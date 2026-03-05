Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Edge, a managed talent platform supporting regulated industries, announced the expansion of its managed global talent platform, increasing operational infrastructure and workforce capacity to support healthcare, dental, and insurance organizations across the United States.

Edge currently supports more than 500 client organizations across the United States through its managed workforce platform.

Global Workforce Capacity

According to Edge, the expansion increases workforce deployment capacity across its global campus facilities and adds operational infrastructure intended to support growing demand from U.S.-based healthcare and insurance organizations seeking administrative and operational staffing support.

Edge stated that the expanded workforce capacity increases the number of trained professionals available through its managed workforce platform and extends operational support capabilities for organizations operating in regulated industries.

According to Edge, the platform connects organizations with trained professionals who operate from company-managed campus environments located in Pakistan, Peru, and Costa Rica. The company stated that the increased workforce capacity allows additional healthcare providers, dental practices, and insurance agencies to integrate administrative and operational support teams through Edge's managed employment model.

"The expansion reflects increased demand from organizations seeking structured workforce solutions for operational roles," said Iffi Wahla, CEO and Co-Founder of Edge. "Our focus has been on scaling the infrastructure required to support clients while maintaining compliance and operational reliability."

Operational Infrastructure Growth

As part of the platform expansion, Edge reported increased operational infrastructure across its global campus facilities. According to the company, these facilities provide managed working environments where professionals operate under centralized IT systems, secure network infrastructure, and enterprise-issued hardware.

Edge stated that the campus model supports organizations requiring structured workforce oversight, particularly in regulated environments such as healthcare and insurance administration.

Edge reported that the expanded infrastructure includes additional workspace capacity, operational support teams, and technology systems designed to support continued workforce deployment across administrative roles.

Administrative Support for Regulated Industries

Edge indicated that the platform expansion is designed to support administrative and operational roles commonly required by healthcare, dental, and insurance organizations. According to the company, professionals working through the platform support tasks such as medical billing administration, insurance verification processes, scheduling coordination, and claims intake workflows.

Edge reported that professionals operating within its workforce model receive role-specific training through internal certification programs focused on healthcare and insurance operational systems.

Edge stated that expanding the platform allows additional organizations to integrate trained administrative personnel while maintaining structured workforce management and compliance oversight.

Industry Workforce Demand

Healthcare, dental, and insurance organizations across the United States have reported ongoing staffing challenges related to administrative and operational roles. Edge stated that the platform growth is intended to address these workforce needs by increasing access to trained professionals operating through managed employment structures.

"Organizations operating in regulated environments require workforce solutions that combine reliability with structured management," said Dr. Rihan Javid, President and Co-Founder of Edge. "The expansion of our platform infrastructure is intended to support organizations seeking operational continuity while integrating distributed teams."

About Edge

Edge is a privately held managed talent platform headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company connects healthcare, dental, and insurance organizations with trained professionals operating from company-managed campus facilities in Islamabad, Lahore, Lima, and San José. Its services include recruitment, workforce training through the Edge Edu program, employer-of-record administration, infrastructure management, payroll, and operational support for distributed teams.

