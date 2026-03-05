Absolute Hearing Solutions Earns 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Hearing Services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Absolute Hearing Solutions has been recognized as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Hearing Services category, reflecting its long-standing role in providing diagnostic hearing care and hearing aid services to patients throughout central Ohio.

Serving the Columbus area for more than 18 years, Absolute Hearing Solutions focuses on individualized hearing care supported by consistent service and thorough evaluation. The clinic works with patients at every stage of hearing health, from initial assessment through device selection, fitting, and follow-up care.

Absolute Hearing Solutions provides access to a broad range of standard and premium digital hearing aids from leading manufacturers, including Starkey, Phonak, Signia, Oticon, ReSound, and Widex. Product recommendations are guided by testing results and patient needs, allowing care plans to be tailored to lifestyle and listening environments.

The clinic incorporates advanced diagnostic tools into its hearing evaluations, including computerized prescription analyzers, live speech mapping, and video otoscopy. These technologies support detailed assessments and help ensure hearing solutions are properly calibrated and verified during complimentary evaluations.

Absolute Hearing Solutions is in network with several major insurance providers, including Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, Medical Mutual, MediGold, and UnitedHealthcare. This allows patients to access hearing services while navigating coverage with clarity and support.

"This recognition reflects the consistency of our approach and the trust patients place in our team," said the team at Absolute Hearing Solutions. "We remain focused on providing hearing care that is accurate, accessible, and supported by proper testing and follow-up."

In addition to the 2026 Consumer Choice Award, Absolute Hearing Solutions has been named the top hearing center by Columbus Dispatch readers from 2017 to 2024 and has received the Angie's List Super Service Award annually since 2013.

As the clinic continues its work across central Ohio, Absolute Hearing Solutions remains committed to hearing care grounded in diagnostic precision, patient education, and long-term support.

About Absolute Hearing Solutions

Absolute Hearing Solutions is a Columbus-based hearing care provider serving central Ohio for more than 18 years. The clinic offers diagnostic hearing evaluations, hearing aid selection and fitting, and ongoing support using advanced testing technologies. Working with leading hearing aid manufacturers and major insurance providers, Absolute Hearing Solutions delivers patient-focused hearing services supported by experience and consistency. For more information, visit www.absolutehearingsolutions.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

