St Julian's, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Immigrant Invest has issued a statement clarifying Malta's investor migration framework after the country revised its citizenship legislation and discontinued its citizenship for exceptional services by direct investment route in 2025.

The company outlined what the reform means in practice, which legal pathways remain available, and how high-net-worth individuals should reassess their long-term planning under the updated rules.

Legal context and implications for applicants

In April 2025, Malta discontinued its citizenship for exceptional services by direct investment, which had allowed applicants to obtain citizenship after making an economic contribution and completing a residence period of 1 or 3 years.

The move followed increased scrutiny at the European Union level and broader discussions about whether investor citizenship schemes align with EU law and principles. European institutions questioned the link between financial investment and access to EU citizenship rights.

"Citizenship and residency frameworks operate within national law, and governments may amend or discontinue them," said Vladlena Baranova, Head of Legal and AML Compliance at Immigrant Invest. "Such changes affect eligibility criteria and timelines, influencing long-term planning for high-net-worth individuals."

Lawful residence alternatives

Although the citizenship route was discontinued, Malta continues to operate residence-based frameworks and allows citizenship by merit under national law. These pathways remain available to qualified applicants, subject to specific legal requirements.

Permanent residence option. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme, MPRP, allows non-EU nationals to live in Malta indefinitely but does not impose residency requirements to maintain the status. The required investment starts at €169,000.

The MPRP does not grant citizenship later, but it offers long-term stability in Malta and access to the Schengen Area for travel.

Tax residence framework. The Malta Global Residence Programme, or MGRP, is structured differently. It focuses on obtaining tax residence status and requires the payment of an annual tax of €15,000+. In addition, applicants make investments which, combined with the tax payment, amount to approximately €30,000.

The MGRP suits individuals who divide their time between jurisdictions and prioritise tax residence rather than permanent settlement.

Merit-based citizenship. In addition to residence routes, Malta maintains a citizenship framework based on merit. This pathway is discretionary and reserved for individuals who demonstrate an outstanding contribution or service to the country in areas such as innovation, culture, or the public interest.

Malta citizenship by merit is not a programme and should not be viewed as a replacement for the former framework.

"Permanent residence, tax residence, and merit-based citizenship serve different purposes and lead to different legal outcomes," Vladlena Baranova said. "Understanding these differences helps investors align their objectives with the appropriate legal status."

About Immigrant Invest

Immigrant Invest is an investment migration consultancy advising high-net-worth individuals in accordance with applicable national laws. The company provides guidance on residence and citizenship options across Europe and follows a compliance-first approach. The legal team monitors legislative and regulatory updates to ensure clients receive accurate and up-to-date information.

