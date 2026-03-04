Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 11:45
62,06 Euro
-1,02 % -0,64
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 20:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coloplast A/S: Coloplast appoints Gavin Wood as new CEO

Announcement no. 3/2026
Inside information

Coloplast appoints Gavin Wood as new CEO

The Coloplast Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Wood as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coloplast Group, effective May 1, 2026. Gavin Wood will take over from interim CEO Lars Rasmussen, who has been in the role since May 5, 2025.

Gavin Wood has spent two decades in different leadership roles in Johnson & Johnson, most recently as Company Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech EMEA, a multi-billion-dollar business with more than 7,000 employees working across three business units: Surgery, Orthopedics, and Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions.

Earlier in his career, he led the Ethicon Wound Closure & Healing team as Worldwide President, and prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President, Commercial, at Mölnlycke.

Gavin Wood currently serves as Vice Chair of the MedTech Europe trade association. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from Carleton University, Canada and an MBA from Queen's University, Canada. He is Canadian by birth, currently lives in Switzerland, and he will be relocating to Denmark.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Gavin Wood to Coloplast. Gavin is a seasoned MedTech executive with an impressive track record when it comes to creating value and driving growth. Gavin has a strong commercial profile and valuable experience from multiple companies in the MedTech space. He has led global commercial organisations, and he has an in-depth understanding of both the European and US healthcare markets. The Board is confident that Gavin is the right candidate to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and value creation by delivering on the Impact4 strategy together with the rest of the Executive Leadership Team," says Jette Nygaard-Andersen, interim Chair of the Coloplast Board of Directors.

"I'm very excited to join Coloplast. The company has a rich history, strong innovation portfolio and a clear mission to help people live better lives. I look forward to driving continued growth of the business, investing in talent and delivering on the Impact4 strategy to generate value and impact for all our stakeholders, customers, users and patients in the future," says Gavin Wood.

Lars Rasmussen will continue to lead Coloplast as interim CEO until the end of April.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts: Press and media:
Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com



Simone Dyrby Helvind
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981
Email: dksdk@coloplast.com

Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
