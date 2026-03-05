The Bom Jardim PV complex, a 439 MW solar installation in Icó, Brazil, has begun test operations on four of its 10 plants, with full commercial commissioning expected by December 2027.From pv magazine Brasil The Bom Jardim solar complex in Icó, Ceará, began testing four of its 10 plants between December 2025 and January 2026. The project features 706 generating units totaling 439 MW of installed capacity, with an estimated investment of BRL 2.13 billion ($407 million). All units are expected to enter commercial operation by December 2027. To transmit the generated electricity, the complex will ...

