Trudoc Health: TruDoc Raises $15 Million in Pre-Series B to Accelerate Virtual-First Healthcare Across the GCC

Investment led by participation from the Al Nahyan family, Al-Ketbi family, and existing investor Pulsar Capital

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDoc Healthcare, the GCC's premier virtual-first, full-stack healthcare platform, today announced the successful closure of a $15 million Pre-Series B funding round. The round saw significant participation from the Al Nahyan family and the Al-Ketbi family, alongside continued support from existing investor Pulsar Capital.

The investment reflects growing confidence in healthcare models that move beyond hospitals as physical destinations, toward systems that deliver continuous, clinical-grade care wherever patients are. TruDoc is using the capital to deepen its position as a single, accountable virtual first healthcare provider, while expanding what is already the largest at-home critical care deployment in the GCC.

TruDoc is fundamentally re-architecting the patient journey, by combining virtual-first primary care, longitudinal chronic disease management, pharmacy-at-home, diagnostics, in-home services, and the region's largest hospital-at-home critical care program, TruDoc delivers continuous care across the full lifecycle of a patient-not just moments of illness. The result is faster intervention, fewer hospital admissions, better adherence, and a single accountable care partner for patients, payors, and providers alike.

Reimagining Care: Beyond the Four Walls

This capital infusion signals a paradigm shift toward healthcare that follows the patient, not the facility. TruDoc is leveraging this investment to solidify its role as the GCC's primary accountable care partner, scaling the region's most sophisticated at-home critical care deployment.

By fusing virtual-first primary care with longitudinal disease management and hospital-grade home diagnostics, TruDoc is dismantling the region's fragmented legacy systems. This 'Care Operating System' bypasses physical infrastructure bottlenecks, delivering 24/7 clinical interventions that improve adherence and keep patients out of high-cost hospital beds. From streamlining insurer costs to expanding governmental care capacity, TruDoc is turning healthcare into mission-critical virtual infrastructure that serves the UAE and Saudi Arabia at population scale.

Leadership Perspectives

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, CEO, Private Department of H.E. SH. Mohamed Bin Khaled Al Nahyan, said: "Healthcare systems everywhere are being asked to do more-serve more people, manage more chronic disease, and deliver better outcomes-without endlessly expanding physical infrastructure. TruDoc represents a fundamentally different approach: one that scales access and efficiency while maintaining clinical integrity. This model is well aligned with the UAE's long-term priorities and the future of healthcare delivery across the Middle East. Believing in TruDoc model to lead this market innovation and increase the ultimate efficiency of the healthcare industry."

Vish Narain, Executive Chairman at TruDoc, said: "For centuries, healthcare has been organised around buildings-patients moving toward facilities, systems optimised for episodic care. That architecture no longer reflects how people live, age, or manage chronic disease. What TruDoc is building is healthcare as infrastructure: continuous, accountable, and designed to operate beyond four walls, at population scale."

Asad Khan, CEO at TruDoc, said: "The question is no longer whether high-quality care can be delivered outside hospitals-it's how fast healthcare systems can adapt to that reality. TruDoc has shown that hospital-grade, high-acuity care can be delivered safely and effectively in homes, at scale. This capital allows us to expand that model across the GCC while staying relentlessly focused on clinical excellence and patient trust."

About TruDoc:

TruDoc is the region's largest virtual-first healthcare provider, dedicated to leading care beyond hospital walls. Headquartered in the UAE, TruDoc combines clinical excellence with technology to redefine healthcare for millions. By making virtual-first the standard, we empower individuals and governments with 24/7 telemedicine, wellness, and real-time care-anytime and anywhere.

About Private Department of H.E. SH. Mohamed Bin Khaled Al Nahyan:

The Al Nahyan Family Office represents long-term strategic investments across healthcare, education, technology, and infrastructure, aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainable economic and social development.

Mashreq Bank acted as an advisor to the transaction.

Experience healthcare that's proactive, predictive, and personal.

This is the future-delivered today.

marcom@trudochealth.com | - 800 878362

https://trudochealth.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926772/TRUDOC_15Mn.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926771/TruDoc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trudoc-raises-15-million-in-pre-series-b-to-accelerate-virtual-first-healthcare-across-the-gcc-302705091.html