Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) and Prospect Media Group (Prospect/PMG), a division of Ciscom, and a leader in data driven integrated omni-channel services, are pleased to announce the official launch of Engage+, an innovative platform that transforms traditional flyer content into a high-performing, precision-delivered program.

"We're very excited about Engage+ as it builds on the advanced analytics Prospect has been using with retailers for years," said Sheri Rogers, President of Prospect Media Group. "We've taken the flyer, still one of retail's most important demand drivers and extended it across every platform so it reaches customers with greater precision. Retailers no longer need to choose between traditional reach and digital intelligence. It's a smarter, more connected way to lift return on ad spend from the content retailers already invest in."

Engage+: The Flyer, Re-Engineered

Engage+ uses existing flyer content and applies customer data, automation, and optimized delivery to reach shoppers exactly when and where they are ready to buy. The result is better reach, less waste, and measurable impact.

Precision Targeting: Reaches high opportunity customers most likely to act.

Reaches high opportunity customers most likely to act. Multi-Channel Delivery: Delivers across all channels: print, digital, video, out-of-home - whatever channels shoppers actually use.

Delivers across all channels: print, digital, video, out-of-home - whatever channels shoppers actually use. Real-Time Optimization: Automatically adjusts channels and messages based on live performance.

Automatically adjusts channels and messages based on live performance. Measurable Impact: Ties exposure to outcomes such as traffic, sales, and engagement.

Ties exposure to outcomes such as traffic, sales, and engagement. Smarter Spending: Reduces print waste, expands digital reach, and improves returns using assets clients already produce.

Engage+ reflects Prospect's broader investment in AI-supported analytics, automation, and actionable intelligence, helping brands navigate a complex commerce landscape with greater clarity, speed, and accountability.

"We're getting early traction as client's clearly require the unique features Engage+ offers when compared to the basic market offering," said Michel Pepin, President, CEO, and Director of Ciscom Corp. "Engage+ is a very positive outcome of our renewed investments in technology. As a market leader, we will roll-out new technology-based products and services, which we will announce in the coming weeks."

About Prospect Media Group:

Prospect is a commerce focused, data-driven, integrated media agency serving a wide range of major retail, QSR, financial, B2B and pharma clients across Canada. With expertise in consumer data analytics, media planning and buying, Prospect optimizes both digital and traditional media channels. Leveraging over 25 years of experience, the agency provides clients with crucial insights to build effective integrated media strategies and maximize marketing expenditures. For more information, visit www.prospectmedia.com.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023, and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286303

Source: Ciscom Corp.