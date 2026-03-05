ReadyCode Launches ReadyM, a Creative Multiplayer Platform Bringing Community-Driven Gameplay to the World's Most Beloved Single-Player Games

Backed by Sony Innovation Fund, Lifelike Capital and London Venture Partners, ReadyCode expands its early traction into a new integration for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / ReadyCode , the UK-based gametech startup pioneering creative multiplayer for existing games, today announced the launch of ReadyM, a sandbox platform that transforms existing single-player games into community-driven, multiplayer worlds. Designed to democratize the grassroots, community-driven model that turned Minecraft, Roblox and GTA V's FiveM into cultural phenomena, ReadyM's multi-player model is ushering in a new era of boundless creativity, transforming consumption into co-creation across entire libraries of titles players already love. Following the platform's viral momentum with its integration into Black Myth: Wukong Multiplayer (WukongMP), which generated over 12 million organic views and 100,000 multiplayer playthroughs since its December 2025 launch, ReadyM is now preparing for its next major integration with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in Q2 2026.

ReadyM gives players, modders and server owners the tools to build entirely new multiplayer experiences inside the games they love, including cooperative campaigns, role-playing servers, custom economies, PvP arenas, new rulesets and community-created content, without requiring studios to rebuild their games from scratch. Unlike traditional mods that force creators to solve the same technical challenges over and over, ReadyM handles the infrastructure so creators can focus on imagination and gameplay.

"Some of the best multiplayer experiences in gaming came from players hacking things together because they wanted to play with friends. I've seen how powerful that can be, but also how fragile it is when every team has to rebuild from scratch," said Julius Kopczewski, co-founder and CEO of ReadyCode. "ReadyM offers these communities a solid foundation so their ideas can live longer and reach players across more than one game."

Unlike traditional multiplayer mods that struggle with hosting infrastructure and player discovery, ReadyM removes many of the technical barriers that have historically held community multiplayer back, including server complexity and mod compatibility. With ReadyM, creators can focus on building worlds, rules and stories that players want to inhabit. ReadyM's comprehensive Creative SDK operates as a universal infrastructure layer, allowing successful games to unlock years of additional engagement, experimentation and community-driven growth.

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls franchise has long been celebrated for its modding community, and serves as a natural next step for ReadyM's platform vision. Using ReadyM, Oblivion players will be able to explore Tamriel cooperatively, operate custom servers with unique rules and cultures, build guild territories and in-game economies, design new quests and create entirely new game modes.

"Modders have sustained Elder Scrolls for nearly 20 years," said Michael Szklarski, co-founder and COO of ReadyCode and creator of the first GTA V multiplayer mod (GT-MP, later FiveM). "There's an incredible grassroots tradition of teams building multiplayer experiences for games they love, and ReadyM is eager to give those creators real infrastructure, allowing them to focus on imagination instead of netcode, hosting and constant breakage. ReadyM is built by modders, for modders. We're descendants of that same tradition, and we want to amplify it."

ReadyM also plans to launch a partnership program in 2026 to support existing grassroots multiplayer modding teams - including communities behind projects like Skyrim Together, Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer experiments and Just Cause Multiplayer - offering shared standards, tooling and visibility while allowing teams to retain their independence and creative direction. As these teams join, the platform compounds, growing into a grassroots modding culture that transforms gaming infrastructure.

To support its next phase of community and platform growth, ReadyCode has raised $3 million in seed funding, co-led by Sony Innovation Fund , Lifelike Capital and London Venture Partners . This brings the company's total funding to date to $3.8 million.

ReadyCode is backed by investors with direct experience turning grassroots gaming communities into global platforms. ReadyM developed its core multiplayer infrastructure with feedback from Sony Innovation Fund, while Lifelike Capital brings perspective from helping scale Twitch. London Venture Partners adds long-standing expertise from investing across gaming's shift from closed systems to community-led ecosystems.

"ReadyM empowers communities to expand beloved game IPs with new multiplayer experiences," said Antonio Avitabile, managing director, Sony Ventures EMEA. "We look forward to supporting their efforts to build a platform that benefits players, creators and publishers alike."

"Some of the world's biggest games emerged from passionate modding communities," said Randy Lee, co-founder and general partner at Lifelike Capital. "We're excited to support the ReadyCode team as they build a platform that empowers creators and extends that tradition -- starting with multiplayer and expanding far beyond a single game."

"When communities are given real ownership over multiplayer experiences, those worlds tend to last," said Are Mack Growen, general partner at London Venture Partners. "We believe the next generation of gaming infrastructure will be defined by longevity rather than launch cycles, and ReadyCode is well positioned to be a foundational part of that shift."

The seed funding supports ReadyM's roadmap to integrate three additional AAA games in 2026. A teaser video for Oblivion showcasing cooperative gameplay and custom commands will be available in early March 2026, followed by full SDK and community servers in Q2 2026.

