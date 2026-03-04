Iren Expands Ai Cloud Capacity To 150,000 Gpus

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced it has entered into purchase agreements for over 50,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs that will expand its total fleet to 150,000 GPUs.

Time-to-compute is an increasingly important factor in today's AI cloud market. Early procurement enables IREN to bring cloud capacity online with greater speed and certainty, ensuring deployment timelines remain on track as customer agreements progress.

IREN expects to deploy the additional GPUs in phases through H2 2026 across its existing air-cooled data centers in Mackenzie, British Columbia and Childress, Texas. The 150,000 GPU fleet is expected to support AI Cloud annualized run-rate revenue of over $3.7bn by the end of 2026.1 Existing data centers at Canal Flats and Childress provide capacity to support additional GPUs over time.

IREN has secured $9.3bn of funding in the past eight months across customer prepayments, convertible notes, GPU leasing and GPU financing. The Company expects to leverage these and other capital sources to finance approximately $3.5bn of additional capex for these orders expected in H2 2026 (including GPUs, servers, storage, networking, labor and ancillary equipment). Payment terms are structured on a post-shipment basis, enhancing working capital efficiency. Hardware procurement will continue to be sequenced in line with commercial milestones and capital availability. IREN remains focused on maintaining a disciplined capital structure as it scales.

Separately, IREN has also established an at-the-market equity program as part of its broader capital management framework. The program is intended to complement existing and new funding sources.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, commented:

"Scaling to 150,000 GPUs positions IREN among the largest AI cloud infrastructure providers globally and underscores the strength of our vertically integrated platform. In a supply-constrained environment, early hardware procurement reduces time-to-compute and increases execution certainty as we scale."

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across the U.S. and Canada.

Assumptions and Notes

Illustrative estimate of annualized run-rate revenue from a ~150k GPU deployment, based on internal company assumptions regarding GPU models, utilization, pricing, contract term and counterparty. It is not fully contracted, there can be no assurance that it will be achieved and actual revenue may differ materially. Assumes on time delivery, commissioning and contracting of GPUs.





