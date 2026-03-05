Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Appoints Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Weinberg will work closely with the leadership team to implement Broadridge's strategic priorities focused on accelerating sustainable growth, enhancing profitability, and strengthening competitive differentiation. He will also help identify and evaluate new markets and product opportunities, ensuring the company's strategy remains aligned with the industry's rapidly changing landscape. Weinberg will join Broadridge's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Broadridge Chief Executive Officer Tim Gokey.

"Allen brings a distinctive combination of fintech and enterprise technology expertise, a strong track record of innovation, and deep experience leading complex technology transformations," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Broadridge. "His strategic insight and disciplined approach will strengthen our leadership team and help execute our long-term growth strategy."

Weinberg joins Broadridge from McKinsey & Company, where he served as a Senior Partner. As a leader in digital, AI, and analytics practices, he led McKinsey's North American Banking Tech and Ops Practice, working at the intersection of business and technology in industries where technology is the product. Previously, Allen served as the leader of McKinsey's Outsourcing and Offshoring practice.

"Broadridge has built an exceptional reputation for its trusted expertise and delivering transformative technology solutions to clients globally," said Weinberg. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to execute on our strategic priorities, identify new avenues for growth, and help position the company for continued long-term success."

Weinberg's appointment will allow Germán Soto Sanchez, who has served as Broadridge's Chief Strategy Officer to focus solely as Chief Product and Enterprise Platform Officer, advancing Broadridge's product and enterprise platforms and lead the firm's growing tokenization initiatives as they continue to scale.

Weinberg has also worked closely with the Robin Hood Foundation, the New York Museum of Natural History, and Girls Who Code, and has served as a Board member of NYC FIRST.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors
 [email protected]

Media
 [email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
