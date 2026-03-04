Ring Energy, Inc.: Ring Energy Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves, and Provides 2026 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, year-end 2025 proved reserves and provided 2026 operational and financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sold 13,124 barrels of oil per day ("Bo/d"), near the mid-point of guidance and 20,508 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") which was above the mid-point of guidance;

Reported a net loss of $12.8 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, which included a $35.9 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment, and Adjusted Net Income 1 of $3.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share;

of $3.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share; Remained cash flow positive for the 25th consecutive quarter, generating Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("AFCF") 1 of $5.7 million;

of $5.7 million; Reduced debt $8.0 million after retiring a $10.0 million deferred payment obligation;

Lowered Lease Operating Expense ("LOE") to $10.02 per Boe, 7% below the low end of guidance; and

Capital expenditures of $24.3 million, which was within guidance;





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Increased sales volumes year-over-year ("YoY") by 3% to a record 20,253 Boe/d with oil sales essentially flat at 13,263 Bo/d;

Reported a net loss of $34.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, which included a $108.8 million non-cash ceiling test impairment, and Adjusted Net Income 1 of $38.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share;

of $38.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share; Generated record Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $50.1 million, despite an 18% reduction in realized prices, and remained cash flow positive for over 6 consecutive years;

of $50.1 million, despite an 18% reduction in realized prices, and remained cash flow positive for over 6 consecutive years; Proved reserves increased by 14%, or 19.1 MMBoe, to 153.3 MMBoe;

Decreased capital expenditures by 35% YoY to $98.2 million;

Paid down $40.0 million of debt since closing the acquisition of Central Basin Platform ("CBP") assets from Lime Rock Resources IV, LP ("Lime Rock") on March 31, 2025;

Reaffirmed the borrowing base at $585 million, exited 2025 with ~$166 million of liquidity, and borrowings of $420 million; and

Fully integrated Lime Rock acquisition with production, capex and LOE beating expectations to date.





2026 Outlook

Targeting essentially flat sales from the prior year after the disposition of approximately 200 Boe/d of non-operated production; Production midpoint of 20,150 Boe/d and 12,950 Bo/d

Disciplined capital spending program with a midpoint of $115 million; Total wells drilled, completed and online (midpoint) of ~28 wells.



_______________________________________

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this release for details and reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP.

Management Commentary

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Ring Energy delivered strong operational and financial results in 2025, demonstrating the effectiveness of our disciplined, value focused strategy. While the year presented significant challenges across the oil and gas sector, including a roughly 18% year over year decline in realized prices, we responded decisively early in the first quarter. By adjusting our drilling plans, reducing our capital spending, focusing investment on our highest return opportunities and taking advantage of the production from the Lime Rock acquisition, we protected margins, improved efficiency, and performed well despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

Overall, Ring increased production by 3% year over year, and in the last six months, we reduced our lease operating expenses by approximately $1.4 million per month - an 18% reduction2. In addition to the new reserves added by the Lime Rock transaction, we replaced 169% of our 2025 production organically which contributed to our strong 14% increase in year-over-year reserves.

These operational improvements drove strong financial results. We generated a record $50 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a 15% increase year over year, paid down $40 million of debt since closing the Lime Rock acquisition, and paid the $10 million deferred cash payment for the Lime Rock acquisition. Importantly, we extended our record to 25 consecutive quarters of positive cash flow generation. Our consistent execution continues to support sustainable free cash flow across commodity cycles."

Mr. McKinney concluded, "In 2026, we are focused on improving capital efficiency through cost reductions, improving the horizontal mix of our capital program, and drilling longer lateral wells. At a $60 oil price, we intend to maintain production, reduce debt, and continue growing our inventory and reserves. If prices continue above $60, we will accelerate debt reduction. On behalf of the Board and management team, we thank our employees for their disciplined execution in 2025 and look forward to our continued success and creating value for our stockholders in 2026."

Summary Results

Quarter Year Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 to Q3 2025 % Change Q4 2024 Q4 2025 to Q4 2024 % Change FY 2025 FY 2024 FY % Change Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d) 20,508 20,789 (1)% 19,658 4% 20,253 19,648 3% Crude Oil (Bo/d) 13,124 13,332 (2)% 12,916 2- 13,263 13,283 -% Net Sales (MBoe) 1,886.8 1,912.6 (1)% 1,808.5 4% 7,392.5 7,191.1 3% Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe) $35.45 $41.10 (14)% $46.14 (23)% $41.55 $50.94 (18)% Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo) $57.47 $64.32 (11)% $68.98 (17)% $63.53 $74.87 (15)% Revenues ($MM) $66.9 $78.6 (15)% $83.4 (20)% $307.2 $366.3 (16)% Net Income (Loss) ($MM) $(12.8) $(51.6) 75% $5.7 (325)% $(34.7) $67.5 (151)% Adjusted Net Income1($MM) $3.6 $13.1 (73)% $12.3 (71)% $38.4 $69.5 (45)% Adjusted EBITDA1($MM) $38.4 $47.7 (19)% $50.9 (25)% $184.0 $233.3 (21)% Capital Expenditures ($MM) $24.3 $24.6 (1)% $37.6 (35)% $98.2 $151.9 (35)% Adjusted Free Cash Flow1($MM) $5.7 $13.9 (59)% $4.7 21% $50.1 $43.6 15%

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under "Non-GAAP Financial Information." In addition, see section titled "Condensed Operating Data" for additional details concerning costs and expenses discussed below.

_______________________________________

2. Based on the comparison of the pro forma lease operating expenses of Ring and Lime Rock during the six months prior to the closing date of the Lime Rock acquisition and the last six months of the period.

Select Expenses and Other Items

Quarter Year Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 to Q3 2025 % Change Q4 2024 Q4 2025 to Q4 2024 % Change FY 2025 FY 2024 FY % Change Lease operating expenses ("LOE") ($MM) $18.9 $20.5 (8)% $20.3 (7)% $79.4 $78.3 1% Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) - 10.02 - 10.73 (7)% - 11.24 (11)% - 10.73 - 10.89 (1)% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $23.0 $25.2 (9)% $24.5 (6)% $96.4 $98.7 (2)% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) - 12.19 - 13.19 (8)% - 13.57 (10)% - 13.04 - 13.73 (5)% General and administrative expenses ("G&A") ($MM) - 8.0 - 8.1 (1)% - 8.0 -% - 31.9 - 29.6 8- General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) - 4.26 - 4.26 -% - 4.44 (4)% - 4.32 - 4.12 5- G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM) $6.6 $6.5 2% $6.4 3% $25.8 $24.1 7% G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE) - 3.47 - 3.41 2- - 3.52 (1)% - 3.49 - 3.36 4- G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM) $6.5 $6.5 -% $6.3 3% $25.8 $24.1 7% G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE) - 3.46 - 3.41 1- - 3.51 (1)% - 3.49 - 3.35 4- Interest expense ($MM) $9.1 $10.1 (10)% $10.1 (10)% $40.4 $43.3 (7)% Interest expense ($/BOE) - 4.83 - 5.26 (8)% - 5.59 (14)% - 5.47 - 6.02 (9)% Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) (1) $17.5 $0.4 4275% $(6.3) 378% $31.7 $(2.4) 1421% Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) - 2.7 - 2.5 8- - 0.7 286- - 5.5 - (5.2- 206- Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) - 14.8 - (2.1- 805- - (7.0- 311- - 26.2 - 2.8 836-

(1) A summary listing of the Company's outstanding derivative positions at December 31, 2025 is included in the tables shown later in this release. For full year 2026, the Company currently has approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil (approximately 48% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $65.21 and approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 66% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.79.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Total liquidity at December 31, 2025 was $165.9 million, a 5% increase from September 30, 2025 and a 24% decrease from December 31, 2024. Liquidity at December 31, 2025 consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 million and $165.0 million of availability under Ring's revolving credit facility, which includes a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit. On December 31, 2025, the Company had $420.0 million in borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585.0 million. Ring paid down $8 million of debt during the fourth quarter of 2025 and $40.0 million since the closing of the Lime Rock Acquisition in March 2025. The Company is targeting further debt reduction during 2026 dependent on market conditions, the timing of capital spending, and other considerations.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company's borrowing base of $585 million under its revolving credit facility was reaffirmed. The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination is scheduled to occur during May 2026. Ring is currently in compliance with all applicable covenants under its revolving credit facility.

Ceiling Test Impairment

The Company accounts for its assets under the full cost method of accounting, which requires calculation of the limitation on capitalized costs (the full cost ceiling) each quarter. Due to a decrease in the twelve month average commodity pricing, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This non-cash charge had no net impact on cash flows.

Drilling and Completion Activity

In 4Q 2025 the Company finished drilling and completed a 1.5-mile horizontal well in the Northwest Shelf in which drilling began in the third quarter of 2025. The Company drilled and completed two additional 1-mile horizontal wells in the Central Basin Platform, one in Andrews County and one in Crane County (both with a working interest of 100%). Also in Crane County the Company drilled and completed one vertical well (with a working interest of 100%).

The table below sets forth Ring's drilling and completions activities by quarter for 2025 and for the full year:

Quarter Area Wells Drilled Wells Completed 1Q 2025 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 4 4 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 3 3 Total 7 7 2Q 2025 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 1 1 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 2 2 3Q 2025 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 4 4 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 5 5 4Q 2025 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 1 1 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 2 2 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 4 4 FY 2025 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 5 5 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 7 7 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 6 6 Total 18 18

2026 Capital Investment, Sales Volumes, and Operating Expense Guidance

Sales volumes for the first quarter 2026 were temporarily impacted by a winter storm reducing volumes over a five day period. Oil sales reduction was approximately 39,050 Bo (430 Bo/d), and Boe sales reduction was approximately 48,250 Boe (540 Boe/d). All production has been restored. Additionally, Ring Energy sold approximately 150 Bo/d or 200 Boe/d of non-operated production.

The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.

Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2026 Sales Volumes: Total Oil (Bo/d) 12,100 - 12,500 12,450 - 13,450 12,750 - 13,750 12,800 - 13,800 12,500 - 13,400 Midpoint (Bo/d) 12,300 12,950 13,250 13,300 12,950 Total (Boe/d) 19,100-19,600 19,400 - 21,000 19,700 - 21,300 19,800 - 21,400 19,500 - 20,800 Midpoint (Boe/d) 19,350 20,200 20,500 20,600 20,150 Oil (%) 64% 64% 65% 65% 64% NGLs (%) 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% Gas (%) 16% 16% 15% 15% 16% Capital Program: Capital spending(1)(2)(millions) $28 - $34 $28 - $36 $27 - $35 $17 - $25 $100 - $130 Midpoint (millions) - 31 - 32 - 31 - 21 - 115 New Hz wells drilled 5 - 6 5 - 7 5 - 7 3 - 5 18 - 25 New Vertical wells drilled 1 1 - 2 1 - 2 1 4 - 6 Completion of DUC wells 1 0 0 0 1 Wells completed and online 7 - 8 6 - 9 6 - 9 4 - 6 23 - 32 Operating Expenses: LOE (per Boe) $10.75 - $11.25 $10.05 - $11.05 $10.00 - $11.00 $10.00 - $11.00 $10.15 - $11.15 Midpoint (per Boe) - 11.00 - 10.55 - 10.50 - 10.50 - 10.65

(1) In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.

(2) Based on the $115 million midpoint of spending guidance, the Company expects the following estimated allocation of capital investment:

• 68% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure, and conversions;

• 26% for recompletions and capital workovers;

• 5% for land and non-operated capital; and

• 1% for environmental and emission reducing facility upgrades.

Year-End 2025 Proved Reserves

The Company's year-end 2025 SEC proved reserves were 153.3 MMBoe, up 14% compared to 134.2 MMBoe at year-end 2024. During 2025, Ring recorded reserve additions of 14.0 MMBoe for acquisitions, 11.2 MMBoe for extensions, discoveries and improved recovery, and 1.3 MMBoe of positive revisions related to changes in pricing and performance. Offsetting these additions was 7.4 MMBoe of production.

The SEC twelve-month first day of the month average prices used for year-end 2025 were $61.82 per barrel of crude oil and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas, both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials, while for year-end 2024 they were $71.96 per barrel of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas - a decrease of 14% and an increase of 59%, respectively.

Year-end 2025 SEC proved reserves were comprised of approximately 59% crude oil, 19% natural gas, and 22% natural gas liquids. At year end, approximately 68% of 2025 proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 32% as proved undeveloped. This is compared to year-end 2024 when approximately 69% of proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 31% were classified as proved undeveloped. The Company's year-end 2025 proved reserves were prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., an independent petroleum engineering firm.

The PV-10 value at year-end 2025 was $1,318.2 million versus $1,462.8 million at the end of 2024.

Oil (Bbl) Gas (Mcf) Natural Gas Liquids (Bbl) Net

(Boe) PV-10(1) Balance, December 31, 2024 80,904,071 149,817,162 28,303,085 134,176,684 - 1,462,827,136 Purchase of minerals in place 9,915,483 10,067,543 2,373,336 13,966,743 Extensions, discoveries and improved recovery 7,281,553 10,624,783 2,133,786 11,186,136 Sales of minerals in place - - - - Production (4,841,164 - (6,980,958 - (1,387,818 - (7,392,476 - Revisions of previous quantity estimates (2,939,895 - 12,652,046 2,171,955 1,340,734 Balance, December 31, 2025 90,320,048 176,180,576 33,594,344 153,277,821 - 1,318,208,128

(1) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure.

In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average commodity price for each product, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the year ended December 31, 2025. The SEC average prices used for year-end 2025 were $61.82 per barrel of crude oil (WTI) and $3.387 per MMBtu of natural gas (Henry Hub), both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials. Such prices were held constant throughout the estimated lives of the reserves. Future production and development costs are based on year-end costs with no escalations.

Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows

Ring's standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and natural gas reserves and changes in the standardized measure as described below were prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As of December 31, 2025 2024 Future cash inflows - 5,976,599,552 - 6,165,487,616 Future production costs (2,473,482,048 - (2,432,555,200 - Future development costs(1) (573,423,296 - (536,825,664 - Future income taxes (402,808,797 - (465,768,645 - Future net cash flows 2,526,885,411 2,730,338,107 10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows (1,403,392,079 - (1,497,401,764 - Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows - 1,123,493,332 - 1,232,936,343

(1) Future development costs include not only development costs but also future asset retirement costs.

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure

PV-10 is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows ("Standardized Measure"), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for proved reserves calculated using SEC pricing. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10 percent. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies without regard to the specific tax characteristics of such entities. Moreover, GAAP does not provide a measure of estimated future net cash flows for reserves other than proved reserves or for reserves calculated using prices other than SEC prices. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to represent the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves.

The following table reconciles the PV-10 value of the Company's estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 to the Standardized Measure:

SEC Pricing Proved Reserves Standardized Measure Reconciliation Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10) - 1,318,208,128 Future income taxes, discounted at 10% 194,714,796 Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows - 1,123,493,332

Conference Call Information

Ring will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 operational and financial results. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the "Ring Energy 2025 Earnings Conference Call". International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring's website at www.ringenergy.com under "Investors" on the "News & Events" page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for quarterly and full year 2026 guidance for sales volumes, oil, NGL and natural gas mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by the Company and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities, particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company's credit facility; Ring's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary, tax and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues - 66,882,770 - 78,601,336 - 83,440,546 - 307,178,072 - 366,327,414 Costs and Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses 18,911,801 20,518,472 20,326,216 79,353,806 78,310,949 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 121,097 126,569 130,230 585,087 506,333 Ad valorem taxes 2,279,266 2,446,565 2,421,595 7,906,586 8,069,064 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,224,183 3,670,987 3,857,147 14,312,232 16,116,565 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,002,908 25,225,345 24,548,849 96,414,150 98,702,843 Ceiling test impairment 35,913,116 72,912,330 - 108,825,446 - Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,892 390,563 323,085 1,490,255 1,380,298 Operating lease expense 175,090 175,091 175,090 700,362 700,362 General and administrative expense 8,030,310 8,139,771 8,035,977 31,928,576 29,640,300 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 92,048,663 133,605,693 59,818,189 341,516,500 233,426,714 Income (Loss) from Operations (25,165,893 - (55,004,357 - 23,622,357 (34,338,428 - 132,900,700 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 56,910 74,253 124,765 290,879 491,946 Interest (expense) (9,122,419 - (10,052,320 - (10,112,496 - (40,430,929 - (43,311,810 - Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 17,495,270 444,305 (6,254,448 - 31,658,839 (2,365,917 - Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 60,855 105,642 - 446,400 89,693 Other income 29,582 - 80,970 189,294 106,656 Net Other Income (Expense) 8,520,198 (9,428,120 - (16,161,209 - (7,845,517 - (44,989,432 - Income (Loss) Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (16,645,695 - (64,432,477 - 7,461,148 (42,183,945 - 87,911,268 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes 3,800,401 12,800,947 (1,803,629 - 7,452,746 (20,440,954 - Net Income (Loss) - (12,845,294 - - (51,631,530 - - 5,657,519 - (34,731,199 - - 67,470,314 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share - (0.06 - - (0.25 - - 0.03 - (0.17 - - 0.34 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share - (0.06 - - (0.25 - - 0.03 - (0.17 - - 0.34 Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 207,233,067 206,688,003 198,166,543 204,984,223 197,937,683 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 207,233,067 206,688,003 200,886,010 204,984,223 200,277,380

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Operating Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales volumes: Oil (Bbls) 1,207,425 1,226,537 1,188,272 4,841,164 4,861,628 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,808,355 1,853,599 1,683,793 6,980,958 6,423,674 Natural gas liquids (Bbls) 377,937 377,141 339,589 1,387,818 1,258,814 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1) 1,886,755 1,912,611 1,808,493 7,392,476 7,191,054 % Oil 64 - 64 - 66 - 65 - 68 - % Natural gas 16 - 16 - 15 - 16 - 15 - % Natural gas liquids 20 - 20 - 19 - 19 - 17 - Average daily sales volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 13,124 13,332 12,916 13,263 13,283 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 19,656 20,148 18,302 19,126 17,551 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 4,108 4,099 3,691 3,802 3,439 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 20,508 20,789 19,658 20,253 19,648 Average realized sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) - 57.47 - 64.32 - 68.98 - 63.53 - 74.87 Natural gas ($/Mcf) (2.49 - (1.22 - (0.96 - (1.33 - (1.44 - Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls) 5.29 5.22 9.08 6.43 9.23 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) - 35.45 - 41.10 - 46.14 - 41.55 - 50.94 Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses - 10.02 - 10.73 - 11.24 - 10.73 - 10.89 Gathering, transportation and processing costs - 0.06 - 0.07 - 0.07 - 0.08 - 0.07 Ad valorem taxes - 1.21 - 1.28 - 1.34 - 1.07 - 1.12 Oil and natural gas production taxes - 1.71 - 1.92 - 2.13 - 1.94 - 2.24 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - 12.19 - 13.19 - 13.57 - 13.04 - 13.73 Ceiling test impairment - 19.03 - 38.12 - - - 14.72 - - Asset retirement obligation accretion - 0.21 - 0.20 - 0.18 - 0.20 - 0.19 Operating lease expense - 0.09 - 0.09 - 0.10 - 0.09 - 0.10 G&A (including share-based compensation) - 4.26 - 4.26 - 4.44 - 4.32 - 4.12 G&A (excluding share-based compensation) - 3.47 - 3.41 - 3.52 - 3.49 - 3.36 G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs) - 3.46 - 3.41 - 3.51 - 3.49 - 3.35

(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding.) The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 902,913 - 1,866,395 Accounts receivable 30,938,908 36,172,316 Joint interest billing receivables, net 1,623,991 1,083,164 Derivative assets 21,468,134 5,497,057 Inventory 5,312,715 4,047,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,822,751 1,781,341 Total Current Assets 62,069,412 50,448,092 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method 1,891,510,431 1,809,309,848 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 3,633,586 4,634,556 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 3,504,788 3,389,907 Total Properties and Equipment 1,898,648,805 1,817,334,311 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (569,180,901 - (475,212,325 - Net Properties and Equipment 1,329,467,904 1,342,121,986 Operating lease asset 1,285,159 1,906,264 Derivative assets 9,739,430 5,473,375 Deferred financing costs 9,337,344 8,149,757 Total Assets - 1,411,899,249 - 1,408,099,474 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 97,522,809 - 95,729,261 Income tax liability 356,436 328,985 Financing lease liability 730,564 906,119 Operating lease liability 586,614 648,204 Derivative liabilities 841,193 6,410,547 Notes payable 505,752 496,397 Asset retirement obligations 418,526 517,674 Total Current Liabilities 100,961,894 105,037,187 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income taxes 20,764,119 28,591,802 Revolving line of credit 420,000,000 385,000,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 593,146 647,078 Operating lease liability, less current portion 819,223 1,405,837 Derivative liabilities 2,512,692 2,912,745 Asset retirement obligations 29,972,429 25,864,843 Total Liabilities 575,623,503 549,459,492 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 207,656,929 shares and 198,561,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 207,657 198,561 Additional paid-in capital 812,777,586 800,419,719 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 23,290,503 58,021,702 Total Stockholders' Equity 836,275,746 858,639,982 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 1,411,899,249 - 1,408,099,474

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) - (12,845,294 - - (51,631,530 - - 5,657,519 - (34,731,199 - - 67,470,314 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,002,908 25,225,345 24,548,849 96,414,150 98,702,843 Ceiling test impairment 35,913,116 72,912,330 - 108,825,446 - Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,892 390,563 323,085 1,490,255 1,380,298 Amortization of deferred financing costs 691,228 693,625 1,299,078 4,459,520 4,969,174 Share-based compensation 1,474,560 1,618,600 1,672,320 6,135,957 5,506,017 Credit loss expense - 907 (26,747 - 19,029 160,847 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (60,855 - (105,642 - - (446,400 - (89,693 - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (3,650,179 - (12,964,252 - 1,723,338 (7,858,446 - 19,935,413 Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation (201,533 - 123,533 9,011 30,763 104,344 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (17,495,270 - (444,305 - 6,254,448 (31,658,839 - 2,365,917 Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net 2,741,821 2,586,230 745,104 5,452,300 (5,193,673 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,153,443 4,672,943 349,474 4,452,926 3,594,504 Inventory (327,355 - 399,193 580,161 (1,264,896 - 2,089,116 Prepaid expenses and other assets 454,986 439,087 295,555 (41,410 - 93,509 Accounts payable 12,513,783 841,492 4,462,089 474,744 (5,076,738 - Settlement of asset retirement obligation (67,428 - (265,794 - (613,603 - (904,493 - (1,588,480 - Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 44,688,823 44,492,325 47,279,681 150,849,407 194,423,712 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments for the Lime Rock Acquisition (9,293,884 - (1,709,776 - - (81,863,429 - - Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (1,016,517 - (715,126 - (1,423,483 - (2,528,932 - (2,210,826 - Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (24,955,052 - (20,995,094 - (36,386,055 - (95,207,027 - (153,945,456 - Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation (4,402 - (5,708 - - (179,771 - (185,524 - Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation - - - 17,360 10,605 Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties - 100 121,232 100 121,232 Proceeds from sale of New Mexico properties - - - - (144,398 - Proceeds from sale of CBP vertical wells - - - - 5,500,000 Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties - 160,533 - 260,446 - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (35,269,855 - (23,265,071 - (37,688,306 - (179,501,253 - (150,854,367 - Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 30,500,000 31,000,000 22,000,000 231,822,997 130,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (38,500,000 - (51,000,000 - (29,000,000 - (196,822,997 - (170,000,000 - Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net (228,359 - (8,000 - - (1,189,805 - (919,249 - Proceeds from notes payable - - 58,774 1,648,539 1,560,281 Payments on notes payable (496,077 - (486,590 - (475,196 - (1,639,184 - (1,597,618 - Payment of deferred financing costs 66,871 (332,376 - (42,746 - (5,647,107 - (88,450 - Reduction of financing lease liabilities (145,397 - (113,381 - (265,812 - (484,079 - (954,298 - Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (8,802,962 - (20,940,347 - (7,724,980 - 27,688,364 (41,999,334 - Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 616,006 286,907 1,866,395 (963,482 - 1,570,011 Cash at Beginning of Period 286,907 - - 1,866,395 296,384 Cash at End of Period - 902,913 - 286,907 - 1,866,395 - 902,913 - 1,866,395

RING ENERGY, INC.

Financial Commodity Derivative Positions

As of December 31, 2025

The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of December 31, 2025 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts).

Oil Hedges (WTI) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 608,350 577,101 171,400 529,000 509,500 492,000 432,000 412,963 Weighted average swap price - 67.95 - 66.50 - 62.26 - 65.34 - 62.82 - 60.45 - 61.80 - 57.59 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (Bbl) - - 379,685 - - - - - Weighted average put price - - - - - 60.00 - - - - - - - - - - Weighted average call price - - - - - 72.50 - - - - - - - - - -

Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 448,854 1,165,628 600,016 1,072,305 439,678 423,035 1,079,906 1,046,151 Weighted average swap price - 4.19 - 3.82 - 4.19 - 3.99 - 4.02 - 4.02 - 3.86 - 4.02 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 456,850 139,000 648,728 128,000 717,000 694,000 - - Weighted average put price - 3.50 - 3.50 - 3.10 - 3.50 - 3.99 - 3.00 - - - - Weighted average call price - 5.11 - 5.42 - 4.24 - 5.42 - 5.21 - 4.32 - - - - Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 2028 Q4 2028 Q1 2029 Q2 2029 Q3 2029 Q4 2029 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 1,012,567 984,322 956,865 931,539 908,117 886,933 866,585 846,134 Weighted average swap price - 3.77 - 3.77 - 3.77 - 3.77 - 3.67 - 3.67 - 3.67 - 3.67

Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) - - - - 960,307 636,710 615,547 596,306 Weighted average spread price(1) - - - - - - - - - 0.72 - 0.67 - 0.67 - 0.67 Waha basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) - - - - 196,372 480,325 464,360 449,846 Weighted average spread price(1) - - - - - - - - - 0.78 - 0.78 - 0.78 - 0.78 Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 2028 Q4 2028 Q1 2029 Q2 2029 Q3 2029 Q4 2029 El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 577,163 561,064 545,413 530,977 517,628 505,552 493,953 482,296 Weighted average spread price(1) - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.57 - 0.57 - 0.57 - 0.57 Waha basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 435,403 423,259 411,453 400,562 390,490 381,381 372,632 363,837 Weighted average spread price(1) - 0.68 - 0.68 - 0.68 - 0.68 - 0.63 - 0.63 - 0.63 - 0.63

(1) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.





RING ENERGY, INC.



Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" or "AFCF," "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations" or "ACFFO," "G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation," "G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs," "Leverage Ratio," "Current Ratio," "Cash Return on Capital Employed" or "CROCE," "All-In Cash Operating Costs," and "Cash Operating Margin." Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine a portion of the Company's incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" is calculated as net income (loss) minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures ("A&D"). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company's ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare the Company's results with its peers.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Net Income (Loss) - (12,845,294 - - (0.06 - - (51,631,530 - - (0.25 - - 5,657,519 - 0.03 - (34,731,199 - - (0.17 - - 67,470,314 - 0.34 Share-based compensation 1,474,560 0.01 1,618,600 0.01 1,672,320 0.01 6,135,957 0.03 5,506,017 0.03 Ceiling test impairment 35,913,116 0.17 72,912,330 0.35 - - 108,825,446 0.54 - - Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives (14,753,449 - (0.07 - 2,141,925 0.01 6,999,552 0.03 (26,206,539 - (0.13 - (2,827,756 - (0.02 - Transaction costs - A&D 25,000 - 10 - 21,017 - 27,786 - 24,556 - Tax impact on adjusted items (6,213,517 - (0.03 - (11,920,971 - (0.06 - (2,008,740 - (0.01 - (15,670,138 - (0.08 - (628,405 - - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) - 3,600,416 - 0.02 - 13,120,364 - 0.06 - 12,341,668 - 0.06 - 38,381,313 - 0.19 - 69,544,726 - 0.35 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 207,233,067 206,688,003 200,886,010 204,984,223 200,277,380 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share - 0.02 - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.19 - 0.35

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (Loss) - (12,845,294 - - (51,631,530 - - 5,657,519 - (34,731,199 - - 67,470,314 Interest expense, net 9,065,509 9,978,067 9,987,731 40,140,050 42,819,864 Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of derivatives (14,753,449 - 2,141,925 6,999,552 (26,206,539 - (2,827,756 - Ceiling test impairment 35,913,116 72,912,330 - 108,825,446 - Income tax (benefit) expense (3,800,401 - (12,800,947 - 1,803,629 (7,452,746 - 20,440,954 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,002,908 25,225,345 24,548,849 96,414,150 98,702,843 Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,892 390,563 323,085 1,490,255 1,380,298 Transaction costs - A&D 25,000 10 21,017 27,786 24,556 Share-based compensation 1,474,560 1,618,600 1,672,320 6,135,957 5,506,017 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (60,855 - (105,642 - - (446,400 - (89,693 - Other income (29,582 - - (80,970 - (189,294 - (106,656 - Adjusted EBITDA - 38,382,404 - 47,728,721 - 50,932,732 - 184,007,466 - 233,320,741 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 57 - 61 - 61 - 60 - 64 -

Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" or "AFCF" as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as reflected on the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows) less changes in operating assets and liabilities, and plus transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures ("A&D"), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company's definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company's capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company's current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 44,688,823 - 44,492,325 - 47,279,681 - 150,849,407 - 194,423,712 Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,727,429 - (6,086,921 - (5,073,676 - (2,716,871 - 888,089 Transaction costs - A&D 25,000 10 21,017 27,786 24,556 Income tax expense (benefit) - current 51,311 39,772 71,280 374,937 401,197 Capital expenditures (24,343,200 - (24,589,282 - (37,633,168 - (98,211,527 - (151,946,171 - Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties - 100 121,232 100 121,232 Credit loss expense - (907 - 26,747 (19,029 - (160,847 - Other income (29,582 - - (80,970 - (189,294 - (106,656 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow - 5,664,923 - 13,855,097 - 4,732,143 - 50,115,509 - 43,645,112

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA - 38,382,404 - 47,728,721 - 50,932,732 - 184,007,466 - 233,320,741 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (8,374,281 - (9,284,442 - (8,688,653 - (35,680,530 - (37,850,690 - Capital expenditures (24,343,200 - (24,589,282 - (37,633,168 - (98,211,527 - (151,946,171 - Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties - 100 121,232 100 121,232 Adjusted Free Cash Flow - 5,664,923 - 13,855,097 - 4,732,143 - 50,115,509 - 43,645,112

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations

The Company defines "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations" or "ACFFO" as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company's operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this financial performance measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 44,688,823 - 44,492,325 - 47,279,681 - 150,849,407 - 194,423,712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,727,429 - (6,086,921 - (5,073,676 - (2,716,871 - 888,089 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations - 29,961,394 - 38,405,404 - 42,206,005 - 148,132,536 - 195,311,801

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs

The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense ("G&A"), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expense (G&A) - 8,030,310 - 8,139,771 - 8,035,977 - 31,928,576 - 29,640,300 Shared-based compensation 1,474,560 1,618,600 1,672,320 6,135,957 5,506,017 G&A excluding share-based compensation 6,555,750 6,521,171 6,363,657 25,792,619 24,134,283 Transaction costs - A&D 25,000 10 21,017 27,786 24,556 G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs - 6,530,750 - 6,521,161 - 6,342,640 - 25,764,833 - 24,109,727

Calculation of Leverage Ratio

"Leverage" or the "Leverage Ratio" is calculated pursuant to the Company's existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated Total Debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the credit facility.

The Company defines "Consolidated Total Debt" in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means, as of any date, all Indebtedness of the Company on a consolidated basis as of such date, but excluding hedging obligations.

The Company defines "Indebtedness" in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and generally means (i) all obligations of the Company for borrowed money, (ii) all obligations of the Company evidenced by notes or other similar instruments, (iii) all obligations of the Company in respect of the deferred purchase price of property or services, (iv) all obligations of the Company under any conditional sale relating to property acquired the Company, (v) all capital lease obligations of the Company, (vi) all obligations, contingent or otherwise, of the Company in respect of letters of credit or similar extensions of credit, (vii) all guarantees of the Company of the type of Indebtedness described in clauses (i) through (vi) above, (viii) all Indebtedness of a third party secured by any lien on property owned by the Company, whether or not such Indebtedness has been assumed by the Company, (ix) all off-balance sheet liabilities, (x) all hedging obligations and (xi) the undischarged balance of any production payment created by the Company or for the creation of which the Company directly or indirectly received payment.

The Company defines "Consolidated EBITDAX" in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss) for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense (benefit) determined on a consolidated basis, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to the administrative agent, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, to the extent that during such period the Company has consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets acquired or disposed of.

The maximum permitted Leverage Ratio under the senior revolving credit facility is 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, Last Four Quarters



2025 2025 2025 2025 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) - 9,110,738 - 20,634,887 - (51,631,530 - - (12,845,294 - - (34,731,199 - Plus: Consolidated interest expense 9,408,728 11,687,746 9,978,067 9,065,509 40,140,050 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 3,041,177 6,107,425 (12,800,947 - (3,800,401 - (7,452,746 - Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,615,983 25,569,914 25,225,345 23,002,908 96,414,150 Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent 2,392,703 (12,236,121 - 77,063,418 23,025,119 90,245,119 Consolidated EBITDAX - 46,569,329 - 51,763,851 - 47,834,353 - 38,447,841 - 184,615,374 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX - 7,392,359 - - - - - - - 7,392,359 Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX 8,855 - - - 8,855 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX - 53,970,543 - 51,763,851 - 47,834,353 - 38,447,841 - 192,016,588 Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion - 326,549 - 382,251 - 390,563 - 390,892 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets 375,196 (13,970,211 - 2,141,925 (14,753,449 - Ceiling test impairment - - 72,912,330 35,913,116 Share-based compensation 1,690,958 1,351,839 1,618,600 1,474,560 Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent - 2,392,703 - (12,236,121 - - 77,063,418 - 23,025,119 As of December 31, Corresponding 2025 Leverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit - 420,000,000 2.19 Notes payable 505,752 - Capital lease obligations 1,323,710 0.01 Consolidated Total Debt - 421,829,462 2.20 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 192,016,588 Leverage Ratio 2.20 Maximum Allowed = 3.00x

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, Last Four Quarters



2024 2024 2024 2024 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) - 5,515,377 - 22,418,994 - 33,878,424 - 5,657,519 - 67,470,314 Plus: Consolidated interest expense 11,420,400 10,801,194 10,610,539 9,987,731 42,819,864 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,728,886 6,820,485 10,087,954 1,803,629 20,440,954 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,792,450 24,699,421 25,662,123 24,548,849 98,702,843 Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent 19,627,646 1,664,064 (26,228,108 - 8,994,957 4,058,559 Consolidated EBITDAX - 62,084,759 - 66,404,158 - 54,010,932 - 50,992,685 - 233,492,534 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX - - - - - - - - - - Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX (124,084 - (469,376 - (600,460 - 77,819 (1,116,101 - Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX - 61,960,675 - 65,934,782 - 53,410,472 - 51,070,504 - 232,376,433 Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion - 350,834 - 352,184 - 354,195 - 323,085 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets 17,552,980 (765,898 - (26,614,390 - 6,999,552 Ceiling test impairment - - - - Share-based compensation 1,723,832 2,077,778 32,087 1,672,320 Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent - 19,627,646 - 1,664,064 - (26,228,108 - - 8,994,957 As of December 31, 2024 Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit - 385,000,000 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 232,376,433 Leverage Ratio 1.66 Maximum Allowed = 3.00x

Calculation of Current Ratio

The "Current Ratio" is calculated under our existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) our Current Assets as of such date to (ii) our Current Liabilities as of such date. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Assets as all current assets, excluding non-cash assets under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815, plus the unused line of credit. The Company's non-cash current assets include the derivative asset marked to market value. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Liabilities as all liabilities, in accordance with GAAP, which are classified as current liabilities, including all indebtedness payable on demand or within one year, all accruals for federal or other taxes payable within such year, but excluding current portion of long-term debt required to be paid within one year, the aggregate outstanding principal balance and non-cash obligations under ASC 815.

Also set forth in our existing senior revolving credit facility is the minimum permitted Current Ratio of 1.00. The following table shows the Current Ratio calculation for the Company's most recent fiscal quarter.

As of December 31, 2025 Current assets 62,069,412 Less: Current derivative assets 21,468,134 Current assets less Current derivative assets 40,601,278 Revolver Availability (Facility less debt less LCs) 164,965,000 Current Assets per Covenant 205,566,278 Current liabilities 100,961,894 Less: Current derivative liabilities 841,193 Current Liabilities per Covenant 100,120,701 Current Ratio 2.05 Minimum Allowed > or = 1.00x

Calculation of Cash Return on Capital Employed

The Company defines "Return on Capital Employed" or "CROCE" as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations divided by average debt and stockholder equity for the period. Management believes that CROCE is useful to investors as a performance measure when comparing our profitability and the efficiency with which management has employed capital over time relative to other companies. CROCE is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP.

CROCE (Cash Return on Capital Employed): As of and for the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Total long term debt (i.e. revolving line of credit) - 420,000,000 - 385,000,000 - 425,000,000 Total stockholders' equity - 836,275,746 - 858,639,982 - 786,582,900 Average debt - 402,500,000 - 405,000,000 - 420,000,000 Average stockholders' equity 847,457,864 822,611,441 723,843,146 Average debt and stockholders' equity 1,249,957,864 1,227,611,441 1,143,843,146 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 150,849,407 - 194,423,712 - 198,170,459 Less change in WC (Working Capital) 2,716,871 (888,089 - 1,180,748 Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations (ACFFO) - 148,132,536 - 195,311,801 - 196,989,711 CROCE (ACFFO)/(Average D+E) 11.9 - 15.9 - 17.2 -

All-In Cash Operating Costs

The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as "all in cash" costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 All-In Cash Operating Costs: Lease operating expenses (including workovers) 18,911,801 20,518,472 20,326,216 79,353,806 78,310,949 G&A excluding share-based compensation 6,555,750 6,521,171 6,363,657 25,792,619 24,134,283 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) 8,374,281 9,284,442 8,688,653 35,680,530 37,850,690 Operating lease expense 175,090 175,091 175,090 700,362 700,362 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,224,183 3,670,987 3,857,147 14,312,232 16,116,565 Ad valorem taxes 2,279,266 2,446,565 2,421,595 7,906,586 8,069,064 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 121,097 126,569 130,230 585,087 506,333 All-in cash operating costs 39,641,468 42,743,297 41,962,588 164,331,222 165,688,246 Boe 1,886,755 1,912,611 1,808,493 7,392,476 7,191,054 All-in cash operating costs per Boe - 21.01 - 22.35 - 23.20 - 22.23 - 23.04

Cash Operating Margin

The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less "all-in cash operating costs" per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.