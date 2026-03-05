Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:54 Uhr
CCTV+: Dragon Dance Celebrates Lantern Festival in Historic City of Quzhou

BEIJING, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, the Lantern Festival, the "Dragon Soaring Over the Ancient City • Fortune Bestowed Upon Quzhou" 2026 Lantern Festival dragon dance performance and exhibition took place in the historic city of Quzhou. Featuring 18 dragon dance troupes from across Quzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, the event presented a range of traditional folk performances recognized as intangible cultural heritage, offering locals and visitors an opportunity to experience the region's traditional festive customs.


The festivities began with a traditional eye-dotting ceremony to awaken the dragons, followed by a procession through the historic streets. Each troupe made its way through the ancient city, marking the Lantern Festival with traditional dragon dance performances for onlookers. Along the parade route, spectators were also able to watch a series of traditional local performances, including well-known regional folk characters and acts such as Grandpa Nankong, the Three Freaks of Quzhou, and Yang Jiong's Street Inspections-each reflecting distinctive elements of the region's cultural heritage.

With crowds gathering at every corner of the old town, the historic district was filled with residents and visitors taking part in the Lantern Festival celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere rooted in long-standing local traditions.

By bringing together these traditional cultural expressions in a public festival setting, the celebration highlighted Quzhou's cultural traditions and community participation in seasonal festivals. At the same time, it encouraged public engagement with traditional cultural practices, highlighting the continuing role of traditional festivals in the city's cultural life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925777/image_5016366_26755483.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-dragon-dance-celebrates-lantern-festival-in-historic-city-of-quzhou-302705078.html

