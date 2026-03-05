Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
05-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

05/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: GlobalData Plc 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid                   (commercial     GB00BR3VDF43 --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
6.25% Notes due 05/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of AZN200,000 Debt and debt-like  XS3309874488 --  
each)                                       securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3376 due 04/ Securitised     XS3269749191 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3222133954 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3222133798 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
5.706% Reset Notes due 05/03/2047; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)       securities      XS3304372942 --  
(Unrestricted) 
 
 
5.706% Reset Notes due 05/03/2047; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like  US85325C2P62 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities 
 
 
4.529% Reset Notes due 05/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)       securities      XS3304372868 --  
(Unrestricted) 
 
 
4.529% Reset Notes due 05/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like  US85325C2N15 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities 

Issuer Name: Places for People Treasury plc 
 
5.780% Guaranteed Notes due 05/03/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up securities      XS3299432677 --  
to and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: Emirate of Abu Dhabi 
 
3.750% Notes due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities      XS3305209739 --  
S) 
 
 
3.750% Notes due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  US29135LAX82 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 
 
 
4.250% Notes due 05/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities      XS3305209903 --  
S) 
 
 
4.250% Notes due 05/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  US29135LAY65 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 420009 
EQS News ID:  2285856 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2285856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
