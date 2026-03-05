G&S Woodworking Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Cabinetry and Millwork in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / G&S Woodworking has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Cabinetry and Millwork category for 13 years, reflecting its reputation for precision craftsmanship and custom-built solutions serving London and Southwestern Ontario.

As a custom cabinetry and millwork manufacturer, G&S Woodworking approaches every project with a builder's mindset and a problem-solving attitude. The company works across both residential and commercial spaces, creating cabinetry and millwork that is designed, built, and finished to meet the specific needs of each client. From concept to completion, every detail is considered to ensure the final product is both functional and visually refined.

G&S Woodworking is known for its ability to translate ideas into finished pieces that fit seamlessly within a space. Whether designing custom cabinetry for a home or producing detailed millwork for a commercial environment, the team focuses on accuracy, material quality, and thoughtful construction. The company's philosophy is simple: if a client can imagine it, G&S Woodworking can build it.

Quality is central to the company's success. Each project is crafted with care and attention, using proven techniques and a commitment to consistency. This approach has earned G&S Woodworking a loyal client base and a strong reputation built on trust, reliability, and results that meet or exceed expectations.

Clients value the collaborative process that G&S Woodworking brings to every job. By working closely with homeowners, designers, and commercial partners, the company ensures that each piece aligns with the intended use, aesthetic, and long-term durability requirements of the space. This partnership-driven approach allows projects to move smoothly from design through installation.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful recognition for the G&S Woodworking team. "We are proud to be recognized for the work we do," said the team at G&S Woodworking. "Our focus has always been on delivering high quality cabinetry and millwork that our customers can rely on. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the standards we hold ourselves to every day."

Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their field and earn strong support from their communities. For G&S Woodworking, the award highlights a continued commitment to craftsmanship, service, and customer satisfaction across Southwestern Ontario.

As the company looks ahead, G&S Woodworking remains dedicated to building custom cabinetry and millwork that stands the test of time. With a focus on quality materials, skilled workmanship, and client collaboration, the company continues to shape spaces with care and precision.

About G&S Woodworking

G&S Woodworking is a custom cabinetry and millwork manufacturer serving London and Southwestern Ontario. Specializing in residential cabinetry and commercial millwork, the company creates high quality, made-to-order solutions tailored to each client's vision. With a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, G&S Woodworking delivers custom work designed to exceed expectations. To learn more, visit www.gandswoodworking.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

