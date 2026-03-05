Researchers in Türkiye have developed a passive anti-soiling coating for PV panels using oleic acid-modified aluminum oxide nanoparticles applied via spray coating. Laboratory and field tests showed the coating reduced dust accumulation and initially boosted daily energy output, though performance declined under prolonged environmental stressors.A research team from Türkiye's Konya Technical University has unveiled a passive anti-soiling solution for solar panels. The approach relies on a thin film of aluminum oxide (Al2O3) nanoparticles modified with oleic acid, applied directly to the glass ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...