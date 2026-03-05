Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 10:48
7,010 Euro
-7,40 % -0,560
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2025/26

Third quarter, November 2025 - January 2026

  • Organic growth was +1.0 percent (+5.4).

  • Net sales decreased by 5.9 percent to SEK 2,862 million (3,042), of which the currency effect was -8.7 percent.

  • Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBIT) totalled SEK 199 million (213). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 7.0 percent (7.0).

  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 224 million (201). The Group's operating margin was 7.8 percent (6.6).

  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 132 million (135).

  • Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 0.63 (0.62).

  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +419 million (+206).

Nine months, May 2025 - January 2026

  • Organic growth was +5.0 percent (+2.5).

  • Net sales decreased by 0.8 percent to SEK 9,227 million (9,299), of which the currency effect was -6.9 percent.

  • Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBIT) totalled SEK 878 million (866). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 9.5 percent (9.3).

  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 882 million (854). The Group's operating margin was 9.6 percent (9.2).

  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 590 million (581).

  • Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 2.83 (2.77).

  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +965 million (+800).


Robert Larsson, President and CEO, comments:
As the newly appointed CEO of Systemair, I am pleased to present Systemair's third quarter. This covers November to January and is normally the weakest in terms of season. We see a quarter that shows a continued strong gross margin, an unchanged adjusted operating margin and a very good cash flow. Organic growth for the quarter amounted to 1.0 percent, with the Christmas and New Year holidays characterized by a lower level of activity than normal. Net sales decreased by 5.9 percent, of which currency effects, due to the strengthened krona, had a negative impact of -8.7 percent. We are receiving positive signals in many markets, and we remain optimistic about the conditions for continued growth.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on March 5, 2026.
The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on: Q3 Report 2025/2026
To participate via teleconference, please register on: Call Access

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group
After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web: Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:
Robert Larsson, CEO, +46 72 232 95 70, robert.larsson@systemair.com
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, anders.ulff@systemair.com


Note: This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CET) on 5 March 2026.


Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
