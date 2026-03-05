Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 09:18 Uhr
Keystone Academic Solutions AS: UniQuest Launches Next-Generation AI Platform to Transform Student Engagement for Universities

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniQuest, part of Keystone Education Group, has launched a next-generation AI-driven student engagement platform designed to transform how universities manage prospective student relationships at scale.

At a time when universities face changing student expectations, increasing global competition and constrained recruitment teams, the new UniQuest platform introduces an integrated operating environment for student engagement, combining AI-powered communication tools, predictive analytics and human advisory expertise within a single system.

Rather than layering AI onto existing processes, the UQ Platform has been built to support the full lifecycle of student engagement, from first enquiry through to application and enrolment. It connects communications across email, WhatsApp, phone, web chat and case management into a unified engagement record, giving advisers a complete view of each student's journey.

Routine enquiries and communication workflows are handled through AI-supported response tools and a continuously learning institutional knowledge base built from millions of student interactions. More complex conversations, including application guidance, decision support and sensitive cases, remain led by UniQuest's specialist advisers, ensuring that human judgement and sector expertise remain central to the student experience.

"Our advisers remain at the core of UniQuest," said Rachel Fletcher, CEO of UniQuest and Keystone Enrolment Services. "AI allows us to remove the operational friction that slows recruitment teams down. It means our specialists can focus on the conversations where empathy, judgement and experience genuinely influence a student's decision."

"At London Met, we are really excited about these developments at UniQuest," said Gary Davies, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Professor at London Metropolitan University. "One of the reasons we chose to work with them six years ago was the standout way they embrace the best-in-class technology. With this next-generation technology, they are once again demonstrating that they lead the field in conversion services in higher education. We are very excited to put the new platform through its paces and into operation."

The platform captures and connects interactions across all major communication channels, automatically linking enquiries, calls, messages and applications into a single chronological timeline. This unified view enables advisers to understand student intent more clearly, identify potential barriers earlier and deliver more personalised guidance at critical moments in the decision process.

By analysing more than 150 million data records each week, the system provides real-time insight into engagement patterns and student sentiment, helping institutions identify when prospective students may need additional support and adapt recruitment strategies during the admissions cycle.

For universities, the result is greater visibility into the student journey and the ability to move from reactive enquiry handling to proactive engagement, supporting earlier intervention, more targeted outreach and stronger conversion from enquiry to enrolment.

The platform also enables structured outreach campaigns, partner reporting dashboards and integrated knowledge management, giving institutions a clearer view of engagement performance and student behaviour across the recruitment funnel.

The next-generation UQ Platform will be rolled out to UniQuest and Keystone Enrolment Services partners throughout 2026, providing a scalable foundation for future capabilities including advanced enrolment forecasting, expanded automation and deeper personalisation across the student lifecycle.

As universities navigate a rapidly evolving recruitment landscape, the UQ Platform is designed to give institutions something the sector has long struggled to achieve: a unified, data-driven view of how prospective students engage, decide and ultimately enrol.

For more information, please contact:
Fran Fitzsimmons - francesca@keg.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/keystone-academic-solutions-as/r/uniquest-launches-next-generation-ai-platform-to-transform-student-engagement-for-universities,c4316826

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/keystone-academic-solutions-as/i/rachel-fletcher,c3516642

Rachel Fletcher

https://mb.cision.com/Public/23933/4316826/bdf7406dc7659863.docx

UniQuest Launches Next-Generation AI Platform to Transform Student Engagement for Universities

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uniquest-launches-next-generation-ai-platform-to-transform-student-engagement-for-universities-302705096.html

