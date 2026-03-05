Capgemini Services SAS: Capgemini and McDonald's renew their strategic partnership with a global multi-year agreement focused on delivering modern, scalable platforms

Press contact:

Capgemini and McDonald's renew their strategic partnership with a global multi-year agreement focused on delivering modern, scalable platforms

Paris, March 5, 2026 - Capgemini announced today a five-year extension of its strategic partnership with McDonald's Corporation to support modern, scalable platforms across guest and crew facing experiences, aligned to McDonald's Accelerating the Arches strategy. As outlined by McDonald's at its 2023 Investor Update, the company aims to reach 250 million 90-day active loyalty users and achieve $45 billion in annual systemwide sales to loyalty members by the end of 2027, while also connecting thousands of restaurants to cloud-based capabilities.

For over a decade, Capgemini has worked in close partnership with McDonald's to support its digital transformation journey. The next five years will focus on the next phase of that journey to unlock revenue growth and drive even greater business value for McDonald's through modernizing restaurants, advancing consumer tech, accelerating speed to market, and shifting to more cost-efficient models, all powered by AI.

Through this agreement, Capgemini will continue to deliver engineering, deployment, and support services for select customer facing digital channels and restaurant technologies across McDonald's global system.

"We're focused on modernizing our restaurants and elevating the customer and crew experience," said Brian Rice, Global CIO, McDonald's Corporation. "As we reimagine how we work together and move forward as a system, we're continuing to unlock new possibilities, with trusted partners like Capgemini, to modernize our restaurants and elevate the customer experience."

Capgemini's multidisciplinary approach draws on talent across its strategy, design, innovation, and engineering practices to accelerate transformation for crew and customer facing platforms alike. Capgemini applies AI and advanced analytics through its Applied Innovation Exchange, to support McDonald's broader technology ecosystem and public cloud strategy.

"We look forward to continuing our work with McDonald's to enhance digital and in-restaurant experiences," said Anirban Bose, CEO of the Americas and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to shaping the restaurant experience of the future."

