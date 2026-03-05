Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

LIBERTY, Mo., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) ("Ferrellgas" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its 2026 second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026.

"Our team's preparation at the beginning of fiscal 2026 enabled us to achieve strong second-quarter results," said Tamria Zertuche, President and CEO. "Extended cold weather across much of the eastern region, combined with warmer conditions in the west, created both challenges and opportunities for the beginning of the winter heating season. Our employee-owners showed exceptional adaptability by reallocating personnel and resources to meet increased demand while continuing to drive growth and manage expenses. As a result, we achieved expanded margins, increased profit and are well positioned for the upcoming quarter and the rest of the fiscal year."

Financial Highlights:

Gross profit increased by $3.0 million, or approximately 1%, during the quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Average propane prices (based on Mont Belvieu, Texas) declined 21.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the prior-year period. A $28.4 million, or approximately 4%, decline in revenue was more than offset by a $31.3 million, or approximately 10%, reduction in cost of product. Net earnings attributable to the Company increased by $3.3 million, or approximately 3%, to $102.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $98.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the increase in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, rose by $9.1 million, or approximately 6%, to $166.1 million, compared to $157.0 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The improvement was driven by a $4.6 million reduction in general and administrative expenses, a $1.6 million decrease in operating expenses related to equipment leases, and a $3.0 million increase in gross profit. Lower general and administrative expenses were driven by changes in personnel expenses and reduced legal costs. The decrease in operating lease expenses were driven by the refinancing of several operating leases into finance leases during the quarter.

Preparation efforts in the prior quarter positioned the Company well to meet winter demand from residential customers, resulting in a $7.1 million, or approximately 3%, increase in gross profit for our retail business. This was partially offset by softer wholesale performance, as no hurricane related events occurred during the first six months of fiscal 2026. Margin per gallon continued to benefit from operational efficiencies, increasing approximately 6% as the Company reduced unproductive deliveries and skipped stops. These improvements contributed to a roughly 13% increase in operating income per gallon.

Operational Highlights:

As part of our winter readiness efforts, we upgraded our supply infrastructure to enhance inventory visibility and deploy predictive analytics, enabling more disciplined planning and reliable execution throughout the season. We realized the benefits in the second fiscal quarter, successfully meeting elevated customer demand while maintaining strong operational efficiency. Winter conditions arrived later in the quarter after unseasonably warm weather in November and December of fiscal 2026, particularly across the western half of the country. Average temperatures (measured by heating degree days) were 16% warmer than normal (based on AccuWeather's ten-year average) and 27% warmer than the prior year quarter in the western half of the country. The above average temperatures in the west were partially offset by the cold in the east. By late January, Winter Storm Fern and other significant weather events in the eastern United States prompted widespread emergency declarations. Our national footprint allowed us to reposition drivers and equipment from west to east to meet increased demand.

The Retail teams continued to deliver profitable growth from tank sets with increases of 7.2% in all customer segments. Our residential conversion rate increased 3.4% over prior year quarter. While responding to heightened winter consumer demand, our Customer Service team maintained outbound sales initiatives that are expected to generate approximately one million additional gallons. Our National Sales team also secured six new national account customers during the quarter. The Company also transitioned 0.9% of our existing Will Call network, just over 6,100 locations, to Auto Fill delivery. This shift improves route density and overall efficiency, enhances demand forecasting, and contributes to stronger margin performance. By broadening our Auto Fill footprint, we are better equipped to serve customers proactively and dependably during periods of heightened winter demand. These wins underscore the strength of our national platform, combining dedicated account management, focused customer support, and dependable local operations to deliver a consistent and high-quality customer experience. Our continued emphasis on safety is also delivering measurable results with our Total Recordable Incident Rate improving 10% compared to the prior quarter.

Our Wholesale team's prior quarter's capital and operational investments included increases in drivers and trucks. In addition, the team opened seven new distribution service locations, enabling it to meet winter demand in the second quarter. The Company expanded capacity at one of our tank exchange production facilities to support strategic growth, seeing an approximate 25% throughput increase in the south central region of the country during periods of elevated seasonal demand. This allowed us to deliver more cylinders during Winter Storm Fern than any other two week period during the traditional summer peak months. The Company also donated filled propane tanks during Winter Storm Fern to nearly a dozen charities from Mississippi to North Carolina, fueling a variety of appliances and helping to keep storm victims warm and fed in the midst of widespread power outages, supporting our commitment to the communities we serve.

Our continued investment in telematics has strengthened our operational discipline by enhancing real-time visibility, improving driver safety performance, and achieving measurable gains in fuel efficiency and fleet productivity across the enterprise. Driven by strong financial and operational performance this quarter, the Company is poised to accelerate strategic growth, expand our customer base, and advance targeted efficiency investments that enhance margins and asset productivity. These tangible gains, combined with our disciplined focus on continuous improvement, position us to deliver consistent earnings growth, sustainable cash flow generation, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

On March 4, 2026, the board of directors of Ferrellgas, Inc., in its capacity as the general partner of the Company, declared a cash distribution on the Company's Class B Units of $82.32 per Class B Unit, or approximately $107.0 million in the aggregate. The distribution is payable on or about March 13, 2026, to Class B Unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026. Upon payment of this distribution, the Company will have met the "Class B Conversion Threshold" as defined in the Company's partnership agreement.

On March 4, 2026, the board of directors of Ferrellgas, Inc., in its capacity as the general partner of the Company, approved the Company's intent to elect, by written notice to the holders of the Class B Units, to convert all 1.3 million outstanding Class B Units into Class A Units shortly after the payment of the distribution. Upon the making of such election, each Class B Unit will be converted into five Class A Units in accordance with the Company's partnership Agreement.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales - 601,723 - 637,027 - 931,037 - 973,825 - 1,785,305 - 1,782,121 Other 39,691 32,749 65,566 60,036 115,774 107,966 Total revenues 641,414 669,776 996,603 1,033,861 1,901,079 1,890,087 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 286,951 318,706 443,296 483,062 862,306 874,534 Other 4,073 3,665 7,758 8,111 13,096 12,421 Gross profit 350,390 347,405 545,549 542,688 1,025,677 1,003,132 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 170,317 170,740 320,082 318,914 632,002 616,232 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 3,389 4,996 7,581 10,500 15,801 21,366 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,522 24,345 51,742 48,670 101,498 98,302 General and administrative expense 11,676 16,714 23,690 154,640 47,667 174,963 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 952 703 1,868 1,556 3,455 3,170 Loss on asset sales and disposals 1,372 2,264 2,551 3,691 1,817 4,793 Operating income 136,162 127,643 138,035 4,717 223,437 84,306 Interest expense (33,192 - (27,893 - (59,843 - (53,974 - (113,933 - (103,677 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (3,003 - - (3,003 - - Other income, net 434 321 1,017 1,178 2,783 3,484 Earnings (loss) before income tax expense 103,404 100,071 76,206 (48,079 - 109,284 (15,887 - Income tax expense 330 385 496 565 1,303 780 Net earnings (loss) 103,074 99,686 75,710 (48,644 - 107,981 (16,667 - Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) 886 843 449 (819 - 461 (825 - Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. - 102,188 - 98,843 - 75,261 - (47,825 - - 107,520 - (15,842 - Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) - 12,195 - 11,660 - 6,032 - (79,810 - - 6,363 - (141,891 - Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit - 2.51 - 2.40 - 1.24 - (16.43 - - 1.31 - (29.21 - Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858

(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. - 102,188 - 98,843 - 75,261 - (47,825 - - 107,520 - (15,842 - Income tax expense 330 385 496 565 1,303 780 Interest expense 33,192 27,893 59,843 53,974 113,933 103,677 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,522 24,345 51,742 48,670 101,498 98,302 EBITDA 162,232 151,466 187,342 55,384 324,254 186,917 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 952 703 1,868 1,556 3,455 3,170 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,003 - 3,003 - Loss on asset sales and disposal 1,372 2,264 2,551 3,691 1,817 4,793 Other income, net (434 - (321 - (1,017 - (1,178 - (2,783 - (3,484 - Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses - 1,768 - 129,154 1,481 130,987 Legal fees and settlements related to core businesses - 500 - 4,540 - 4,540 Acquisition and related costs (1) - (798 - - (798 - - 1,371 Compliance costs (2) 704 - 704 - 704 - Business transformation costs (3) 435 615 556 1,321 907 2,966 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (4) 886 843 449 (819 - 461 (825 - Adjusted EBITDA (5) 166,147 157,040 195,456 192,851 333,299 330,435 Net cash interest expense (6) (31,004 - (23,431 - (54,919 - (45,904 - (101,080 - (88,778 - Maintenance capital expenditures(7) (9,214 - (8,727 - (15,502 - (19,141 - (28,428 - (32,261 - Cash paid for income taxes (244 - (333 - (323 - (410 - (1,258 - (750 - Proceeds from certain asset sales 495 655 893 1,211 2,640 2,141 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (8) 126,180 125,204 125,605 128,607 205,173 210,787 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 15,802 16,231 32,283 32,463 63,888 64,740 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (2,524 - (2,504 - (2,512 - (2,572 - (4,104 - (4,216 - Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (9) 107,854 106,469 90,810 93,572 137,181 141,831 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (10) - - - - - 99,996 Distributable cash flow excess (11) - 107,854 - 106,469 - 90,810 - 93,572 - 137,181 - 41,835 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 202,343 205,975 307,406 312,706 561,648 559,097 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 61,611 69,490 105,233 120,730 201,682 214,857 Total propane gallons sales 263,954 275,465 412,639 433,436 763,330 773,954

(1) Non-recurring due diligence related to potential acquisition activities, restructuring costs, and other adjustments. (2) Non-recurring compliance costs included in "Operating, general and administrative expense". (3) Non-recurring costs included in "Operating, general and administrative expense" related to the implementation of business transformation initiatives. (4) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, legal fees and settlements related to core businesses, acquisition and related costs, compliance costs, business transformation costs, and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. (6) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. (7) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased. (8) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership's Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. (9) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. (10) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2026 or fiscal 2025. (11) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)



(unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 88,386 - 96,883 Accounts and notes receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,982 and $4,330 at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025, respectively) 238,645 127,510 Inventories 85,484 87,807 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,948 30,471 Total current assets 453,463 342,671 Property, plant and equipment, net 598,832 602,692 Goodwill, net 257,155 257,155 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $370,481 and $366,817 at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025, respectively) 102,786 106,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,886 39,045 Other assets, net 95,187 68,702 Total assets - 1,543,309 - 1,416,716 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 74,503 - 31,083 Short-term borrowing 62,500 - Current portion of long-term debt 1,717 652,178 Current operating lease liabilities 15,375 16,082 Other current liabilities 196,681 215,154 Total current liabilities 350,776 914,497 Long-term debt 1,453,882 815,462 Operating lease liabilities 21,749 24,079 Other liabilities 55,915 40,457 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025) 651,349 651,349 Deficit: Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025) (1,288,325 - (1,332,704 - Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025) 383,012 383,012 General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025) (70,397 - (70,845 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,558 - (95 - Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (982,268 - (1,020,632 - Noncontrolling interest (8,094 - (8,496 - Total deficit (990,362 - (1,029,128 - Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit - 1,543,309 - 1,416,716



