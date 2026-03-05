Locus Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

Locus was honored in the Supply Chain & Logistics category and ranked #1 in Route Planning

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading logistics technology company, has been ranked #1 in Route Planning and named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards in the Supply Chain & Logistics category, based on verified customer reviews and market presence data.

The recognition positions Locus among the top-performing supply chain technology platforms globally and reinforces its leadership in enterprise route planning.

While the award reflects strong customer validation, the broader industry shift is equally significant. Enterprises are moving beyond standalone optimization tools toward transportation management systems that continuously plan and execute logistics decisions across complex, multi-carrier networks.

For more than a decade, logistics software has centered on optimization engines that generate recommendations. Today's transportation networks require systems that can plan, execute, monitor and adapt decisions continuously across every mile, mode and carrier. Locus is advancing this shift through DiSCO (the Digital Supply Chain Officer), an agentic transportation management system that embeds AI-driven decisioning across the procure-to-pay lifecycle and coordinates planning, execution, settlement and insights within a unified operational framework.

DiSCO brings together specialized AI agents that ingest real-time operational data, evaluate trade-offs across cost, service levels, capacity and compliance constraints, and orchestrate actions across internal teams, carriers and partner systems with configurable human-in-the-loop governance. This architecture reflects Locus's long-term vision of a transportation platform capable of autonomously managing complex, multi-carrier networks while preserving enterprise control, auditability and performance visibility.

"Being ranked #1 in Route Planning and recognized in G2's Best Software Awards reflects what enterprise logistics teams are prioritizing today: measurable outcomes at scale," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. "It also signals a shift in transportation architecture. Route planning has moved beyond finding the shortest path. Enterprises now measure reliability, SLA adherence and execution consistency across the network, which requires unified systems that coordinate planning, dispatch, visibility and financial performance. That shift is what we see in our vision for DiSCO, the Digital Supply Chain Officer, bringing continuous, AI-driven decisioning across the transportation lifecycle."

A Year of Enterprise Validation

The G2 recognition follows a landmark year for Locus, including its late 2025 acquisition by Ingka Group , the largest IKEA retailer. Locus continues to operate independently while supporting logistics operations across Ingka Group's fulfillment network and other global brands, including Unilever and Nestlé.

"This recognition validates our focus on solving real transportation problems at enterprise scale: planning, dispatching and adapting decisions across complex logistics networks," added Rastogi.

Since its founding in 2015, Locus has powered over 1.5 billion deliveries across 30+ countries, delivering $320M+ in transit cost savings, reducing 800M+ miles traveled, offsetting 17M+ kilograms of CO2 emissions and maintaining 99.5% SLA adherence across enterprise deployments.

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards rankings are determined using a proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence metrics.

