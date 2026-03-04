James River Group Holdings, Inc.: James River Recruits Industry Veteran Kelly Hadiaris to Lead Excess Casualty

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Inc. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that Kelly Hadiaris has re-joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Underwriting - Excess Casualty, to lead the Excess Casualty division within its Excess and Surplus ("E&S") segment. Ms. Hadiaris will report to Todd Sutherland, President of the E&S segment.

Ms. Hadiaris brings more than two decades of experience in the E&S market, with deep expertise across technical underwriting, portfolio management, and underwriting operations. She held senior underwriting roles with firms including Markel, Berkley, and Allianz where she was responsible for building and managing complex casualty portfolios and leading high-performing underwriting teams.

At James River, Ms. Hadiaris will be responsible for the strategic direction, underwriting performance, and profitable growth of the Excess Casualty division. Ms. Hadiaris previously worked at James River, where she played a key role in the early development of the Company's excess and general casualty portfolios. Her return brings both deep market experience and familiarity with James River's underwriting approach and culture.

Todd Sutherland, President of E&S commented, "Kelly's breadth of experience, strong relationships, and deep technical knowledge of the excess casualty market position her well to lead this important business. We are excited to have her on the team as we continue to invest in and grow our E&S platform."

About James River Group Holdings, Inc.

James River Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Inc. on the web at https://jrvrgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

