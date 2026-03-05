Anzeige
05.03.2026 07:36 Uhr
Inbank publishes audited Annual Report for 2025

The consolidated Annual Report 2025 has been included in the announcement and will be made available on the Inbank investor relations website at https://inbank.eu/investors/reporting. Compared to the unaudited Interim Report published on 26 February 2026, there are no differences in the audited results.

The original document is submitted in machine readable.xhtmpl format (ESEF) to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and is digitally signed. The ESEF file is attached to the Estonian-language stock exchange release and is also available on the Inbank's investor relations website at https://inbank.eu/investors/reporting.

  • In 2025, total net income reached €85.1 million, increasing 13% year-on-year, while operating expenses remained broadly flat at €46.3 million. As a result, net profit increased 57% to €19.2 million and return on equity improved to 12.3%. The cost-income ratio improved to 54.4%.
  • In 2025, Inbank's originated volume grew by 10% year-on-year to a record €770 million. Growth was driven by strong performance in Central and Eastern Europe, where originated volume increased 23% to €309 million, while Baltics volumes grew 3% to €462 million.
  • Merchant solutions remained the largest segment, reaching €272 million in originated volume, increasing 7% year-on-year, driven mainly by strong Buy Now, Pay Later demand across the Baltics. Green financing was the strongest contributor to growth, increasing 65% to €146 million, supported by demand in Poland. Direct lending increased 33% to €119 million. Car financing originated volume declined 15% to €178 million, while rental services remained stable at €54 million. Both car financing and rental volumes were significantly impacted by the introduction of Estonia's car tax at the beginning of 2025.
  • By year-end, Inbank's loan and rental portfolio grew 11% year-on-year to €1.28 billion, while customer deposits increased 11% year-on-year to €1.3 billion. Total assets reached €1.58 billion at the end of 2025.
  • Credit quality remained within target throughout the year, with annual credit costs at 1.59% of the average loan and rental portfolio.
  • Inbank's capital position remained strong. As of 31 December 2025, the total capital ratio stood at 18.81% and the CET1 ratio at 14.13%.
  • By the end of 2025, Inbank had 900,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active retail merchants.

Key financials as of 31.12.2025

Total assets €1.58 billion
Loan and rental portfolio €1.28 billion
Customer deposits €1.3 billion
Total equity €171 million
Net profit €19.2 million
Return on equity 12.3%

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 900,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
styv.solovjov@inbank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
