Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces RideScan's Technology Validation and Commercialization Strategy Progression

Vancouver, BC & Edinburgh, Scotland, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce progress made by RideScan Ltd ("RideScan").



Recent academic research conducted by Yuchen Wang, an MSc Science and Technology graduate of the University of Edinburgh, examining the global governance of humanoid robots highlights the relevance of RideScan's monitoring approach in addressing a structural accountability gap across major jurisdictions, emphasizing that continuous independent robot telemetry and auditable operational data are likely necessary to ensure the monitoring, safety, and performance of embodied autonomous systems operating alongside humans. The study presents a "Fitbit for robots" architecture aligned with RideScan as a potential technical foundation to support auditability, risk detection, and clearer attribution of responsibility as humanoid robots move into real-world human environments1-



RideScan has expanded international collaboration through participation in the UK-Japan Global Business Innovation Programme for robotics and automation to penetrate new markets and demonstrate the value of independent monitoring and risk-intelligence in advanced robotic systems2. Through engagement with Japanese robotics manufacturers, system integrators, and regulatory stakeholders, these activities support integration of continuous robot telemetry, anomaly detection, and reliability scoring into diverse platforms while advancing commercial partnerships in Japan's robotics ecosystem.

"A 'Fitbit for robots' approach, where robots are continuously and independently monitored for safety, reliability and real-world performance, is becoming increasingly important as our portfolio companies move into real-world deployments," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "RideScan's collaborations in Japan reflect strong alignment around this need for trusted, cross-platform insight to support safe, large-scale adoption."

RideScan's commercialization strategy over the next three years is to scale deployment through collaborations with robotics system integrators, which maintain established trust relationships with OEMs and enterprise end-users. As the first integrator engagement under this non-exclusive strategy, RideScan has partnered with POMO Robotics to support safer, more reliable and scalable robot deployments in production environments by integrating its independent, API-first monitoring platform with POMO's automation solutions3. RideScan is also advancing confidential discussions with approximately ten additional integrators across the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan, and has secured its first paid enterprise deployment through a robotics system integrator in the United Kingdom, with RideScan AI operating on a quadruped inspection robot in a regulated industrial environment since February 1, 2026.

"Our commercialization strategy is focused on scaling RideScan through robotics system integrators who already maintain trusted relationships with OEMs and enterprise operators," said Dr. Nandakumar, CEO of RideScan. "By embedding our independent monitoring and risk-intelligence platform within established deployment ecosystems, we can accelerate adoption while maintaining technical integrity and interoperability. The commencement of paid enterprise deployment marks an important step in validating both our channel strategy and the practical demand for continuous, independently verifiable operational performance insight."

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

