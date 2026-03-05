Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Reiterates its Growth Targets and Outlines Strategy for its Next Phase of Compounding Growth at 2026 Investor Day

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, will host its Investor Day today at 8 a.m. ET, where Verisk President and CEO Lee Shavel, CFO Elizabeth Mann and members of the company's senior leadership team will outline the company's strategy, competitive positioning and financial framework designed to deliver durable, compounding growth and strong shareholder returns over the next three years.

"Verisk's unique and differentiated role in the insurance ecosystem has never been more critical," Shavel said. "Our proprietary data assets, innovation roadmap, advanced technologies and disciplined execution give us a clear path to compounding growth while helping our clients navigate increasing complexity and risk and the evolution of AI. We are energized by the opportunity to continue to connect the ecosystem, driving value for clients, Verisk and shareholders alike."

Clear Strategy to Drive Client and Shareholder Value

Verisk's strategy for the next phase of growth is built upon three key pillars:

Drive compounding growth by strengthening strategic client relationships, expanding our proprietary and contributory data advantage, delivering a steady stream of inventions and innovations, and expanding networks across all of our businesses.

by strengthening strategic client relationships, expanding our proprietary and contributory data advantage, delivering a steady stream of inventions and innovations, and expanding networks across all of our businesses. Deliver margin expansion through a structural, high-recurring-revenue model, which delivers high incremental margins, continued efficiency gains through global talent optimization, and the increasing use of advanced analytics and AI-enabled automation to lower costs.

through a structural, high-recurring-revenue model, which delivers high incremental margins, continued efficiency gains through global talent optimization, and the increasing use of advanced analytics and AI-enabled automation to lower costs. Maintain disciplined capital allocation by investing behind our highest-return organic opportunities, pursuing selective acquisitions that extend our data advantage and client reach, and consistently returning capital to shareholders supported by strong free cash flow and a resilient balance sheet.

Medium Financial Targets Reiterated

During the event, Verisk will reiterate our medium-term growth targets for the next three years, which include:

Organic Constant Currency (OCC) Revenue Growth of 6-8%

Organic Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7-10%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion of 25-75 bps annually

Adjusted EPS Growth in the double-digit range

Verisk also has introduced a new financial target for capital return:

Annual Capital Return of at least 75% of Free Cash Flow through dividends and share repurchases

"Verisk has a strong track record of delivering on our growth commitments and returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and repurchases," Mann said. "We are confident that the execution of our strategic priorities will drive compounding revenue growth and profitability in line with our targets, while generating strong free cash flow to fund investment in new innovation and return capital to shareholders."

Webcast Access Details

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast at investorday.verisk.com. Investor Day will begin streaming live on March 5, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET and will conclude by 12 p.m. ET. The presenters' slides will be available on our investor website at https://investor.verisk.com/.

About Verisk

