ATN International, Inc.: ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides 2026 Outlook

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Fourth quarter high-speed broadband homes passed expanded by 27%

Fourth quarter total high-speed broadband subscribers grew by 3%

Fourth quarter total international mobile subscribers increased by 3%

Fourth quarter revenues increased 2% to $184.2 million; full-year revenues were flat at $728.0 million

Fourth quarter operating income increased to $15.7 million; full-year operating income increased to $28.4 million

Fourth quarter net loss was $(3.3) million, or $(0.32) per share; full-year net loss was $(14.9) million, or $(1.38) per share

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $50.0 million; full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $190.0 million

increased 8% to $50.0 million; full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $190.0 million Full year net cash provided by operating activities increased 5% to $133.9 million

Capital expenditures for the full year were $90.0 million (net of $84.6 million reimbursable expenditures)

Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.36x on December 31, 2025

2026 Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million, excluding the impacts from the pending US tower portfolio sale that was recently announced

ATN continues to expect the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale to occur in the second quarter 2026 which could reduce the Company's 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $6 million to $8 million

to occur in the second quarter 2026 which could reduce the Company's 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $6 million to $8 million Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $105 million to $115 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)





1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for full definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and see Table 5 for reconciliations of Operating Income to EBITDA and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures.

2 For the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA.

3 Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for full definitions of Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio and see Table 5 for reconciliations of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Table 6 for the reconciliations of Total Debt to Net Debt.

4 As previously disclosed, on February 11, 2026, certain subsidiaries of the Company entered into that certain Purchase and Sale Agreement with EIP Holdings, IV, LLC, an affiliate of Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc., to sell approximately 214 tower portfolio sites in the southwest US for up to $297 million in cash consideration (the "US tower portfolio sale").

Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kqggmh2

BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. ("ATN", the "Company", "we", "us", and "our") (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

"Our fourth quarter performance capped a year of steady operational progress and strengthening financial performance at ATN," said Brad Martin, ATN's Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we delivered growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, expanded our high-speed subscriber base, and significantly increased high-speed broadband homes passed through a major fixed wireless deployment in Alaska, creating a meaningful runway for future subscriber growth. At the same time, we tightened our cost structure, reinforcing our focus on operating efficiency and sustainable profitability. For the full year, that execution translated into higher operating profitability, stronger cash generation, and a business that is better aligned with our strategic focus on mobile, high-speed data and differentiated carrier solutions.

"Throughout 2025, we remained focused on strengthening our competitive position in our international markets by growing our mobility and high-speed subscriber bases, while leveraging government-funded and, to a lesser extent, internally allocated capital, to expand our US infrastructure. At the same time, we optimized our operations to drive future margin improvement," Martin continued. "As capital intensity has moderated following our peak organic investment cycle, we have generated increased cash flow from operations and strengthened our balance sheet. We are entering 2026 from a position of greater resilience and flexibility, supported by operational improvements and the pending sale of our US tower portfolio, with a clear focus on our strategic objectives."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $184.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 2% versus $180.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding construction and other revenues, communication service revenues increased 3% year-over year reflecting growth in mobility, fixed, carrier services revenues. Full-year consolidated revenues for 2025 were essentially flat year-over-year at $728.0 million. Excluding construction and other revenues, communication service revenues declined 1% as growth in carrier services was more than offset by declines in mobility and fixed revenues.

Operating income was $15.7 million in the fourth quarter, increasing $7.0 million from the year-ago quarter. The improvement reflects a gain on spectrum asset dispositions as well as structural cost containment efforts which contributed to reductions in selling, general and administrative costs. Full-year operating income for 2025 was $28.4 million versus a full-year operating loss of $(0.8) million in the prior year, which included the 2024 goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million.

Net Loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(3.3) million, or $(0.32) per share, versus net income of $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter, which reflected an $8.9 million tax benefit. The fourth quarter of 2025 includes a $5.3 million expense for the write down of an equity investment. Full year 2025 net loss was $(14.9) million, or $(1.38) per share, compared with a net loss of $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share last year, which included the above referenced 2024 goodwill impairment charge and tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 8% from $46.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 3% to $190.0 million, from the prior-year result of $184.1 million.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.



For Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

International

International

US US Corporate and Corporate and Total

Total Telecom

Telecom

Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN

ATN Total Revenue: - 97,349 - 94,766 - 86,867 - 85,782 - - - - - 184,216 - 180,548 Mobility 28,548 27,544 (9 - 459 - - 28,539 28,003 Fixed 61,328 60,870 51,947 50,808 - - 113,275 111,678 Carrier Services 3,005 3,244 31,377 30,022 - - 34,382 33,266 Construction - - 449 1,291 - - 449 1,291 All other 4,468 3,108 3,103 3,202 - - 7,571 6,310 Operating Income (Loss) - 17,912 - 18,830 - 5,851 - (1,591 - - (8,060 - - (8,565 - - 15,703 - 8,674 EBITDA(1) - 31,472 - 31,975 - 24,381 - 18,091 - (7,258 - - (8,262 - - 48,595 - 41,804 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 32,710 - 32,343 - 21,607 - 19,515 - (4,341 - - (5,632 - - 49,976 - 46,226 Capital Expenditures** - 16,341 - 15,418 - 12,755 - 9,281 - - - 4 - 29,096 - 24,703 For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

International

International

US US Corporate and Corporate and Total

Total Telecom

Telecom

Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN

ATN Total Revenue: - 381,881 - 377,463 - 346,094 - 351,612 - - - - - 727,975 - 729,075 Mobility 107,608 107,201 28 2,771 - - 107,636 109,972 Fixed 245,819 246,165 208,085 212,199 - - 453,904 458,364 Carrier Services 13,665 13,724 121,149 119,561 - - 134,814 133,285 Construction - - 4,825 3,900 - - 4,825 3,900 All other 14,789 10,373 12,007 13,181 - - 26,796 23,554 Operating Income (Loss) - 66,973 - 75,773 - (1,715 - - (44,443 - - (36,824 - - (32,125 - - 28,434 - (795 - EBITDA(1) - 126,003 - 140,487 - 73,758 - 36,453 - (33,443 - - (31,492 - - 166,318 - 145,448 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 131,636 - 127,151 - 78,536 - 79,828 - (20,128 - - (22,895 - - 190,044 - 184,084 Capital Expenditures** - 46,581 - 56,693 - 43,439 - 53,652 - 2 - 29 - 90,022 - 110,374

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes reimbursable government capital program amounts.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Q4 2025 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 vs. Q4 2024 High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 523,500 512,900 432,900 424,300 412,600 27 - High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 145,000 141,400 140,900 140,200 140,800 3 - Broadband Homes Passed 813,900 813,500 803,400 801,500 800,900 2 - Broadband Customers 194,900 196,000 199,200 198,800 203,200 -4 - Fiber Route Miles 12,210 12,062 11,957 11,944 11,921 2 - International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 337,500 332,200 332,300 332,300 329,300 2 - Post-Paid 61,700 61,200 60,200 59,600 59,500 4 - Total 399,200 393,400 392,500 391,900 388,800 3 - Blended Churn 2.97 - 3.19 - 3.09 - 3.32 - 3.51 -

*High-Speed Data is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $117.2 million versus $89.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Total debt was $565.2 million, at the end of 2025 compared to $557.4 million at the end of 2024. The Company's Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.36x on December 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5% to $133.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $127.9 million in the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $90.0 million net of $84.6 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior-year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchases

Quarterly dividends of $0.275 per share were paid on January 9, 2026, on all shares of common stock outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Share repurchases. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

2026 Business Outlook

"As we look to 2026, our priority is to convert the investments we have made over the past several years into sustained cash generation and margin expansion," said Martin. "We are entering the year with positive business momentum, a more efficient operating model, and disciplined capital allocation, leveraging government funding to support network growth and enhance returns. Together, these elements give us confidence in our ability to deliver further progress in 2026."

Martin continued, "The pending sale of our US tower portfolio and the completion of the spectrum asset sales in the fourth quarter represent strategic actions to unlock asset value and further strengthen our balance sheet through debt reduction. With a renewed focus on our mobility, core broadband and carrier businesses, and continued discipline in new investments, we expect to further increase our financial flexibility and enhance our capacity to pursue attractive growth opportunities. Combined with encouraging trends in both our international markets and our US carrier and enterprise solutions in the second half of 2025, these actions position ATN well as we move into 2026 and beyond."

For Full Year 2026:

ATN expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $190 to $200 million, excluding the impact of the pending US tower portfolio sale

The Company continues to expect the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale to occur in the second quarter of 2026, which could reduce ATN's 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $6 million to $8 million

to occur in the second quarter of 2026, which could reduce ATN's 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $6 million to $8 million Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $105 to $115 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)





The Company plans to reassess and update its 2026 outlook after the initial closing of the US tower portfolio sale

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kqggmh2

Webcast Link Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Webcast Link" above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the "Events & Presentations" section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be used supplementally to the Company's GAAP financial results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company's own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliations of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things such as restructuring and reorganization expenses, transaction-related expenses and gains or losses on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration. The Company has not attempted to provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because of the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without reasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company's future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital investments; the closing of the pending US tower portfolio transaction and the timing there of; the Company's liquidity; receipt of certain government grants; and management's plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others: (1) the general performance of the Company's operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company's subscriber base and average revenue per user; (2) the ability to receive the requisite regulatory consents and approvals and satisfy other conditions to consummate the proposed US tower portfolio sale; (3) government regulation of the Company's businesses, which may impact the Company's telecommunications licenses, the Company's revenue and the Company's operating costs; (4) the timeliness and availability of government program funding, permitting, and approvals; (5) the impact (if any) of geopolitical instability and U.S. military presence in the Caribbean; (6) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company's various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (7) the Company's reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company's network infrastructure; (8) the Company's ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company's major carrier customers; (9) the Company's ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (10) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company's network capacity and customer service system to support the Company's customer growth; (11) the Company's ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company's networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (12) the Company's continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (13) the Company's ability to successfully replace revenue declines in its US Telecom businesses as a result of the pending US tower portfolio sale through carrier, enterprise broadband, and consumer-based broadband services; (14) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company's operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (15) with respect to the use of proceeds resulting from the US tower portfolio sale, the timing, manner and extent to which such proceeds are deployed may be affected by future market conditions, potential changes in tax laws and the Company's ability to develop corporate investment and strategic opportunities meeting; (16) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company's ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (17) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2025 as updated on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Table 1

ATN International, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 102,491 - 73,393 Restricted cash 14,663 15,851 Customer receivable 8,783 7,986 Assets held-for-sale 11,200 - Other current assets 190,739 211,931 Total current assets 327,876 309,161 Property, plant and equipment, net 991,767 1,040,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,158 99,427 Customer receivable - long term 35,128 41,030 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 117,770 130,144 Other assets 102,555 107,148 Total assets - 1,673,254 - 1,727,103 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity: Current portion of long-term debt - 13,596 - 8,226 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,784 8,031 Taxes payable 7,596 8,234 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,891 16,188 Other current liabilities 216,982 226,635 Total current liabilities 260,849 267,314 Long-term debt, net of current portion - 551,571 - 549,130 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 30,834 36,203 Lease liabilities 75,277 77,469 Other long-term liabilities 113,923 125,233 Total liabilities 1,032,454 1,055,349 Redeemable non-controlling interests 86,821 76,303 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 444,292 489,493 Non-controlling interests 109,687 105,958 Total stockholders' equity 553,979 595,451 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity - 1,673,254 - 1,727,103

Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Year Ended, December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Communications services - 179,582 - 174,703 - 706,239 - 707,758 Construction 449 1,291 4,825 3,900 Other 4,185 4,554 16,911 17,417 Total revenue 184,216 180,548 727,975 729,075 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 79,889 76,757 313,128 312,256 Cost of construction revenue 494 1,278 5,264 3,866 Selling, general and administrative 53,859 56,288 219,540 228,869 Stock-based compensation 1,987 1,716 8,543 8,237 Transaction-related charges 1,503 1,038 3,576 4,847 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,430 - 10,157 3,535 Depreciation 31,648 31,139 132,976 138,335 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,244 1,991 4,908 7,907 (Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (3,541 - 1,668 1,449 (13,251 - Goodwill impairment - - - 35,269 Total operating expenses 168,513 171,875 699,541 729,870 Operating income (loss) 15,703 8,673 28,434 (795 - Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,293 - (12,608 - (47,120 - (48,362 - Other income (expense) (6,430 - (757 - (9,067 - (1,809 - Other income (expense), net (17,723 - (13,365 - (56,187 - (50,171 - Loss before income taxes (2,020 - (4,692 - (27,753 - (50,966 - Income tax expense (benefit) 4,789 (8,901 - (4,231 - (19,114 - Net income (loss) (6,809 - 4,209 (23,522 - (31,852 - Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 3,513 (637 - 8,616 5,423 Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders - (3,296 - - 3,572 - (14,906 - - (26,429 - Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic - (0.32 - - 0.14 - (1.38 - - (2.10 - Diluted - (0.32 - - 0.14 - (1.38 - - (2.10 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,257 15,114 15,218 15,229 Diluted 15,257 15,127 15,218 15,229

Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Net loss - (23,522 - - (31,852 - Depreciation 132,976 138,335 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 4,908 7,907 Provision for doubtful accounts 8,809 5,946 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,873 2,681 (Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 1,449 (13,251 - Stock-based compensation 8,543 8,237 Deferred income taxes (8,522 - (12,777 - (Gain) loss on equity investments 5,016 (464 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 760 Goodwill impairment - 35,269 Decrease in customer receivable 5,106 3,909 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 2,097 (16,223 - Change in other operating assets and liabilities (5,798 - (561 - Net cash provided by operating activities 133,935 127,916 Capital expenditures (90,022 - (110,375 - Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (84,624 - (108,476 - Amounts received 74,304 95,758 Net proceeds from sale of assets 606 18,609 Purchases and sales of strategic investments - 790 Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 805 517 Purchases and sales of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets 12,104 (573 - Net cash used in investing activities (86,827 - (103,750 - Dividends paid on common stock (15,671 - (14,674 - Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,771 - (3,645 - Finance lease payments (1,487 - (1,930 - Term loan - borrowings - 300,000 Term loan - repayments (8,424 - (241,115 - Payment of debt issuance costs (444 - (6,705 - Revolving credit facilities - borrowings 74,000 103,000 Revolving credit facilities - repayments (60,500 - (117,502 - Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 3,450 5,740 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (8,182 - (7,674 - Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (770 - (1,932 - Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan - (10,000 - Purchases of noncontrolling interests (150 - (652 - Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,751 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,198 - 2,911 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,910 27,077 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244 62,167 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 117,154 - 89,244

Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business - 5,297 - 2 - - - 5,299 Consumer 23,251 (11 - - 23,240 Total - 28,548 - (9 - - - - 28,539 Fixed Business - 18,505 - 29,989 - - - 48,494 Consumer 42,823 21,958 - 64,781 Total - 61,328 - 51,947 - - - 113,275 Carrier Services - 3,005 - 31,377 - - - 34,382 Other 3,227 158 - 3,385 Total Communications Services - 96,108 - 83,473 - - - 179,581 Construction - - - 449 - - - 449 Managed services - 1,241 - 2,945 - - - 4,186 Total Other - 1,241 - 2,945 - - - 4,186 Total Revenue - 97,349 - 86,867 - - - 184,216 Depreciation - 13,297 - 17,549 - 802 - 31,648 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions - 263 - 981 - - - 1,244 Total operating expenses - 79,437 - 81,016 - 8,060 - 168,513 Operating income (loss) - 17,912 - 5,851 - (8,060 - - 15,703 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 367 - 3,146 - - - 3,513 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) - 31,472 - 24,381 - (7,258 - - 48,595 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 32,710 - 21,607 - (4,341 - - 49,976 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2025): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 79,165 - 35,915 - 2,074 - 117,154 Total current assets 165,341 141,592 20,943 327,876 Fixed assets, net 451,303 533,443 7,021 991,767 Total assets 701,579 881,968 89,707 1,673,254 Total current liabilities 95,055 120,535 45,259 260,849 Total debt, including current portion 59,952 329,036 176,180 565,168 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business - 5,048 - 68 - - - 5,116 Consumer 22,496 391 - 22,887 Total - 27,544 - 459 - - - 28,003 Fixed Business - 18,148 - 30,080 - - - 48,228 Consumer 42,722 20,728 - 63,450 Total - 60,870 - 50,808 - - - 111,678 Carrier Services - 3,244 - 30,022 - - - 33,266 Other 1,641 115 - 1,756 Total Communications Services - 93,299 - 81,404 - - - 174,703 Construction - - - 1,291 - - - 1,291 Managed services - 1,467 - 3,087 - - - 4,554 Total Other - 1,467 - 3,087 - - - 4,554 Total Revenue - 94,766 - 85,782 - - - 180,548 Depreciation - 12,894 - 17,942 - 303 - 31,139 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions - 251 - 1,740 - - - 1,991 Total operating expenses - 75,936 - 87,373 - 8,565 - 171,874 Operating income (loss) - 18,830 - (1,591 - - (8,565 - - 8,674 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (4,377 - - 3,740 - - - (637 - Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) - 31,975 - 18,091 - (8,262 - - 41,804 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 32,343 - 19,515 - (5,632 - - 46,226 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 35,232 - 51,604 - 2,408 - 89,244 Total current assets 129,866 168,754 10,541 309,161 Fixed assets, net 466,861 565,625 7,707 1,040,193 Total assets 675,642 957,914 93,547 1,727,103 Total current liabilities 85,588 147,490 34,236 267,314 Total debt, including current portion 59,850 316,242 181,264 557,356 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business - 20,176 - 66 - - - 20,242 Consumer 87,432 (38 - - 87,394 Total - 107,608 - 28 - - - 107,636 Fixed Business - 74,077 - 118,043 - - - 192,120 Consumer 171,742 90,042 - 261,784 Total - 245,819 - 208,085 - - - 453,904 Carrier Services - 13,665 - 121,149 - - - 134,814 Other 9,413 472 - 9,885 Total Communications Services - 376,505 - 329,734 - - - 706,239 Construction - - - 4,825 - - - 4,825 Managed services - 5,376 - 11,535 - - - 16,911 Total Other - 5,376 - 11,535 - - - 16,911 Total Revenue - 381,881 - 346,094 - - - 727,975 Depreciation - 58,026 - 71,569 - 3,381 - 132,976 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions - 1,004 - 3,904 - - - 4,908 Total operating expenses - 314,908 - 347,809 - 36,824 - 699,541 Operating income (loss) - 66,973 - (1,715 - - (36,824 - - 28,434 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (6,238 - - 14,854 - - - 8,616 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) - 126,003 - 73,758 - (33,443 - - 166,318 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 131,636 - 78,536 - (20,128 - - 190,044 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business - 19,794 - 277 - - - 20,071 Consumer 87,407 2,494 - 89,901 Total - 107,201 - 2,771 - - - 109,972 Fixed Business - 74,087 - 125,439 - - - 199,526 Consumer 172,078 86,760 - 258,838 Total - 246,165 - 212,199 - - - 458,364 Carrier Services - 13,724 - 119,561 - - - 133,285 Other 4,680 1,457 - 6,137 Total Communications Services - 371,770 - 335,988 - - - 707,758 Construction - - - 3,900 - - - 3,900 Managed services - 5,693 - 11,724 - - - 17,417 Total Other - 5,693 - 11,724 - - - 17,417 Total Revenue - 377,463 - 351,612 - - - 729,075 Depreciation - 63,708 - 73,995 - 633 - 138,336 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions - 1,006 - 6,901 - - - 7,907 Total operating expenses - 301,690 - 396,055 - 32,125 - 729,870 Operating income (loss) - 75,773 - (44,443 - - (32,125 - - (795 - Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (12,844 - - 18,267 - - - 5,423 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) - 140,487 - 36,453 - (31,492 - - 145,448 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - 127,151 - 79,828 - (22,895 - - 184,084 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments



Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) - 17,912 - 5,851 - (8,060 - - 15,703 Depreciation expense 13,297 17,549 802 31,648 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 263 981 - 1,244 EBITDA - 31,472 - 24,381 - (7,258 - - 48,595 Stock-based compensation 141 28 1,818 1,987 Transaction-related charges - - 1,504 1,504 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 337 2,093 (999 - 1,431 (Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 760 (4,895 - 594 (3,541 - ADJUSTED EBITDA - 32,710 - 21,607 - (4,341 - - 49,976 For the three months December 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) - 18,830 - (1,591 - - (8,565 - - 8,674 Depreciation expense 12,894 17,942 303 31,139 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 1,740 - 1,991 EBITDA - 31,975 - 18,091 - (8,262 - - 41,804 Stock-based compensation 35 137 1,544 1,716 Transaction-related charges - - 1,038 1,038 (Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 333 1,287 48 1,668 ADJUSTED EBITDA - 32,343 - 19,515 - (5,632 - - 46,226 For the year ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) - 66,973 - (1,715 - - (36,824 - - 28,434 Depreciation expense 58,026 71,569 3,381 132,976 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,004 3,904 - 4,908 EBITDA - 126,003 - 73,758 - (33,443 - - 166,318 Stock-based compensation 639 183 7,721 8,543 Transaction-related charges - - 3,576 3,576 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 3,805 4,928 1,424 10,157 (Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 1,189 (333 - 594 1,450 ADJUSTED EBITDA - 131,636 - 78,536 - (20,128 - - 190,044 For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) - 75,773 - (44,443 - - (32,125 - (795 - Depreciation expense 63,708 73,995 633 138,336 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,006 6,901 - 7,907 EBITDA - 140,487 - 36,453 - (31,492 - - 145,448 Stock-based compensation 354 621 7,261 8,236 Transaction-related charges - 3,789 1,058 4,847 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,489 1,167 879 3,535 Goodwill impairment - 35,269 - 35,269 (Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (15,179 - 2,529 (601 - (13,251 - ADJUSTED EBITDA - 127,151 - 79,828 - (22,895 - - 184,084