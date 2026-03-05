Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ATHENS, Greece, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the "Company", "CCEC", "we" or "us") (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Ordered three latest-technology LNG carriers with deliveries in 2028 and 2029

Concluded the sale of a 13,696 TEU container vessel, the M/V Buenaventura Express

Took delivery of our first LCO2/multi-gas carrier, the Active

Announced dividend of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025

Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)

Three-month period ended December 31, 2025 2024 Increase/

(Decrease) Revenues $98.3 million $97.6 million 0.7% Expenses $44.8 million $44.5 million 0.7% Interest expense and finance cost $23.9 million $33.4 million (28.4%) Net Income $28.4 million $20.8 million 36.5% Average number of vessels1 13.0 13.0 0.0%

1 Average number of vessels is measured by aggregating the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period and dividing such aggregate number by the number of calendar days in the period.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, commented:

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy to build a leading gas transportation platform, delivering resilient earnings and strong cash generation from our modern LNG fleet. We expanded our long-term growth profile by ordering three latest-technology LNG carriers for delivery in 2028 and 2029, further reinforcing our position as the largest U.S.-listed LNG shipping company.

We also advanced our transition away from container shipping, agreeing to the sale of an additional Neo-Panamax container vessel in the fourth quarter, with the proceeds from the sale received in the first quarter of 2026 used to further strengthen our balance sheet. In early January, we took delivery of the Active, our first LCO2/multi-gas carrier, marking an important milestone as we enter emerging energy-transition markets, in parallel with our presence in commercially competitive conventional gas trades. Supported by our contracted cash flows, disciplined capital allocation, and substantial liquidity, we remain focused on funding our orderbook and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

In November 2023, the Company announced its decision to shift its strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including LNG and emerging new commodities in connection with the energy transition. As part of this strategy, we agreed to acquire 11 newbuild LNG Carriers ("LNG/Cs") and in June 2024, we further expanded the Company's gas-focused portfolio with the acquisition of 10 gas carriers, including four liquid CO 2 ("LCO 2 ") / multi-gas and six dual-fuel multi-gas carriers (the "Gas Fleet"). In December 2025, we ordered an additional three latest-technology LNG/Cs.

Since December 2023, the Company has also completed the sale of 14 container vessels. In view of this strategic shift, we present our financial results on a continuing operations basis, except for where reference is made to discontinued operations. Financial results from continuing operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from 13 vessels in-the-water during Q4 2025, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and a 13,312 twenty-foot equivalent unit ("TEU") Neo-Panamax container vessel.

Financial results from discontinued operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from the 14 container vessels we have sold, following the announcement of our strategic shift in November 2023. Please refer to Appendix A Discontinued Operations.

Fleet Update

The first of our LCO 2 /multi-gas carriers, the Active (28,629 DWT, 22,000 CBM, low-pressure LCO 2 carrier, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd., South Korea) was delivered to the Company on January 5, 2026, and commenced a six-month time charter transporting LPG, with an option for a further six-month extension with an energy trading company. The acquisition of the Active was financed with $29.4 million cash on hand and a 12-year ECA-backed loan of $48.9 million. The loan is repayable in 48 quarterly instalments of $0.6 million, with a balloon payment of $18.0 million payable with the final instalment in December 2037. The Company may borrow an additional amount of up to $7.5 million if the vessel secures long-term employment.

Container Divestment Update

On October 29, 2025, the Company signed a memorandum of agreement ("MOA") for the sale of the M/V Buenaventura Express (142,411 DWT / 13,696 TEU, eco container vessel, built 2023, Hyundai Samho Industries Co. Ltd, South Korea). The vessel was delivered to its new owners on January 19, 2026, and we recognized a total gain from the sale of $4.2 million. Cash proceeds were used to pay down outstanding debt of $84.4 million, with the remaining balance allocated to general corporate purposes. The divestment of this additional container vessel is consistent with the Company's stated strategy to shift our strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including LNG and emerging new commodities in connection with the energy transition. Since December 2023, CCEC has sold 14 container vessels generating gross proceeds of approximately $814.3 million. After this latest sale, the Company retains only a 13,312 TEU container vessel in its fleet, currently employed on a long-term time-charter through 2033, with options to extend through 2039.

Contracting of three latest-technology LNG/Cs

On December 29, 2025, CCEC announced that it had secured three LNG/C berths at HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., with one vessel scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2028 and two further deliveries in the first quarter of 2029. The en bloc ship building price of these vessels is $769.5 million. The vessels have been designed to incorporate a number of upgrades in their specifications and are expected to rank amongst the most efficient LNG/Cs in the global fleet in terms of fuel consumption and boil-off rates.

With its latest order for three additional LNG/Cs, the Company reaffirms its strategic position as the largest US-listed LNG shipping company, with 12 LNG/Cs currently in the water and nine LNG/Cs on order ("Newbuild LNG/Cs").

Under-Construction Fleet Update

The Company's under-construction fleet includes nine latest generation LNG/Cs (comprising the remaining Newbuild LNG/Cs that have not yet been delivered to the Company) and the Gas Fleet. The following table sets out the Company's schedule of expected capex payments for its under-construction fleet as of December 31, 2025.

Capex Schedule of CCEC in USD million, as of December 31, 2025:

Q1 26 Q2 26 Q3 26 Q4 26 Q1 27 Q2 27 Q3 27 Q4 27 Q1 28 Q2 28 Q3 28 Q4 28 Q1 29 Total Newbuild LNG/Cs 62.0 51.2 393.7 0.0 702.2 24.7 0.0 74.0 0.0 49.4 186.4 0.0 372.8 1,916.4 Gas Fleet 29.8 105.4 115.4 47.7 89.3 46.9 35.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 470.4 Total 91.8 156.6 509.1 47.7 791.5 71.6 35.9 74.0 0.0 49.4 186.4 0.0 372.8 2,386.8

The Company has paid by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, $704.9 million in advances towards the acquisition of its under-construction fleet. The delivery instalment of the Active was paid in December 2025.

Overview of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $28.4 million, compared with net income of $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $98.3 million, compared to $97.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue was attributable to the commencement of the long-term bareboat charter of LNG/C Axios II in the first quarter of 2025, partly offset by the scheduled hire rate step down of LNG/C Attalos.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, were $44.8 million, compared to $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total vessel operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to $16.5 million, compared to $16.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $21.9 million, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, on the back of lower costs incurred in connection with our equity compensation incentive plan.

Total other expenses, net for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, were $25.2 million compared to $32.3 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total other expenses, net include interest expense and finance cost of $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense and finance cost was mainly attributable to the decrease in our average indebtedness and the weighted average interest rate charged on our debt compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Company Capitalization

As of December 31, 2025, total cash, including discontinued operations, amounted to $295.6 million. Total cash includes restricted cash of $21.0 million, which represents the minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's total shareholders' equity amounted to $1,499.4 million, an increase of $156.4 million compared to $1,343.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflects net income (including net income from discontinued operations) of $170.8 million, amortization associated with the equity incentive plan of $5.8 million, net proceeds of $0.2 million under the Company's ATM Program (as defined below) and $16.4 million of common shares issued under our Dividend Reinvestment Plan net of expenses, partly offset by dividends declared during the period for a total amount of $35.5 million and other comprehensive loss of $1.3 million relating to the net effect of the cross-currency swap agreement we designated as an accounting hedge.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's total debt including discontinued operations was $2,454.3 million compared to $2,598.3 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's total debt from continuing operations was $2,369.9 million compared to $2,413.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the weighted average margin on our floating debt, including discontinued operations amounting to $1,928.1 million, was 1.8% over SOFR and the weighted average interest rate on our fixed rate debt, amounting to $526.2 million, was 4.3%.

Issuance of €250.0 million unsecured bonds

On February 25, 2026, CCEC successfully completed the offering of €250.0 million of unsecured bonds to investors in Greece (the "Bonds"), which were admitted to trading in the category of fixed income securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange on February 26, 2026.

The Bonds will mature in 2033 and will bear a coupon of 3.75%, payable semi-annually.

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to refinance the outstanding €150.0 million unsecured bond issued in 2021, as well as to partially fund CCEC's capital expenditures and support the Company's working capital needs. CCEC estimates the expenses related to the offering to be approximately €7.5 million.

ATM Program

On January 27, 2025, we entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM with Jefferies LLC, under which we may sell, from time to time through Jefferies LLC, acting as our sales agent, new common shares having an aggregate offering amount of up to $75.0 million (the "ATM Program"). During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company issued and sold 556 shares pursuant to the ATM Program at an average price of $21.14 per share gross of sale expenses.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

The Company has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan to provide our shareholders with a convenient and economical way to reinvest cash dividends to purchase our common shares. The DRIP is available to our existing shareholders and investors who may become our shareholders in the future outside of the DRIP. In November 2025, the Company issued 404,975 common shares under the DRIP at the price of $20.50 per share, gross of issuance costs.

Quarterly Dividend Distribution

On January 22, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend per share of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2025 which was paid on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2026.

LNG Market Update

The fourth quarter of 2025 saw the strongest spot LNG shipping market of the past two years. Spot charter rates for two-stroke vessels averaged approximately $76,000 per day during the quarter, peaking in November at around $150,000 per day-an impressive recovery from the depressed levels observed over the previous three quarters.

Unexpectedly higher production out of the U.S., pockets of floating storage opportunities, open arbitrage to the East, and logistical constraints at discharge ports collectively drove spot rates higher by more than 240% compared to their peak in the third quarter. This served as a stark reminder of the fragility of the LNG shipping supply-demand balance, where modest changes in cargo economics, production volumes, or port logistics can collectively have a disproportionate impact on freight markets.

Two-stroke vessels fully captured the benefits of the strengthening market, while rates for older, smaller, and less efficient tonnage improved only marginally. This divergence underscores the increasingly limited commercial relevance of older vessels going forward.

Mid- and long-term time charter rates softened slightly during the quarter, with multiple fixtures concluded in the low- to mid-$80,000 per day range, driven primarily by long-term fundamentals. Ordering activity increased materially in the fourth quarter following three comparatively quiet quarters by historical standards. A total of 23 LNG carriers were ordered during the quarter, 17 of which were placed in December alone. For context, only 21 vessels were ordered across the previous three quarters combined. This surge in ordering activity has resulted in upward pressure on newbuilding prices, with the latest contracts each concluded at slightly greater than $250.0 million per vessel.

As of quarter-end, 283 LNG carriers were on order, with 23 vessels delivered during the fourth quarter of 2025. Of the total orderbook, analysts estimate that only 35 vessels remain without committed employment, six of which are controlled by the Company.

LPG Market Update

CCEC has an additional nine gas carriers on order as part of its Gas Fleet, consisting of three LCO2 / multi-gas carriers and six dual-fuel medium gas carriers.The deliveries commenced with the handy LCO 2 /multi-gas carrier Active (22,000 CBM, Hyundai) in January 2026, which has been immediately deployed under a six-month time charter transporting LPG, with an option to extend the charter for an additional six months.

Market conditions across both handy-sized and mid-size gas segments remained positive, with employment reflecting a balanced mix of spot exposure and short-term time charters. The multi-gas carrier ("MGC") fleet amounts to 138 vessels, of which approximately 68% is secured on time charter coverage, with around 32% of the time charter fleet employed in ammonia trading. The semi-refrigerated handy-sized segment comprises 57 vessels, of which 49 are fixed on short term time charters (less than two years), with approximately 16% of the time charter fleet engaged in ammonia trading during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Earnings were supported by stable rates and strong utilization, particularly in the handy-sized segment, driven by continued butadiene flows to the Far East and ambient Iraqi LPG exports. The MGC segment recorded its strongest fixing quarter in recent years, benefiting from robust US LPG export volumes that tightened VLGC availability. Elevated VLGC rates encouraged charterers to seek alternative tonnage, supporting strong earnings throughout the reporting period.

Looking ahead, supply growth in the semi-refrigerated handy-sized segment remains limited. Looking into 2026, there are only seven vessels scheduled for delivery until year end, representing approximately 12% of the existing fleet. The MGC segment saw two newbuildings delivered during the fourth quarter of 2025, with a further 22 vessels expected over the next 12 months, equating to approximately 16% of the current fleet.

Time charter rates remained firm during the fourth quarter, with semi-refrigerated handy-sized vessels assessed at $31,000 per day for one year, while fully refrigerated MGCs (40,000 cbm conventional) rates were assessed at $32,000 per day.

Corporate Governance Update

The Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) is a global environmental disclosure system used by companies, capital markets and other stakeholders to assess and compare reported environmental information. Operating in more than 90 countries, the CDP is spearheading a global push to integrate climate risk and social responsibility into strategic planning for businesses, municipalities, and beyond. CCEC is pleased to announce that, following its first CDP disclosure, the Company has scored a "B" rating.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC's in-the-water fleet includes 14 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, and one handy LCO2/multi-gas carrier. In addition, CCEC's under-construction fleet includes nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and three handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares and earnings per share)

For the three-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues 98,348 97,610 392,706 339,549 Expenses: Voyage expenses 2,476 2,417 7,733 9,833 Vessel operating expenses 14,201 13,650 59,083 50,170 Vessel operating expenses - related parties 2,312 2,412 9,144 8,722 General and administrative expenses 3,955 4,272 15,598 16,682 Vessel depreciation and amortization 21,886 21,766 87,213 76,454 Operating income, net 53,518 53,093 213,935 177,688 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (23,907) (33,409) (103,128) (125,760) Other (expense) / income, net (1,258) 1,106 2,587 3,262 Total other expense, net (25,165- (32,303- (100,541- (122,498- Net income from continuing operations 28,353 20,790 113,394 55,190 Net income from discontinued operations 8,165 81,466 57,365 138,444 Net income from operations 36,518 102,256 170,759 193,634 Net income attributable to General Partner - - - 743 Deemed dividend to General Partner - - - 46,184 Net income attributable to unvested shares - 391 - 808 Net income attributable to common shareholders 36,518 101,865 170,759 145,899 Net income from continuing operations per: Common shares, basic and diluted 0.48 0.35 1.92 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 59,302,122 58,390,900 58,919,848 56,094,666 Common shares, diluted 59,703,282 58,390,900 59,191,879 56,094,666 Net income from discontinued operations per: Common shares, basic and diluted 0.14 1.39 0.97 2.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 59,302,122 58,390,900 58,919,848 56,094,666 Common shares, diluted 59,703,282 58,390,900 59,191,879 56,094,666 Net income from operations per: Common shares, basic 0.62 1.74 2.90 2.60 Common shares, diluted 0.61 - 2.88 - Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 59,302,122 58,390,900 58,919,848 56,094,666 Common shares, diluted 59,703,282 58,390,900 59,191,879 56,094,666

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of December 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 273,843 - 312,654 Trade accounts receivable 8,437 3,689 Prepayments and other assets 7,437 7,194 Due from related party - 1,131 Inventories 3,982 4,427 Claims 1,044 865 Current assets of discontinued operations 124,238 75,583 Total current assets 418,981 405,543 Fixed assets Advances for vessels under construction - related party 54,000 54,000 Vessels, net and vessels under construction 3,516,778 3,289,660 Total fixed assets 3,570,778 3,343,660 Other non-current assets Above market acquired charters 66,597 101,574 Deferred charges, net 3,483 361 Restricted cash 21,047 22,521 Derivative asset 13,682 1,574 Prepayments and other assets 546 4 Non-current assets of discontinued operation - 237,645 Total non-current assets 3,676,133 3,707,339 Total assets - 4,095,114 - 4,112,882 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net - 297,043 - 117,126 Trade accounts payable 11,129 14,615 Due to related parties 5,607 3,542 Accrued liabilities 37,717 31,160 Deferred revenue 29,413 29,804 Derivative liabilities - 18,114 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 103,514 29,130 Total current liabilities 484,423 243,491 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net 2,057,294 2,277,957 Below market acquired charters 53,531 65,923 Deferred revenue 499 634 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 181,908 Total long-term liabilities 2,111,324 2,526,422 Total liabilities 2,595,747 2,769,913 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders' equity 1,499,367 1,342,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 4,095,114 - 4,112,882

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income from operations - 170,759 - 193,634 Less: Net income from discontinued operations 57,365 138,444 Net income from continuing operations 113,394 55,190 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation and amortization 87,213 76,454 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 3,738 3,028 Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters 22,586 17,052 Amortization of ineffective portion of derivatives (210) (209) Equity compensation expense 6,395 6,918 Change in fair value of derivatives (18,114) 10,934 Unrealized bonds exchange differences 19,775 (9,848) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (4,748) (1,799) Prepayments and other assets (785) 525 Due from related party 1,131 716 Inventories 445 (1,904) Claims (752) - Trade accounts payable (2,566) 5,634 Due to related parties 2,065 1,386 Accrued liabilities 5,264 13,403 Deferred revenue (526) 7,337 Dry Docking - paid (1,488) - Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations - 232,817 - 184,817 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Vessel acquisitions, vessels under construction and improvements including time and bareboat charter agreements (315,121) (1,200,978) Proceeds from insurance claims 573 - Expenses paid for sale of vessels (220) (219) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations - (314,768- - (1,201,197- Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from long-term debt 44,454 1,582,000 Deferred financing costs paid (1,462) (12,911) Payments of long-term debt (120,868) (780,910) Proceeds from offering, net of commissions paid 207 - Rights offering costs paid (498) (476) Dividends paid (18,997) (33,813) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities of continuing operations - (97,164- - 753,890 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations - (179,115- - (262,490- Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities 9,245 55,030 Investing activities 230,195 448,059 Financing activities (100,610) (108,902) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 138,830 394,187 Net (decrease) / increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,285- 131,697 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year - 335,175 - 203,478 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year - 294,890 - 335,175 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest - 107,022 - 131,870 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures included in liabilities 2,929 4,140 Capitalized dry-docking costs included in liabilities 4,021 4,149 Deferred financing and offering costs included in liabilities 60 86 Expenses for sale of vessels included in liabilities 1,870 5,396 Dividends reinvestment plan issuance of new shares 16,475 - Seller's credit agreements in connection with the acquisition of vessel owning companies - 134,764 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 273,843 312,654 Restricted cash - non-current assets 21,047 22,521 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows - 294,890 - 335,175

Appendix A

I. Discontinued Operations - Vessels





Name of Vessel Type TEU Memorandum of

Agreement Date Delivery M/V Akadimos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,288 January 31, 2024 March 8, 2024 M/V Long Beach Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 December 15, 2023 February 26, 2024 M/V Seattle Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 April 26, 2024 M/V Fos Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Athenian Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Athos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Aristomenis Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Hyundai Premium Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 November 22, 2024 M/V Hyundai Paramount Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 20, 2024 M/V Hyundai Prestige Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 5, 2024 M/V Hyundai Privilege Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 January 10, 2025 M/V Hyundai Platinum Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 March 10, 2025 M/V Manzanillo Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,312 August 7, 2025 October 6, 2025 M/V Buenaventura Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,696 October 29, 2025 January 19, 2026

II. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three-month

periods ended December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues 4,113 20,299 28,886 100,439 Expenses / (income), net: Voyage expenses 95 387 662 2,114 Vessel operating expenses 1,056 4,382 6,390 22,536 Vessel operating expenses - related party 115 655 836 3,443 Vessel depreciation and amortization 397 2,426 6,983 20,720 Gain on sale of vessels (7,492) (72,205) (53,705) (103,807) Operating income, net 9,942 84,654 67,720 155,433 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (1,776) (3,321) (10,572) (17,203) Other (expense) / income, net (1) 133 217 214 Total other expense, net (1,777- (3,188- (10,355- (16,989- Net income from discontinued operations 8,165 81,466 57,365 138,444

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company disposed of the following vessels recognizing, a gain on sale of vessels of $53,705.

Vessel MOA Date Delivery date M/V Hyundai Privilege September 12, 2024 January 10, 2025 M/V Hyundai Platinum September 12, 2024 March 10, 2025 M/V Manzanillo Express August 7, 2025 October 6, 2025

III. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed selected balance sheets information

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of December 31,

2025 As of December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents - 680 - 1,371 Trade accounts receivable 92 800 Inventories - 417 Prepayments and other assets 1,205 1,226 Claims 49 49 Assets held for sale 122,212 71,720 Current assets of discontinued operations 124,238 75,583 Vessels, net - 237,645 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 237,645 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 11,257 Trade accounts payable 2,446 3,530 Accrued liabilities 9,017 13,440 Deferred revenue - 903 Liabilities associated with vessel held for sale 92,051 - Current liabilities of discontinued operations 103,514 29,130 Long-term liabilities - 172,172 Below market acquired charters - 9,736 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 181,908

On August 7, 2025, the Company entered into a MOA, to sell the M/V Manzanillo Express to an unaffiliated party for total consideration of $118,500. At that date, the Company considered that the M/V Manzanillo Express met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and is included in "Non-current assets of discontinued operations" in the summarized unaudited condensed selected balance sheet information from discontinued operations as of December 31, 2024. As of the MOA date the M/V Manzanillo Express fair value less estimated costs to sell exceeded its carrying amount, so no impairment charge was recognized. The vessel was delivered to its new owner on October 6, 2025.

On October 29, 2025, the Company entered into a MOA, to sell the M/V Buenaventura Express to an unaffiliated party for total consideration of $120,100. At that date, the Company considered that the M/V Buenaventura Express met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and is included in "Current assets from discontinued operations" in the summarized unaudited condensed selected balance sheet information from discontinued operations as of December 31, 2025, and 2024. As of the MOA date the M/V Buenaventura Express fair value less estimated costs to sell exceeded its carrying amount, so no impairment charge was recognized. The vessel was delivered to its new owner in January 2026.