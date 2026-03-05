Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX ISIN: IT0005450819), an international tech company operating in the telecommunications and digital services sectors, confirms the schedule of its main corporate events for the financial year 2026:

30 March 2026

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025.

27 April 2026

Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and the presentation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025.

29 September 2026

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the consolidated half-year financial report as of 30 June 2026.

Any changes to the above dates will be promptly disclosed to the market.

The 2026 corporate calendar is available on the Company's website (www.mexedia.com) under the section Investors Financial Calendar.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a joint-stock company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALMEX ISIN: IT0005450819). The Group operates in the technology and digital services sector, with a focus on innovative solutions enabling communication between businesses and customers. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates social and environmental sustainability objectives into its business model, promoting responsible innovation and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer MAR and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Mexedia undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

This press release is available on the Company's website (www.mexedia.com) under the section Press Media Press Releases.

