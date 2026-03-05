New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - LEAFIO AI, a global retail software developer, has introduced Promotion Scenario Planning, a new capability designed to help retailers evaluate discount performance before campaigns go live.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/285925_6574f9de44bb5b3c_001full.jpg

Promotion planning in many retail organizations continues to rely on manual processes, including spreadsheets, historical averages, and individual experience. This approach can make it difficult to accurately estimate demand at the store level or anticipate margin impact under different promotional mechanics.

Promotion Scenario Planning enables retailers to simulate multiple campaign configurations within a single workspace. Users can test alternative discount levels and promotional mechanics and compare projected sales results with expected gross profit outcomes prior to launch.

The capability integrates machine learning models for inventory and promotion forecasting to provide scenario-based projections. The system is designed to support planning decisions by offering visibility into potential outcomes before budget commitments are finalized.

"Retailers often face a critical question: What if the discount is 30% instead of 20%? Will it drive incremental sales or reduce margin?" said Jack Larson, Retail Optimization Expert at LEAFIO AI. "Promotion Scenario Planning enables teams to test multiple scenarios in advance and select configurations aligned with business objectives."

Industry analysis indicates that approximately one-third of items demonstrate relative price inelasticity. In such cases, deeper discounts may reduce margin without generating meaningful sales uplift. These effects are frequently identified only after a campaign concludes.

With Promotion Scenario Planning, retailers can:

Evaluate multiple discounts and promotion mechanics before approval

Forecast promotional demand at the SKU-location and item level

Compare alternative scenarios within a single interface

Identify price-inelastic items

Scale promotion planning across multiple SKUs and store formats

The solution supports grocery, convenience, and multi-format retail environments and will be available as part of the LEAFIO AI Retail Optimization Platform.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285925

Source: GYT