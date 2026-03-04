OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Delivering Strong Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Growth

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $125.3 million for the year, up 13% versus 2024

Operating income of $38.2 million for the year, up 19% versus 2024

Operating profit margin of 31.5% for the year, versus 29.9% for 2024

Net income of $31.1 million for 2025, up 14% versus 2024, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.58 versus $2.26 for 2024

Total cash returned to shareholders during 2025 of $32.6 million, comprised of dividends of $29.7 million and repurchases of common shares of $2.9 million, up 10% versus 2024

Announcing first quarter 2026 dividend of $0.30 per share

574 OTCQX - and 1,106 OTCQB - companies at year end

1,052 OTCID TM companies at year end. Launched OTCID with 1,035 companies on July 1, 2025

117 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2025, up 3 versus 2024

145 unique OTC Link subscribers, up from 141 in 2024

Approximately 62,000 average daily trades during 2025, versus approximately 38,000 during 2024

Fourth quarter gross revenues of $32.7 million, up 15% versus the prior year quarter

Fourth quarter operating income of $11.5 million, up 32% versus the prior year quarter

Fourth quarter operating profit margin of 36.3%, compared to 31.6% in the prior year quarter

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

"2025 marked the successful execution of two key initiatives: the launch of the OTCID Basic Market on July 1, 2025 and the ramp up of our overnight trading offering in NMS securities," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look into 2026, we continue engaging and educating companies on how to use our OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCID markets to improve the investor and broker experience, while expanding the scale and value of our data-driven platforms."

"In 2025, our business generated strong top and bottom line growth with gross revenues exceeding $125 million and operating margin expanding 160 basis points, which translated into a 14% increase in diluted earnings per share," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "OTC Markets delivered strong growth in revenue across all business lines. OTC Link saw significantly elevated trading volumes. Market Data Licensing benefited from price increases for key products and subscriber growth, and Corporate Services experienced meaningful growth from the launch of OTCID and improved sales overall. We remain focused on our various initiatives to support the success of our subscribers."

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Quarter Ended December 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2025 2024 % change $ change OTC Link - 6,830 - 6,364 7 - 466 Market data licensing 12,745 10,893 17 - 1,852 Corporate services 13,147 11,194 17 - 1,953 Gross Revenues 32,722 28,451 15 - 4,271 Net revenues 31,737 27,660 15 - 4,077 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 29,311 25,503 15 - 3,808 Operating expenses 17,788 16,753 6 - 1,035 Income from operations 11,523 8,750 32 - 2,773 Operating profit margin 36.3 - 31.6 - Income before provision for income taxes 11,840 9,050 31 - 2,790 Net income - 9,237 - 7,215 28 - 2,022 Diluted earnings per share - 0.76 - 0.60 28 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - 1.14 - 0.91 26 - Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,878,478 11,855,291 -

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $32.7 million, up 15% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses also up 15%.

OTC Link revenues up 7%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS increased 12%, due to a higher volume of shares traded on these platforms. Additionally, usage-based revenue from OTC Link ATS increased 6% due to a higher number of messages and an increase in revenue from OTC Link's QAP One Statement service driven by the increased trading activity on our platforms.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 17%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 25%, with professional user revenues increasing 32%, partially offset by a decline in non-professional user revenues of 4% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 14% primarily due to price increases for certain licenses and growth in subscribers. Revenues from data and compliance solutions increased 3%, primarily as a result of increases in revenues from data services and our Blue Sky data product.

Corporate Services revenues up 17%. Revenues from our OTCQX market increased 8%, reflecting improved sales, price increases effective from the beginning of the year, and a steady average number of companies on the OTCQX market. OTCQB revenues increased 11% due to the same factors and a higher number of companies on the OTCQB market. Revenues from our OTCID market and from Pink Limited subscribers to the Disclosure & News Service ("DNS") product increased 55%. The July 1, 2025 launch of OTCID resulted in a substantial number of Pink companies upgrading to OTCID, which combined with price increases from the beginning of the year, drove the increase in DNS revenues. The previously announced retirement of OTCIQ Basic partially offset these increases.

Operating expenses increased 6%. The increase was primarily driven by a 6% increase in compensation and benefits and 9% increase in each of IT infrastructure and information services and professional and consulting fees.

Operating income increased 32% and net income increased 28% to $11.5 million and $9.2 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 26% to $13.8 million, or $1.14 per adjusted diluted share.





Fiscal Year 2025 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2024

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2025 2024 % change $ change OTC Link - 26,260 - 22,409 17 - 3,851 Market data licensing 50,364 43,626 15 - 6,738 Corporate services 48,664 45,029 8 - 3,635 Gross Revenues 125,288 111,064 13 - 14,224 Net revenues 121,335 107,882 12 - 13,453 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 112,086 101,233 11 - 10,853 Operating expenses 73,851 69,021 7 - 4,830 Income from operations 38,235 32,212 19 - 6,023 Operating profit margin 31.5 - 29.9 - Income before provision for income taxes 39,188 33,142 18 - 6,046 Net income - 31,136 - 27,360 14 - 3,776 Diluted earnings per share - 2.58 - 2.26 14 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - 3.94 - 3.41 15 - Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,846,132 11,840,819 -

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $125.3 million, up 13%. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 11%.

OTC Link revenues up 17%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, with MOON ATS contributing, increased 34%, due to a higher volume of shares traded on those platforms, while usage-based revenue from OTC Link ATS increased 4%, due to the same factors mentioned in the fourth quarter results.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%. A 22% increase in redistributor-based revenues, a 16% increase in revenues from direct sold licenses and a 1% increase in revenues from data and compliance solutions, each contributed.

Corporate Services revenues up 8%. OTCQX revenues increased 4%, due to higher sales and price increases effective January 1, 2025, offsetting a lower average number of companies on the OTCQX market. OTCQB revenues increased 6%, due to the same factors, further supported by a gradually increasing number of companies on the OTCQB market. Revenues from OTCID companies and Pink Limited subscribers to DNS increased 29% due to the same factors as described in the fourth quarter results.

Operating expenses increased 7%. The increase was primarily driven by a 5% increase in compensation and benefits, 22% increase in professional and consulting fees, and 8% increase in IT infrastructure and information services.

Operating income increased 19% and net income increased 14% to $38.2 million and $31.1 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $47.6 million, or $3.94 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration - Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 19, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 19, 2026.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

On March 2, 2026, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.

Webcast:

The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until March 4, 2027):

Live Call:

Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:

Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a "Call Me" option.

OTC Markets Group's Annual Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/about/investor-relations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market, and Pink LimitedTM Market.

Our OTC Link?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 OTC Link - 6,830 - 6,364 - 26,260 - 22,409 Market data licensing 12,745 10,893 50,364 43,626 Corporate services 13,147 11,194 48,664 45,029 Gross revenues 32,722 28,451 125,288 111,064 Redistribution fees and rebates (985 - (791 - (3,953 - (3,182 - Net revenues 31,737 27,660 121,335 107,882 Transaction-based expenses (2,426 - (2,157 - (9,249 - (6,649 - Revenues less transaction-based expenses 29,311 25,503 112,086 101,233 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 10,795 10,160 46,434 44,123 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,910 2,673 11,380 10,574 Professional and consulting fees 1,947 1,783 7,660 6,294 Marketing and advertising 488 422 1,637 1,368 Occupancy costs 622 619 2,557 2,369 Depreciation and amortization 610 668 2,561 2,681 General, administrative and other 416 428 1,622 1,612 Total operating expenses 17,788 16,753 73,851 69,021 Income from operations 11,523 8,750 38,235 32,212 Other income Other income 317 300 953 930 Income before provision for income taxes 11,840 9,050 39,188 33,142 Provision for income taxes 2,603 1,835 8,052 5,782 Net Income - 9,237 - 7,215 - 31,136 - 27,360 Earnings per share Basic - 0.77 - 0.61 - 2.59 - 2.29 Diluted - 0.76 - 0.60 - 2.58 - 2.26 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,781,035 11,729,845 11,771,713 11,721,215 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,878,478 11,855,291 11,846,132 11,840,819 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income - 9,237 - 7,215 - 31,136 - 27,360 Excluding: Interest expense (income) (318 - (312 - (951 - (940 - Provision for income taxes 2,603 1,835 8,052 5,782 Depreciation and amortization 610 668 2,561 2,681 Stock-based compensation expense 1,693 1,573 6,788 6,370 Adjusted EBITDA - 13,825 - 10,979 - 47,586 - 41,253 Adjusted diluted earnings per share - 1.14 - 0.91 - 3.94 - 3.41 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.