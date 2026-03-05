DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GGOV LN) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.5591 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6788451 CODE: GGOV LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 420102 EQS News ID: 2286264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2286264&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)