Recently, the winners of the prestigious French Design Awards, often referred to as the "pinnacle" of the design world, have been announced.

In this award selection, GUTX, a professional probiotic brand produced by Siliankang under Hangzhou Grand Biologic Pharmaceutical INC won the 2025 French Design Awards for its world-first "Dual-Compartment Fresh Probiotic" packaging design. This not only signifies that GUTX's packaging innovation has gained authoritative recognition from the global design community, but also makes it the first brand in China to win this award in the field of probiotic packaging, leaving a significant mark on the industrial design of China's health industry.

Dual-compartment packaging breaks through industry pain points, achieving a dual pursuit of aesthetics and functionality

GUTX's award-winning "Dual-Compartment Fresh Probiotic" product packaging is designed to address the pain point of unclear probiotic activity in traditional products. Its innovative "powder-liquid separation dual-compartment structure" completely revolutionizes the traditional single-form packaging of probiotic powders. It places the highly active probiotic powder and the exclusive activation liquid in separate sealed compartments and no need to brew when using it. Simply press the button to instantly mix the powder and liquid, and the probiotics will be quickly activated, truly achieving "ready to drink and enjoy freshness immediately".

Looking to the future: From Chinese design to the global stage

GUTX Dual-Compartment Fresh Probiotic won an award for its outstanding packaging design, which is not only an honor for the brand but also a milestone for the industry. This signifies a shift in China's health industry from simply "product output" to "output of design standards and technological standards."

The brand plans to showcase the award-winning design at Milan Design Week this April. Participating in this grand event will allow GUTX to showcase the functional value and aesthetic appeal of its dual-compartment packaging on the world stage, and will undoubtedly be a significant opportunity for GUTX and even Chinese probiotics to expand overseas. This will help brands break through geographical boundaries, promote innovative probiotic products intelligent manufacturing in China to overseas markets, and allow global consumers to witness the dual strength of Chinese design and technology.

