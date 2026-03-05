Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 03:24 Uhr
24 Leser
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2026 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 247 homes in February 2026, which includes the closing of 10 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes.

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had 140 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
