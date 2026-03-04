Anzeige
WKN: A2QNED | ISIN: KYG9451V1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 4E1
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:55
9,900 Euro
+3,12 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI COMPASS INVESTMENTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI COMPASS INVESTMENTS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,30011:50
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 22:03 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.: Vinci Compass Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Compass," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, reported today its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results.

Vinci Compass has issued a complete earnings release and a detailed presentation in the 'Quarterly Earnings' section of the company's website at: https://ir.vincicompass.com/financials/quarterly-results/

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "2025 was a pivotal chapter in our history, as our first full year operating as a pan-regional platform following our combination with Compass, and more recently, announcing the acquisition of Verde. The fourth quarter is a testimony to our strength as we continue to grow organically, with highlights to Credit and Global IP&S. We firmly believe that the strength, scalability and diversification of Vinci Compass positions us to continue displaying healthy growth in 2026, deepen our leadership across Latin America, and continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Dividends

Vinci Compass has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.17 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on March 19, 2026. This dividend will be paid on April 2, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Vinci Compass posted Fee Related Earnings of R$80.4 million in the 4Q'25, or R$1.23 per common share, and FRE Margin of 32.6%. Adjusted Distributable Earnings of R$81.3 million in the 4Q'25, or R$1.24 per common share.

For the full year 2025, Vinci Compass posted Fee Related Earnings of R$288.4 million, or R$4.52 per common share, and FRE Margin of 30.4%. Adjusted Distributable Earnings of R$292.4 million in the FY'25, or R$4.58 per common share.

Earnings Conference Call

To access the conference call please visit the Events section of the Company's website at: https://ir.vincicompass.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available in the same section of the website.

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of December 2025, Vinci Compass had R$354 billion in assets under management and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

SOURCE Vinci Compass Investments Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
