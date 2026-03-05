Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 05-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 05/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: GlobalData Plc Equity shares Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BR3VDF43 -- companies) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 6.25% Notes due 05/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of AZN200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3309874488 -- each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3376 due 04/ Securitised XS3269749191 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3222133954 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3222133798 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5.706% Reset Notes due 05/03/2047; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities XS3304372942 -- (Unrestricted) 5.706% Reset Notes due 05/03/2047; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US85325C2P62 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities 4.529% Reset Notes due 05/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities XS3304372868 -- (Unrestricted) 4.529% Reset Notes due 05/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US85325C2N15 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: Places for People Treasury plc 5.780% Guaranteed Notes due 05/03/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up securities XS3299432677 -- to and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: Emirate of Abu Dhabi 3.750% Notes due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities XS3305209739 -- S) 3.750% Notes due 05/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US29135LAX82 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.250% Notes due 05/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities XS3305209903 -- S) 4.250% Notes due 05/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US29135LAY65 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

