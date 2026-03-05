Dynamic Eredivisie midfielder to play in Skechers Football boots

Skechers is expanding its global team of elite football players by adding Sem Steijn the top scorer and Eredivisie Player of the season 2024-25. Steijn is now playing in Skechers SKX_2 Elite football boots and will be featured in the brand's marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Football.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260305074407/en/

Feyenoord midfielder Sem Steijn with the Skechers SKX_2 Elite boot.

"I'm happy to be part of the Skechers Football family," said Sem Steijn. "The word 'family' resonates with me especially, as I immediately felt a very warm connection with Skechers from our first meeting. The most important thing is that the Skechers Football boots fit well, so I can rely on them. This is certainly the case with the SKX_2.

"Sem is the type of player that we're always looking for on Team Skechers," said Maurice van Berkel, country manager at Skechers Benelux. "His technical skills and mentality on the pitch are exceptional, while his focus on continually developing his game aligns perfectly with our brand values. That growth and perseverance are key to conveying how our signature Comfort That Performs delivers for all players on the pitch."

Sem Steijn is known for his dynamic playing style, technique, and ability to make a difference from the midfield. He entered the top-flight Dutch league in 2022 with FC Twente where he built his career earning Eredivisie Player of the Year as well as the Willy van der Kuijlen trophy as the league's top scorer for the 2024-25 season. In 2025 he was transferred to Eredivisie club Feyenoord and also made his debut with the Dutch National Team.

Skechers Football offers a wide range of models with options for every type of player and every surface. Steijn plays in the Skechers SKX_2 Elite, an advanced model designed for players who demand precision and control. The shoe features a personalized last for optimal comfort, a Hyper Burst Pro insole, lightweight Skechers Performance Fitknit upper, and a multidirectional sole for excellent grip on various surfaces. Skechers' technical innovations are a perfect match for Steijn's agility, speed, and ball control.

Steijn joins a Skechers Football roster that includes fellow Dutch player Steven Berghuis, as well as Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, Roméo Lavia, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Anthony Elanga, Matt O'Riley, Romeo Vermant, Niccolò Pisilli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Isco Alarcón, Leila Ouahabi, and more elite athletes around the world.

Beyond football, Skechers also offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in running, basketball, golf, pickleball/padel, and cricket.

The new Skechers SKX_2 Elite and the complete Skechers Football collection are available via www.skechers.nl, selected Skechers stores, and specialized football retailers in Europe and worldwide. Follow @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok for exclusive updates.

About Skechers U.S.A. Benelux and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a wide range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The collections are available in 180 countries through department stores, specialty stores, skechers.com, and approximately 5,300 Skechers stores worldwide. For more information, visit about.skechers.com and follow Skechers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260305074407/en/

Contacts:

Perscontact

TEAM LEWIS

Bregje van Ruijven

skechersnl@teamlewis.com