Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Windows and Doors in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for excellence in Windows and Doors, marking an important achievement for a family-owned business that has served Southwestern Ontario for more than three decades. Selected directly by consumers through an independent research process, the award highlights the company's long-standing commitment to quality installations, Canadian made products and dependable customer service.

Founded in 1990, Heritage Renovations has earned a strong reputation as a trusted window and door installation company serving both residential and commercial clients. From single family homes to apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, the company's experienced team provides reliable workmanship and professional guidance for projects of all sizes. Their multi award winning service reflects a dedication to doing the job properly, respecting customers' homes and properties and providing installations built for long term performance.

Heritage Renovations has built its business on the belief that quality products and skilled installation create lasting value for property owners. The company works with leading Canadian manufacturers, offering customers durable, energy efficient options designed to enhance comfort, security and overall property appeal. This commitment to Canadian made materials underscores the company's continued investment in local suppliers and industry standards.

Many customers choose Heritage Renovations during major improvement stages, including home upgrades, property maintenance cycles and full window or door replacements. The team is known for clear communication, reliable timelines and an installation process that prioritizes precision and customer satisfaction. These qualities have earned the trust of homeowners, property managers and businesses across the region.

For the Heritage Renovations team, receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful milestone that reflects the relationships they have built within the community over the past 35 years. "We are honoured to receive this recognition," said the management team at Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors. "Our family values have always shaped the way we work, and we are grateful to our customers for their support. We remain committed to delivering high quality installations and exceptional service across Southwestern Ontario."

The Consumer Choice Award is recognized across Canada for its unbiased, research-based methodology. By gathering verified feedback from consumers, the award identifies businesses that consistently deliver strong performance and customer satisfaction. For Heritage Renovations, this distinction reinforces its position as a reliable and respected installer of windows and doors in the London region.

For more information about Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors, visit www.heritagerenovationswindowsanddoors.com or CLICK HERE.

About Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors

Heritage Renovations Windows & Doors is a family-owned business that has served Southwestern Ontario since 1990. Specializing in residential and commercial window and door installations, the company provides high quality Canadian made products and trusted workmanship for homes, apartment buildings, townhouse complexes and commercial properties.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heritage-renovations-windows-and-doors-recognized-with-2026-cons-1143657