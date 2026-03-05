WTCF Delegation Visits HonTrip at ITB Berlin: China's Tourism Market Enters Structural Upgrade Phase

BERLIN, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) visited the HonTrip booth at ITB Berlin today, sparking a high-level dialogue on the structural shifts reshaping China's tourism sector. The meeting highlighted a critical industry consensus: China is transitioning from volume-driven growth toward a high-quality, tech-enabled model defined by deep cultural immersion.

From Scale to Sophistication

"China's tourism market is undergoing a profound structural transformation where quality and personalization are now the core priorities," noted WTCF representatives. "The integration of technology and heritage represents the most crucial direction for the future of inbound travel."

This assessment is backed by a powerful recovery. In 2024, China welcomed nearly 132 million inbound visitors, a 60% year-on-year increase, with revenue surging 80% to $94.2 billion. Key gateways are leading the charge; foreign visitor numbers in Beijing have recovered to 150% of 2019 levels, with Shanghai and Shenzhen following at 117% and 139%, respectively.

Four Trends Reshaping the Era

During the exchange, HonTrip identified four structural pillars defining this new landscape:

AI-Driven Intelligence: The AI tourism market, valued at $3.37 billion in 2024, is projected to hit $13.87 billion by 2030. Intelligent, real-time itinerary planning is now an industry standard.

Immersion over Checklists: The "bucket list" era is fading. Modern travelers prioritize understanding a destination over simply photographing landmarks. Traditional sightseeing is giving way to workshop-based crafts and authentic local encounters.

Premium Customization: With the global customized travel market reaching $129.3 billion in 2025, demand for bespoke, small-group itineraries has surged as travelers seek experience-driven journeys.

Medical and Wellness Expansion: Health-focused travel is a breakout segment. Visitors increasingly combine cultural exploration with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and therapeutic retreats.

The European Outlook

While Asian markets currently drive the recovery, European growth shows significant momentum. Visa facilitation and improved connectivity are restoring Western source markets.

"The convergence we're seeing is powerful," said Ms. Li, Head of Marketing of HonTrip. "European travelers demand authenticity. China offers unparalleled cultural and wellness resources, and AI now allows us to match these elements with surgical precision. This is where the future lies."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925917/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wtcf-delegation-visits-hontrip-at-itb-berlin-chinas-tourism-market-enters-structural-upgrade-phase-302705117.html