Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869161 | ISIN: CA00762V1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AE
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 18:40
23,800 Euro
+0,85 % +0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AECON GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECON GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40023,80011:51
23,40023,60011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 22:48 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aecon Group Inc.: Aecon partnership executes agreement to deliver the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program Stage 1 project in Ontario

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon") announced today that a partnership between Aecon, Pomerleau and Stantec has executed an agreement with Defence Construction Canada to deliver the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program Stage 1 project in Ontario.

Under a collaborative Integrated Project Delivery ("IPD") model, Defence Construction Canada serves as the project owner and an Aecon-led 50/50 joint venture between Aecon and Pomerleau is responsible for project delivery. A validation phase will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Upon validation and the completion of a design development phase, construction is expected to commence.

Implemented by Canada's Department of National Defence, the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program is part of a key NORAD modernization initiative that will advance the renewal of Canada's North Warning System. The program will establish a northward-aimed radar system with long-range surveillance of the northern approaches to major population centres in North America.

"Aecon is purpose-built to deliver complex projects with national importance. The Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program is a critical undertaking and Aecon is primed to play a central role in delivering this essential defence infrastructure project alongside Defence Construction Canada and our partners," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

Further project information is available on the MERX website.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
416-297-2600
ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications
416-297-2600
corpaffairs@aecon.com

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon, including statements regarding the various phases of the project and expectations regarding project timelines, and the anticipated clearance of regulatory inspections. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party's failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise; the risk of the anticipated benefits from the project not being fully realized; and the risk of not being able to validate and complete the design development phase as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to Aecon, including information obtained from third-party sources. While Aecon believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, Aecon has not independently verified the information. Aecon has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in Section 13 - "Risk Factors" in Aecon's 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and Aecon's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.