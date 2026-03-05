The research team developed the perovskite solar cell with a spin-coated bilayer tin oxide electron transport layer that boosts charge extraction, achieving a 4.52% efficiency and improved stability.Researchers from the University of Seoul (UOS) and Joenbuk National University (JNU) in South Korea have developed a novel bilayer tin oxide (SnO2) electron transport layer (ETL), via a simple spin-coating method, that significantly improves efficiency and stability of back-contact perovskite solar cells (BC-PSCs). "We selected SnO2 for the ETL due to its favorable conduction band alignment with perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...