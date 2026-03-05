Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:48 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.: HM Hospitals and Huawei Jointly Launch a Global Smart Healthcare Showcase

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei held a summit themed "AI+, Accelerating Healthcare Intelligence." The event gathered leading global healthcare experts, academics, and industry partners to envision the new future of digital and intelligent healthcare. At the summit, Huawei teamed up with HM Hospitals, Spain to officially launch the Global Smart Healthcare Showcase.

HM Hospitals, Spain and Huawei jointly launched the Global Smart Healthcare Showcase

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, stated in his speech that as Huawei's first smart healthcare showcase in Europe, HM Hospitals integrates China's leading digital technologies with European healthcare expertise, providing a practical blueprint for the intelligent upgrade of the global healthcare industry.

Xavier Tarrago Bonfill, Digital Transformation Project Director of HM Hospitals, detailed the technical architecture and application achievements of the showcase in his keynote speech. By upgrading digital and intelligent infrastructure and introducing Huawei's solutions such as Medical Technology Digitalization and Smart Hospital Campus, both parties are comprehensively advancing the construction of smart hospitals. In campus and ward management scenarios, Wi-Fi 7 and high-performance devices have been deployed, paired with 2.5GE wired access to meet clinical requirements for low latency and high bandwidth. The deployment of CloudCampus and the CampusInsight platform enables intelligent network O&M. In the medical technology field, the group strengthened its hospital information system (HIS) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with Huawei's gateway-free, active-active, all-flash storage solution, ensuring seamless continuity of healthcare services. By further integrating a medical data lake built on scale-out storage, the group enabled automatic tiering of massive amounts of unstructured files. This not only addresses the ever-evolving needs of imaging and pathology systems, but also lays a high-speed digital foundation for smart diagnosis and treatment.

The Global Smart Healthcare Showcase that Huawei launched with HM Hospitals marks a milestone in the in-depth cooperation between the two parties. Both of them have fully leveraged their respective strengths to achieve resource sharing and mutual benefits, providing fresh insights for the global construction of smart healthcare. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to lead through innovation, working hand-in-hand with global customers and partners to infuse intelligence into every hospital and co-author a new chapter of industry intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926724/HM_Hospitals_Spain_Huawei_jointly_launched_Global_Smart_Healthcare_Showcase.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hm-hospitals-and-huawei-jointly-launch-a-global-smart-healthcare-showcase-302705073.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.