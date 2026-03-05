ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion partners with Renaissance to Strengthen Endpoint Management, Security and Zero Trust Access in Ireland

PUNE, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that its flagship Unified Management platform, Scalefusion, has entered into a strategic partnership with Renaissance, Ireland's premier value added IT distributor.

This collaboration brings Scalefusion's unified platform, combining endpoint management, zero trust access, and compliance-driven endpoint security to the Irish market.

Organisations can now manage devices across multiple operating systems, deploy applications, configure policies, drive web content filtering, and push OS updates and patches at scale. With built-in Single Sign-On (SSO), endpoint authentication, and conditional access tied directly to device compliance, Scalefusion helps ensure only trusted users on compliant devices can access business-critical resources.

"As Irish organizations continue to modernize their IT environments and support increasingly flexible work models, the need for unified, secure, and intelligent endpoint management has never been greater," said Sal King, Channel Business Development Manager at UK & I, at Scalefusion. "This partnership is a strategic step in addressing that need. With Renaissance's strong understanding of the Irish market and proven technical expertise, we are well-positioned to help customers simplify operations while strengthening their security posture."

Michael Conway, Director of Renaissance, commented: "Irish organisations are under growing pressure to manage more devices, more users, and more security risks, often with fragmented tools. Scalefusion's unified platform enables us to deliver a single, scalable solution that brings endpoint management and zero trust security together for the Irish IT channel."

Scalefusion's solutions will be made available to Irish enterprises, MSPs, and MSSPs via Renaissance.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

About Renaissance?

Renaissance has been a trusted partner to Irish resellers and their customers for over 30 years. With the introduction of 35+ new,?cutting-edge, and industry-leading Cyber Security and Compliance solutions in Ireland over the past five years, Renaissance has created a security ecosystem linking its Vendors, Value Added Resellers and End Users. Renaissance has built its reputation by offering leading-edge market technologies, excellent pre/post sales service to its extensive network base, and an ongoing desire to bring added value to its customers. The Renaissance team has founded and continues to run the Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland, now in its ninth year. For more information, visit? https://www.renaissance.ie ?

