Xtract One Technologies Inc.: Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company") a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its fiscal second quarter results for the three months ended January 31, 2026. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $5.8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 versus $3.4 million in the prior-year period.



Gross margin of 54% for the fiscal 2026 second quarter versus 70% in the prior year period.



Operating expenses of $5.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 versus $4.8 million in the prior-year period.



Total contract value of new bookings 1 was $8.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 as compared to $13.5 million for the same period last year.



Contractual backlog was $13.9 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $16.7 million in the prior-year period, excluding an additional $34.9 million of agreements pending installation versus approximately $20.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Comprehensive loss was $2.4 million for the three month period ended January 31, 2026 as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2025.



During the quarter, the Company successfully closed a public offering and raised aggregate gross proceeds of $11.5 million, including the full exercise of an over-allotment option. Each unit purchased consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable into common shares until November 10, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.95.



The Company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $15.7 million, to be used for general corporate purposes - including growth acceleration - in the quarters to come.



Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced its selection by the British Museum, a globally renowned cultural institution, to secure all venue entrances with its SmartGateway solution. The appointment follows extensive on-site testing and evaluation to ensure compliance with rigorous protection standards while preserving high-throughput visitor flow.



"With second quarter revenue in 2026 up 70% over the prior year quarter, we remain on track for a strong year of performance - including solid top line growth during the second half of fiscal 2026," stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. "Our balance sheet is in great shape to support enhanced business development activities and, given our impressive order backlog, the Company is poised for higher operating results across the board as we execute a strategic plan focused on winning new contracts and deployment of our backlog, on the path to profitability. Demand for our unique weapon detection solutions continues to grow just as our manufacturing partner, as expected, takes the necessary steps to accelerate production and increase commercial deployments. Thus far, we've delivered nearly $5 million worth of Xtract One Gateway systems and have another $15 million to be installed. Given this track record - and a heightened activity level as we start the second half of fiscal 2026 - we are in excellent position to achieve improved performance and higher returns for our shareholders going forward."

Financial Results for the Three Month Period Ended January 31, 2026

Consolidated revenue was $5.8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 as compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year, reflecting higher deployments of the Company's weapon detection solutions. Gross profit was $3.1 million, or a gross profit margin of 54%, for the three months ended January 31, 2026 versus $2.4 million, or a gross profit margin of 70%, in the prior-year period, owing to the initial production and deployment costs of Xtract One Gateway.

Comprehensive loss was $2.4 million for the three month period ended January 31, 2026 as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2025, reflecting higher selling, marketing, and general and administrative expenses, along with foreign currency translation adjustments.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2026 and 2025, which can be found on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results tomorrow, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 am EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company's website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include 'Agreements pending installation' and 'Total contract value of new bookings.' Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. 'Total contract value of new bookings' is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as of the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company's completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Three Months and Six Months Ended January 31, 2026 and 2025

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue - 5,796,295 - 3,412,189 - 10,392,246 - 7,040,026 Cost of revenue 2,667,181 1,008,420 4,592,901 2,321,850 Gross profit - 3,129,114 - 2,403,769 - 5,799,345 - 4,718,176 Operating expenses Selling and marketing - 1,803,362 - 1,224,575 - 3,747,575 - 2,887,734 General and administration 1,993,777 1,648,688 3,981,383 3,512,880 Research and development 1,636,854 1,640,018 3,325,968 3,439,629 Loss on inventory write-down 562 281,429 84,141 281,429 Loss on retirement of assets - 21,675 - 21,675 Total operating expenses - 5,434,555 - 4,816,385 - 11,139,067 - 10,143,347 Loss from operations (2,305,441 - (2,412,616 - (5,339,722 - (5,425,171 - Interest and other income 43,937 66,671 80,602 141,590 Net loss for the period - (2,261,504 - - (2,345,945 - - (5,259,120 - - (5,283,581 - Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period Currency translation differences for foreign operations (120,204 - 263,300 (78,103 - 546,119 Comprehensive loss for the period - (2,381,708 - - (2,082,645 - - (5,337,223 - - (4,737,462 - Weighted average number of shares 257,968,232 218,423,567 249,297,742 218,410,655 Basic and diluted loss per share - (0.01 - - (0.01 - - (0.02 - - (0.02 -

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as of January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's financial position as of January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025:

January 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 15,721,093 - 8,220,089 Receivables 2,639,155 1,600,176 Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,505,042 2,328,455 Current portion of deferred cost of revenue 432,386 434,284 Inventory 3,938,823 2,829,437 25,236,499 15,412,441 Property and equipment 1,848,656 2,351,765 Intangible assets 4,000,294 4,527,260 Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue 21,737 167,850 Right of use assets 816,423 953,513 Total assets - 31,923,609 - 23,412,829 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 2,659,618 - 3,027,553 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,004,214 6,142,469 Current portion of lease liability 243,004 252,104 9,906,836 9,422,126 Non-Current liabilities Non-current portion of deferred revenue 2,125,704 2,426,834 Non-current portion of lease liability 736,151 878,294 - 12,768,691 - 12,727,254 Shareholders' equity Share capital - 162,846,069 - 150,239,300 Contributed surplus 19,735,103 18,535,306 Accumulated deficit (163,701,769 - (158,442,649 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 275,515 353,618 - 19,154,918 10,685,575 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 31,923,609 - 23,412,829

Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended January 31, 2026 and 2025

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's cash flows for the six month periods ended January 31, 2026 and 2025: