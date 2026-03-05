Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865114 | ISIN: CA1363851017 | Ticker-Symbol: CRC
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 11:16
38,930 Euro
+2,58 % +0,980
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80039,09011:42
38,80039,09011:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38,930+2,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.