Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and installer Aussie Solar Batteries will develop and test AI-driven energy management platforms to optimize solar and battery systems and support virtual power plant (VPP) deployment.From pv magazine Australia UNSW researchers have agreed to collaborate with Sydney-based installer Aussie Solar Batteries Group to design, develop and test AI-driven energy management platforms capable of optimizing solar and battery systems. The aim is to test new technologies under real operating conditions, improving grid stability, lowering costs and unlocking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...