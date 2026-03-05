Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery Officially Launches Inaugural Photography Competition with RM20,000 Prize Pool

PENANG, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Organised by the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery and co-organised by The Photographic Society of Penang, the inaugural photography competition themed "The Harmony of Art and Architecture" has officially commenced. On top of visual aesthetics, this competition is a collective action centred on social responsibility and humanistic care, inviting the public to find and define contemporary "images of peace" within an artistic landmark.

Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

Lucrative Rewards: Total Prize Pool of RM 20,000

To recognise the artistic talent of photographers, the organisers have established a generous prize pool and honours totalling RM 20,000:

First Prize: RM 5,000.00 + Certificate

Second Prize: RM 3,000.00 + Certificate

Third Prize: RM 2,000.00 + Certificate

Merit Prize (10 winners): RM 500.00 each + Certificate

Consolation Prize (20 winners): RM 250.00 each + Certificate

Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

All winning works will have the opportunity to be exhibited at the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery to a global audience and with an opportunity to be featured in the gallery's official architectural commemorative photobook.

Core Requirement: Building a Narrative with Five Images

The competition emphasises, in-depth, creative exploration, and structured-visual storytelling. Participants are required to submit one series, consisting of five (5) interconnected photographs, presenting a cohesive narrative that conveys themes of inclusivity, hope, and coexistence.

While each photograph may explore a different subject, the series must cover the following two perspectives:

Interior Spaces: Capture the artistic atmosphere and humanistic details within the gallery.

Exterior Architecture: Present the architectural form of the 8,000-square-metre gallery building, along with its harmonious relationship with the surrounding coastal landscape.

The organiser said, "Art must carry the mission of entering everyday life and engaging with reality. By documenting the warmth of spaces through photography, we encourage the public to rediscover tranquillity and balance in today's fragmented and fast-paced world. Every photograph captured is a visual tribute to the shared vision of a harmonious human community."

Key Competition Information

Competition Period: 1 March - 31 May 2026, Three months

Eligibility: Open to the public aged 18 years and above

Series Requirement: Each participant must submit one set of five (5) photos with different themes presented as a series

Technical Specifications: JPEG format, minimum resolution 300 dpi, size 8 × 12 inches

Important Notice: Flash photography is strictly prohibited within the gallery premises to protect the artworks and exhibition environment. All submissions must be original works. Any digital manipulation beyond the permitted editing guidelines will result in disqualification

Registration and Submission

Entries must be uploaded via Synology NAS (The submission link will be provided after submitting enrolment form).

Interested participants may register and submit their works through the official Google Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6HSfly_OmyV4b7UbLDW26mkTqqJH23iyNfV_-Yr2h4-qrjQ/viewform

###

About Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

Located at The Light Waterfront in Gelugor, Penang, the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery is a contemporary art and cultural exchange platform dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and cross-cultural dialogue. Conceived by internationally renowned artist Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, the gallery spans 8,000 square metres and houses over 300 of his representative works. Since its opening in December 2025, it has emerged as a cultural landmark in Asia, championing the philosophy of "Art for Peace" through exhibitions, educational programmes, and global collaborations.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/lin-xiang-xiong-art-gallery-officially-launches-inaugural-photography-competition-with-rm20-1143993