4m), which includes GBP1.4m (FY24: GBP4.3m) of deficit recovery payments made to the Company's defined benefit pension schemes during the year. During the year the triennial funding valuations for all three schemes were agreed, which resulted in no further contributions required, and an agreement was reached during the year with the trustee of the CARE scheme to cease contributions agreed under the previous valuation, which were due to continue until 31 December 2026.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -5-

Adjusted net debt closed the year at GBP50.6m (FY24: GBP51.7m) as the GBP7.5m net cash inflow from operating activities (see above) and GBP12.7m of net proceeds from an equity raise in October 2025 was offset by GBP9.7m of capitalised expenditure (FY24: GBP4.8m) primarily relating to the continued investment in RM Ava, GBP5.5m of interest paid (FY24: GBP5.6m) and GBP2.9m of lease repayments (FY24: GBP3.4m).

In June 2025 RM secured an agreement with its lenders which extended the existing GBP70.0m facility to July 2027. The fixed charge over the shares of each of the obligor companies (except for RM plc), and the fixed and floating charge over all assets of the obligor companies granted previously to lenders remains in place. Covenants that are effective between 30 November 2025 and the end of the facility are as follows:

-- A quarterly LTM EBITDA (excluding discontinued operations) covenant test to November 2026, which is then replaced

by a quarterly EBITDA leverage test and interest cover, which are required to be below 4.5x and above 4x

respectively from February 2027; and -- A 'hard' liquidity covenant test requiring the Company to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5m on the last business

day of the month, and liquidity not be below GBP7.5m at the end of two consecutive weeks within a month. This

liquidity limit is the minimum amount the Company must have available under the facility, taking into account cash

and the amount left to draw.

While the current banking facilities end in July 2027, and any period beyond this would likely be subject to negotiation and agreement of a further facility, the Directors note that this is an uncertainty but not a material one and consider it likely that negotiation would be successful. Please see the financial viability report on pages 46 to 48 of the FY25 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Balance sheet

The Company had net assets of GBP30.9m at 30 November 2025 (FY24: GBP17.1m). The balance sheet includes non-current assets of GBP97.1m (FY24: GBP90.1m), of which GBP29.0m (FY24: GBP29.2m) is goodwill and GBP20.1m (FY24: GBP20.5m) relates to the Company's defined benefit pension schemes, which is discussed further below.

Operating property, plant and equipment, intangible and right-of-use assets total GBP33.6m (FY24: GBP26.1m), primarily due to additions to intangible assets relating to the development of the RM Ava platform. Internet Protocol (IP) address assets utilised as part of the Connectivity business are included at GBPnil cost.

Net current assets of GBP5.0m (FY24: GBP0.2m) are increased, as operating cash generated by the Company and proceeds from the equity raise have been partly used to normalise working capital, invest in RM Ava, pay debt interest, and make contributions to the defined benefit pension schemes.

Non-current liabilities of GBP71.1m (FY24: GBP73.2m) include borrowings of GBP56.7m (FY24: GBP55.5m), and lease liabilities of GBP13.4m (FY24: GBP12.8m) which are predominately associated with the Company utilisation of properties.

Dividend

The banking facility covenants restrict dividend distribution until the Company has reduced its net debt to LTM EBITDA leverage to less than 1x for two consecutive quarters, and therefore we are not currently able to recommend the payment of a final dividend and are unlikely to in the short term since our focus is to continue investing in RM's growth.

RM plc (the Parent Company) is a non-trading investment holding company and derives its profits from dividends paid by subsidiary companies. The Parent Company has GBPnil (FY24: GBPnil) distributable reserves as at 30 November 2025. The Directors regularly review the Company's capital structure and dividend policy, ahead of announcing results and during the annual budgeting process, looking at longer-term sustainability. The Directors do so in the context of the Company's ability to execute the strategy and to invest in opportunities to grow the business and enhance shareholder value. Plans to resolve RM plc's negative distributable reserves position in advance of reinstating dividends to shareholders, which include distributions from subsidiaries, continue to be under review.

The dividend policy is influenced by a number of the principal risks identified in the table of 'Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties' detailed within this Annual Report, which could have a negative impact on the performance of the Company or its ability to distribute profits.

Pension

The Company operates two defined benefit pension schemes (RM Scheme and CARE Scheme) and participates in a third, multi-employer, defined benefit pension scheme (the Platinum Scheme). All schemes are now closed to future accrual of benefits. Additionally, the Company has TUPE employees who retain membership of Local Government Pension Schemes.

As set out in Note 14, the overall pension surplus on an IAS 19 basis reduced slightly to a surplus of GBP20.1m (30 November 2024: GBP20.5m). All three schemes remain in surplus, with increases in the CARE and Platinum schemes.

The 31 May 2024 triennial valuation for the RM and CARE schemes was approved in March 2025 and the 31 December 2024 triennial valuation for the Platinum scheme was approved in November 2025. All three schemes are now in technical surplus and accordingly no additional contributions are required. The deficit recovery payments set by the 31 May 2021 valuations of the CARE scheme, as noted above, were ceased during the year with the agreement of the trustee, and the RM scheme payments ceased after December 2024.

Internal controls

During the year, the Company has continued to embed financial and governance controls, following the rollout in FY24 in the key business processes of purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, forecast-to-fulfil and record-to-report. Each end-to-end workstream is documented in a dedicated portal which also facilitates the collation of evidence that the operation of these controls is appropriate. Additional controls across the areas of capital expenditure, payroll and treasury, identified via internal audits carried out as part of planned activity during the year, will become operational during FY26.

The Internal Audit & Internal Controls team have continued, during the year, to undertake regular walkthroughs of the processes, validate that controls are operating as designed, and check that the evidence of these controls is appropriate. Further work is required to embed controls fully and reduce the level of control failures identified by this testing. The Audit and Risk Committee has been updated regularly on the progress of the project, and the ongoing improvements to the control environment. Where controls are currently not designed, implemented, or operating as effectively as they should, management has provided the Committee with assurance that appropriate mitigating actions are in place to conclude that these Financial Statements do not contain material errors.

During FY26, management will continue ensure that controls are properly embedded through a programme of self-certification and testing by the Internal Audit & Internal Controls team, reducing the level of failures.

Going concern

The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In reaching the conclusion that the going concern basis of accounting was appropriate the Directors made significant judgements which are set out below.

The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to the end of March 2027 which indicate that, taking into account reasonably plausible downsides and associated mitigations as discussed below, the Company is expected to comply with all debt covenants in place and will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of this report.

In assessing the going concern position the Directors have considered the balance sheet position as included on page 134 of the FY25 Annual Report and Financial Statements, the headroom to the hard liquidity covenant within the banking agreement, and compliance with the quarterly rolling last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA ("LTM EBITDA") covenant. Exceeding the hard liquidity or LTM EBITDA covenants would constitute a material breach of the agreement and consequently the facility would be repayable on demand.

At 30 November 2025, the Company had net debt of GBP50.6m (30 November 2024: GBP51.7m) and drawn facilities of GBP58.0m (30 November 2024: GBP57.0m). Average Company net debt over the year to 30 November 2025 was GBP57.8m (year to 30 November 2024: GBP53.8m) with a maximum borrowings position of GBP63.3m (year to 30 November 2024: GBP60.7m). The drawn facilities are expected to fluctuate over the period considered for going concern, but remain within the covenants, and are not anticipated to be fully repaid in this period.

As set out in Note 15, the Company has a GBP70.0m (2024: GBP70.0m) committed bank facility (the facility). The facility is due to mature on 5 July 2027. The Directors have assessed the liquidity risk associated with the facility maturing within the Principal Risks and Uncertainties on page 42 and the Financial Viability report on pages 46 to 48 of the FY25 Annual Report and Financial Statements, and have concluded that the uncertainties associated with refinancing are not material to the going concern assessment and therefore it remains appropriate to assess going concern over a period of 12 months to March 2027. The facility provides lenders a fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc), and it also reset the covenants under the facility. For going concern purposes the Board has assessed the Company's forecast performance against the following covenants:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2025 -6-

. A quarterly LTM EBITDA (excluding discontinued operations) covenant test to November 2026, which is then replaced by a quarterly EBITDA leverage test and interest cover test, which are required to be below 4.5x and above 4x respectively from February 2027; and

. A 'hard' liquidity covenant test requiring the Company to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5m on the last business day of the month, and liquidity not be below GBP7.5m at the end of two consecutive weeks within a month. This liquidity limit is the minimum amount the Company must have available under the facility, taking into account cash and the amount left to draw.

In addition to the financial covenants, the facility also contains non-financial covenants including the achievement of milestones relating to the strategy for disposal of certain non-core assets within the going concern assessment period.

For going concern purposes, the Company has assessed a base case scenario that assumes no significant downturn in UK or international markets from that experienced in the year to 30 November 2025 and assumes a broadly similar macroeconomic environment to that currently being experienced.

The Company is assuming revenue growth across all businesses in the base case, driven from the following key areas:

. Growth from existing customers and new customer wins in the RM Assessment Division;

. Increased revenues principally derived from hardware and software sales in the RM Technology Division; and

. Growth from UK and international sales in the RM TTS Division.

Operating profit margin growth in the base case includes annualised savings from restructuring programmes undertaken in the period.

Net debt is not expected to materially reduce organically within the assessment period, as the conversion of operating profits will be offset by further capital investment and debt interest payments.

As part of the Company's business planning process, the Board has closely monitored the Company's financial forecasts, key uncertainties, and sensitivities. As part of this exercise, the Board reviewed a number of scenarios, including the base case and reasonable worst-case downside scenarios.

The aggregate impact of reasonably plausible downsides has been taken together to form a reasonable worst-case scenario that removes a number of the growth assumptions from the base case including:

. In the RM Assessment Division, reduced new and existing customer growth;

. In the RM Technology Division, reductions in revenue growth and operating margin improvement targets; and

. In the RM TTS Division, reductions in growth in markets, and of market share.

The reasonable worst-case scenario has the following impact on the base case forecast for the Company:

. FY26: A revenue reduction of GBP12.2m, an EBITDA reduction of GBP7.0m, and cash reduction of GBP8.2m.

. FY27: A revenue reduction of GBP15.3m, an EBITDA reduction of GBP8.4m, and cash reduction of GBP8.7m.

While the Board believes that all reasonable worst-case downside scenarios occurring together is highly unlikely, the Company would continue to comply with covenants under the facility until November 2026 when the EBITDA covenant would be breached, December 2026 when the hard liquidity covenant would be breached, and February 2027 when the adjusted leverage and interest cover tests would be breached. The Board's assessment of the likelihood of a further downside scenario is remote. Management have undertaken reverse stress testing that demonstrates that sales could reduce in RM TTS by GBP13.1m in April 2026 or RM Technology by GBP23.3m in June 2026 in isolation, and the covenants would still be complied with for that quarter if none of the other downside scenarios were to occur. The timing of this reverse stress test is aligned with the greatest seasonality for those businesses and tightest headroom.

The Board has also considered a number of mitigating actions which could be enacted, if necessary, to ensure that reasonable headroom against the facility and associated covenants is maintained in all cases. These are actions the Company has taken before and therefore the Board are confident of their ability to deliver these mitigating actions if required. Modelling indicates that the enactment of these mitigations against the reasonable worst-case downside scenario would avoid a breach of all covenants during the going concern review period.

Management have also met all milestones relating to disposal strategy to the date of signature of this report, and expect to continue to meet these through the remainder of the going concern period.

Therefore, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its liabilities as they fall due for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements, having considered both the availability of financial facilities and the forecast liquidity and expected future covenant compliance. For this reason, the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual Financial Statements.

Principal risks and uncertainties

Pursuant to the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company provides the following information on its principal risks and uncertainties. The Company considers strategic, operational and financial risks and identifies actions to mitigate those risks. Risk management systems are monitored on an ongoing basis. The principal risks and uncertainties are set out on pages 42 to 45 of the FY25 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Directors' responsibility statement

The 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements, which will be issued in March 2026, contains a responsibility statement in compliance with DTR 4.1.12 of the Listing Rules which sets out that as at the date of approval of the Annual Report on 4 March 2026, the Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge:

. the Group and unconsolidated Parent Company Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and Parent Company, and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

. the performance review contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and the undertakings including the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face.

Mark Cook Simon Goodwin

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

4 March 2026

Consolidated income statement

Year ended 30 November 2025 Year ended 30 November 2024 Adjusted Adjustments Total Adjusted Adjustments Total Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 162,069 - 162,069 166,143 - 166,143 Cost of sales (100,197) - (100,197) (99,490) - (99,490) Gross profit 61,872 - 61,872 66,653 - 66,653 Operating expenses (51,664) (2,301) (53,965) (58,156) (5,270) (63,426) Other operating income 1,258 - 1,258 - - - Expected credit loss (charge)/credit) (16) - (16) 98 - 98 Impairment losses - - - - (9,286) (9,286) Profit/(loss) from operations 2,3 11,450 (2,301) 9,149 8,595 (14,556) (5,961) Finance income 4 1,084 - 1,084 851 - 851 Finance costs 5 (7,021) - (7,021) (7,007) - (7,007) Profit/(loss) before tax 5,513 (2,301) 3,212 2,439 (14,556) (12,117) Tax 6 (1,296) 278 (1,018) 7,366 884 8,250 Profit/(loss) for the year from 4,217 (2,023) 2,194 9,805 (13,672) (3,867) continuing operations (Loss)/profit for the year from 7 - - - (1,249) 379 (870) discontinued operations Profit/(loss) for the year 4,217 (2,023) 2,194 8,556 (13,293) (4,737) Earnings per ordinary share on continuing 8 operations - basic 4.9p - 2.6p 11.8p - (4.6)p - diluted 4.9p - 2.5p 11.7p - (4.6)p Earnings per ordinary share on 8 discontinued operations

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)