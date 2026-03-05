The Industrial Accelerator Act says solar projects awarded through public procurements or other public support schemes would need to feature Europe-made solar inverters and cells within three years after the act becomes law. For battery energy storage systems, similar requirements would be introduced using a phased approach from one year after the act enters force.The European Commission has adopted a legislative proposal planning to introduce EU-made content requirements for products benefiting from public funds, including solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Known as ...

